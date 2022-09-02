Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
USA upset by Mexico in first game of FIBA AmeriCup tournament
RECIFE, Brazil (AP) — Paul Stoll had 15 points and nine assists, and Mexico defeated the U.S. 73-67 on Friday in the opening game of Group C play for both teams at the FIBA AmeriCup. Fabian James added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Mexico. Jeremy Pargo led the...
NBC Sports
2022 U.S. Open women’s singles results, bracket
At the 2022 U.S. Open, world No. 1 Iga Swiatek headlines the women’s singles draw, while Coco Gauff remains in the hunt for the U.S. Open title. Serena Williams’ title chances ended Friday when Ajla Tomljanović of Australia took her down in three sets. Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, announced that she plans to retire from tennis in an article published in Vogue earlier this month. While Williams did not give an exact timeframe surrounding her retirement, this U.S. Open could be her last. Williams’ record 23 Grand Slam titles includes six wins at the U.S. Open, three wins at the French Open, and seven wins at both the Australian Open and Wimbledon.
NBC Sports
Star Diamond League Final fields chase track worlds spots, cap season; TV, live stream info
The Diamond League Final, the last top-level track and field meet of 2022, boasts the busiest single day of competition this year, world records and undefeated seasons on the line as well as spots at next year’s world championships at stake. Competition in Zurich, Switzerland airs live on Peacock...
BBC
Road World Championships: Great Britain's Ethan Hayter headlines 26-strong team in Australia
World track champion Ethan Hayter will chase another rainbow jersey when he spearheads Great Britain's 26-strong team at this month's Road World Championships in Wollongong, Australia. Hayter, who won world omnium gold last October, claimed last month's Tour of Poland on the road and will contest the road race and...
Can I Get Soul Cap?: Swimming Cap for Black Hair Gets Official Olympic Approval
After previously being banned from the world stage, the Soul Cap—a swim cap that is made specifically to protect natural Black hair has been approved for use at the Olympics. The Federation Internationale de Natation (FINA) is the world governing body for aquatic sports such as swimming, diving, waterpolo, synchronised and open water swimming. They […] The post Can I Get Soul Cap?: Swimming Cap for Black Hair Gets Official Olympic Approval appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Look: Star Russian Athlete Comments On Brittney Griner
Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev was asked earlier this week about the situation involving WNBA star basketball player Brittney Griner. The reigning U.S. Open champion was asked to give his thoughts on Griner, who has been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling overseas. Griner will hopefully be...
Man, 61, who has grown a tropical jungle in his back garden claims to have stored THOUSANDS of litres of rainwater to protect from drought - while millions of Brits face having to limit water use (and his neighbours haven't been so lucky!)
A green-fingered father who has spent more than a decade turning his garden into a tropical jungle has stored thousands of litres of rainwater to protect his exotic plants from England's looming drought - as millions of Britons face a hosepipe ban. Mike Clifford's 65ft-long garden behind his suburban bungalow...
CBS Sports
Tennis legend Margaret Court says Serena Williams, media have 'never admired' her
Serena Williams, regarded by many as the best player in the history of her sport, recently received a warm send-off after what is expected to be her final US Open appearance. Margaret Court has something to say about that. Williams' 23 Grand Slam titles are one behind Court's 24 for...
SkySports
Claressa Shields lambasts Savannah Marshall: 'You let your whole country down in 2012!'
The showdown between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall has been brewing for a decade. They fight on September 10, live on Sky Sports, in a contest for the undisputed middleweight title. But their clash is bitterly personal. When the fighters went head-to-head while filming The Gloves Are Off Shields contrasted...
FOX Sports
Giannis rests as Greece makes the EuroBasket knockout stage
MILAN (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo got the day off. Greece rolled into the knockout stage of the EuroBasket tournament without him. Kosta Sloukas scored 21 points, Georgios Papagiannis added 17 and Greece pulled away in the second half to top Great Britain 93-77 in a Group C matchup on Monday.
