Edward Blancett
2d ago
Police Commands are not a suggestion. You put Everyone in Danger when you Don't Fully Comply. The cops don't know what you in fact have or don't have.
Ncnovembergirl
3d ago
Follow commands. This isn't Simon Says, this is your life. Do not run or walk away. Do not turn your back unless told to do so. Stop means stop. Do not resist. Comply, comply, comply.
Charles slagle
3d ago
When will people learn that people lie to the police and police officers must find out for themselves if someone is armed or not. Also, one does not need to be armed to me a deadly threat.
Police officers told Los Angeles man was unarmed moments before they shot him, video shows
Newly released body camera video shows that Los Angeles police was told by another officer that a man was not carrying a gun at the time he was shot. The video was released Thursday, more than a month after Jermaine Petit, who is Black, was shot and injured. The Los Angeles Police Department identified the officers who fired as Sgt. Brett Hayhoe and officer Daryl Glover.
Video shows Florida deputy fatally shoot armed man whose brother lay dying after hotel altercation
Video released Friday shows the moment from earlier this month when a Florida deputy fatally shoots an armed man, whose brother is nearby and bleeding to death after an altercation at an Orlando hotel. Siblings Dylan Michael Jimenez, 21, and Bryan Matthew Richardson, 28, both died following the incident, the...
Florida Police Officer Resigns After Pointing Gun at Pregnant Black Woman in Front of Her Children
A Florida police officer handed in his resignation after a video of him pulling a gun on a pregnant Black woman while her three children watched from the vehicle was released. According to NBC News, Bradford County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Desue stopped Ebony Washington because she was allegedly going 72 miles per hour in a 55-mph zone.
Shocking bodycam video shows Ohio police fatally shooting unarmed Black man in bed
Ohio Police have released bodycam footage of the moment an officer fatally shot an unarmed Black man in his bed. Donovan Lewis, 20, was possibly holding a vape pen that the Columbus Division of Police might have confused with a gun while they were serving a felony warrant on his Sullivant Avenue apartment at 2am on Tuesday, the department said during a press conference later that day. Harrowing bodycam video shows the moment officer Ricky Anderson, a 30-year veteran with the department, holds a barking K-9 unit outside Mr Lewis’ bedroom and orders him to come outside. Mere...
Black Father Of Two Shot By Police In His Backyard
Stephon Clark was fatally shot by Sacramento police in his own backyard, carrying a cell phone that was mistaken for a gun.
Father seen laughing in police interview hours after he shot daughter’s ex-boyfriend
A father who shot dead his daughter’s ex-boyfriend was seen laughing in footage captured from a police interview a few hours later.Mitchell Duckro, 52, shot James Rayl three times through the door of the home in Sidney, Ohio, after he turned up unannounced and tried to gain entry around 11am on 31 July.Dorbell camera footage obtained by DailyMail.com shows Mr Rayl, 22, recoil backwards after being shot, stumble and fall to the ground just off camera. In a police interview later that day, Mr Duckro told deputies from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office that tensions had been building between...
Senior cop is handcuffed as he turns up to work and his home is raided by his colleagues as he's charged with serious offences
One of the Northern Territory's top cops has been charged with 31 offences after he was taken away in handcuffs when he showed up to work. NT Police Acting Senior Sergeant Neil Mellon, 47, arrived at a Darwin police station on Thursday morning where he was arrested before the home he shares with his wife and children was raided.
realitytitbit.com
Dog the Bounty Hunter scandals - Arrested while hunting fugitive to phone call leak
What is a reality TV show without a little bit of drama? Celebrating the 16th anniversary of the first episode of Dog the Bounty Hunter airing, we look back at the scandals. Duane Lee Chapman is the man best known as Dog the Bounty Hunter. The series portrayed his experiences as a bounty hunter, with a few fights and controversies in between.
