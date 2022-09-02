Employee caught redhanded at Glenwild Golf

PARK CITY, Utah — Summit County Sheriff’s Department arrested a 23-year-old male employee of Glenwild Country Club on Thursday, September 1. The employee was caught on video with items stolen from the Glenwild Country Club Pro Shop.

According to September 1’s police shift report, the employee was placed under arrest for theft and booked in the Summit County Jail without incident. Items stolen include shirts, hats, and golf clubs, all from the Glenwild Country Club Pro Shop.

No further details about the man’s employment are available at this time. Whether this was a one-off theft or repeated offense could not be confirmed.