Golf Digest
Sergio Garcia on any possible tension with LIV Golf haters next week in England: 'Too bad for them'
BOLTON, Mass. — Sergio Garcia is enjoying his new life as a LIV golfer. But on the DP World Tour, where he became one of Europe’s biggest stars of the past two decades, the Spaniard is predicting some tension when he and more than a dozen other LIV recruits return next week for its flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship.
CBS Sports
USWNT vs Nigeria score: Sophia Smith brace gives United States a comfortable win in Kansas City
The United States women's national team defeated Nigeria 4-0 on Saturday at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City. The match was the first of a two-game series against Nigeria during the September window. USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski inserted a starting lineup that featured a few changes from the Concacaf W Championship-winning squad over the summer, and the familiarly among the 11 players set the tone early as the USWNT found the back of the net three times in the opening half. A massive injury never allowed Nigeria to establish themselves as the U.S. cruised to victory. Lindsey Horan, Alex Morgan and Sophia Smith recorded goals for the Americans.
ESPN
Greece holds Giannis Antetokounmpo out of EuroBasket game due to knee pain; 'nothing major'
MILAN -- Giannis Antetokounmpo was held out of Greece's 93-77 win over Great Britain in Monday's EuroBasket game because of knee pain. "He had discomfort in his knee but nothing major," Greece head coach Dimitris Itoudis said at his postgame news conference, adding, "We did not want to risk anything so we did not dress him up today."
BBC
Diamond League Final 2022: BBC TV times as Wightman, Hodgkinson and Muir seek titles
Dates: 7-8 September Venue: Letzigrund Stadium, Zurich. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two and BBC Red Button on Wednesday and BBC Two and BBC Three on Thursday. The 2022 Diamond League reaches its conclusion this week with two days of finals at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich. After 12 qualifying...
On this day in 2012: Jonnie Peacock strikes gold at London Paralympics
Jonnie Peacock became the fastest amputee in the world by upstaging South African Oscar Pistorius in a race billed as the biggest in Paralympic history.Despite his lack of experience on the global stage, the 19-year-old from Cambridge showed no regard for reputations as he stormed away from the 100m field to win in 10.90 seconds, a new record in the competition.Pistorius, the defending champion, was never in contention as he finished fourth, but the South African was still quick to embrace Peacock at the finish line.It was the highlight of a triumphant day for Team GB that also saw fellow...
NBC Sports
USA vs. Canada gold medal hockey game: How to watch, live updates, Women’s Worlds history
Today, for the 20th time in IIHF Women’s World Championship history, the gold medal final featured the USA vs. Canada. On Her Turf live blogged the game, which Canada won 2-1. See below to relive how it unfolded. 2022 Women’s Hockey Worlds: Tournament format, playoff results, overtime rules and...
BBC
EuroBasket 2022: Great Britain suffer defeat against Estonia
Great Britain lost their fourth EuroBasket group game 94-62 to Estonia and face near-certain elimination from the tournament. Myles Hesson again top-scored for the team with 14 points and Carl Wheatle and Patrick Whelan both added 12. Missing the injured Ovie Soko, GB failed to match Estonia's early energy and...
BBC
The Big Half 2022: Mo Farah and Eilish McColgan win London half-marathon races
Mo Farah won the men's Big Half in London, while Eilish McColgan set a course record to win the women's race. Four-time Olympic gold medallist Farah claimed his third win in the half-marathon event, crossing the line in one hour one minute 49 seconds. McColgan was out on her own...
Bitter rivals Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall go head-to-head in an historic undisputed showdown as they headline Britain's first all-female boxing card: Everything to know ahead of the fight
Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall will finally settle their long-term feud in an historic night for women's boxing on Saturday. The highly-decorated duo go head-to-head for all the middleweight marbles, as Shields puts her WBC, WBA, IBF and Ring Magazine titles on the line, while Marshall brings her WBO belt to the table.
getnews.info
Between The Lines Working With The 18u National Team From Team Italy Ahead of Their Trip To The Baseball World Cup To Compete For a Gold Medal
Between The Lines will assist these athletes using their remote showcase platform to promote them to collegiate programs in the United States. The BTL Showcase platform allows for collegiate coaches to remote into their live stream from any location to evaluate their showcase attendees. Saint Louis, Missouri – September 6,...