Viral Brutality: Mississippi Cop Caught On Camera Abusing Handcuffed Black Man, Arrests Bystander Brothers For Filming
Mississippi trooper in the city of McComb was seen being violent with already-handcuffed Black man Eugene Lewis
Tekashi69’s Girlfriend Arrested for Allegedly Punching Him Outside a Restaurant
The girlfriend of a rapper who snitched on the Bloods found herself in Miami jail Monday after he told police she punched him in the face. Tekashi69, who agreed to a 2020 plea deal with the feds over a series of gang robberies and shootings in exchange for testifying against his associates in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, was seen arguing with his girlfriend Rachel Wattley outside of the Miami restaurant Kiki on the River. Wattley, also known by her rap name Jade, was witnessed by a nearby security guard throwing several swings at her boyfriend, and reportedly left a minor injury on Tekashi’s left cheek. Wattley is being held at Miami-Dade jail on a battery charge related to the domestic violence. The whole incident, which began inside the restaurant but spilled onto the street, was reportedly caught on security camera footage from inside the establishment, according to TMZ. The pair have been together for three years and have a 7-year-old child together.
Smooth criminal! Shooting suspect escapes police by putting his arm around a stranger and pretending he's chatting to a friend
This is the moment a shooting suspect pulled off an imaginative ruse to escape from pursuing cops after he leapt from a moving getaway car in Argentina. After a chase through a residential neighbourhood, security footage shows the man jumping out of the moving hatchback and sprinting down a road in Cordoba.
NYC Knife Wielding Racist Knocked Out After Threatening Three Black Males
Talking reckless because you are White is a quick way to end up on your back. One NYC racist got knocked out after threatening some Black men in New York City. As per Raw Story John Borzumato recently learned a life lesson after he allegedly tried to intimidate three Black men and another man who reportedly […] The post NYC Knife Wielding Racist Knocked Out After Threatening Three Black Males appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Armed homeowners open fire on intruders, ending home invasion before it begins
A would-be home invasion in the Hollywood Hills ended before it could begin Wednesday after homeowners welcomed the intruders with bullets, authorities said.
See it: NYPD officer appears to punch woman during chaotic arrest
NEW YORK -- Video of an arrest in Harlem has gone viral. It has almost 30,000 views on social media.And now residents are calling for an investigation into the NYPD, CBS2's Dave Carlin reported Wednesday.The footage shows a chaotic arrest that gets even more chaotic after the woman in the frame, identified as 19-year-old Tamani Crum, confronts an officer as he is arresting a man Crum reportedly knows.The woman engages the officer and appears to slap him, and he responds with what looks like a wallop of a punch, causing her to fall backwards on to pavement.She is then seen getting...
$1.5M settlement granted to correctional officers barred from guarding Derek Chauvin
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A Minnesota board of county commissioners on Tuesday approved a nearly $1.5 million settlement for correctional officers who were told they were not to have contact with former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin. The officers at Ramsey County Adult Detention Center alleged that Superintendent Steve Lydon...
Here We Go Again: A ‘Karen’ Calls Cops On Black Man Standing In Front Of His Home
A video uploaded to Reddit on Wednesday shows a “Karen” sticking her nose into an otherwise benign situation as a Black man stands outside his rental property. The unidentified woman is seen on video speaking with a police dispatcher expressing her concerns about one of the neighborhood’s newest residents Dayson Barnes, a Black man, The Seattle Times reports.
Woman sues Atlanta cops after bodycam footage shows officer break down her door and slam her to the ground after she refused to give chess set back to man who had moved out
An Atlanta-area woman is suing a police officer after he used excessive force, busting down the door to her home and slamming her to the ground as her son watched in horror after she refused to give the officer a chess set that belonged to the former tenant. Khanay Yancey...
Boy, 16, Shoots Man Breaking up Teen Girls Brawling at Baby Shower: Police
Suffolk County Police was unable to provide updated information on the suspect's court appearance.
International Business Times
Black Man Who Claimed Self-Defense In Killing White Teen Over Racial Slur Convicted
A Black man who fired shots at a truck full of teenagers in Statesboro, Georgia, killing a white teen girl, said he acted in self-defense after they yelled racial slurs at him. However, the jury rejected his claim and convicted him of manslaughter. William Marcus Wilson, 23, was accused of...
Dallas police officer on leave for attempting to circulate 'challenge coin' with racist images
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - "I'm not having it... it's not going to continue on my watch."Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia moved swiftly on Wednesday to condemn a 'challenge coin' that a white officer working in the department's South Central Division was attempting to circulate. The images on the coin, a culmination of racist stereotypes appearing to mock the Oak Cliff community. "This coin and it's references... represent a drug dealer called 'doughboy'," explained Black Police Association President Terrance Hopkins. "This character has gold teeth, a grill, an AK 47 assault rifle in one hand and a stack of cash in the...
NBC News
