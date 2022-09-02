ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

USA upset by Mexico in first game of FIBA AmeriCup tournament

RECIFE, Brazil (AP) — Paul Stoll had 15 points and nine assists, and Mexico defeated the U.S. 73-67 on Friday in the opening game of Group C play for both teams at the FIBA AmeriCup. Fabian James added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Mexico. Jeremy Pargo led the...
BASKETBALL
NBC Sports

2022 U.S. Open women’s singles results, bracket

At the 2022 U.S. Open, world No. 1 Iga Swiatek headlines the women’s singles draw, while Coco Gauff remains in the hunt for the U.S. Open title. Serena Williams’ title chances ended Friday when Ajla Tomljanović of Australia took her down in three sets. Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, announced that she plans to retire from tennis in an article published in Vogue earlier this month. While Williams did not give an exact timeframe surrounding her retirement, this U.S. Open could be her last. Williams’ record 23 Grand Slam titles includes six wins at the U.S. Open, three wins at the French Open, and seven wins at both the Australian Open and Wimbledon.
QUEENS, NY
HipHopWired

Can I Get Soul Cap?: Swimming Cap for Black Hair Gets Official Olympic Approval

After previously being banned from the world stage, the Soul Cap—a swim cap that is made specifically to protect natural Black hair has been approved for use at the Olympics.  The Federation Internationale de Natation (FINA) is the world governing body for aquatic sports such as swimming, diving, waterpolo, synchronised and open water swimming. They […] The post Can I Get Soul Cap?: Swimming Cap for Black Hair Gets Official Olympic Approval appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
The Spun

Look: Star Russian Athlete Comments On Brittney Griner

Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev was asked earlier this week about the situation involving WNBA star basketball player Brittney Griner. The reigning U.S. Open champion was asked to give his thoughts on Griner, who has been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling overseas. Griner will hopefully be...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Man, 61, who has grown a tropical jungle in his back garden claims to have stored THOUSANDS of litres of rainwater to protect from drought - while millions of Brits face having to limit water use (and his neighbours haven't been so lucky!)

A green-fingered father who has spent more than a decade turning his garden into a tropical jungle has stored thousands of litres of rainwater to protect his exotic plants from England's looming drought - as millions of Britons face a hosepipe ban. Mike Clifford's 65ft-long garden behind his suburban bungalow...
GARDENING
FOX Sports

Giannis rests as Greece makes the EuroBasket knockout stage

MILAN (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo got the day off. Greece rolled into the knockout stage of the EuroBasket tournament without him. Kosta Sloukas scored 21 points, Georgios Papagiannis added 17 and Greece pulled away in the second half to top Great Britain 93-77 in a Group C matchup on Monday.
BASKETBALL
CBS Sports

USWNT vs Nigeria score: Sophia Smith brace gives United States a comfortable win in Kansas City

The United States women's national team defeated Nigeria 4-0 on Saturday at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City. The match was the first of a two-game series against Nigeria during the September window. USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski inserted a starting lineup that featured a few changes from the Concacaf W Championship-winning squad over the summer, and the familiarly among the 11 players set the tone early as the USWNT found the back of the net three times in the opening half. A massive injury never allowed Nigeria to establish themselves as the U.S. cruised to victory. Lindsey Horan, Alex Morgan and Sophia Smith recorded goals for the Americans.
KANSAS CITY, KS
The Independent

On this day in 2012: Jonnie Peacock strikes gold at London Paralympics

Jonnie Peacock became the fastest amputee in the world by upstaging South African Oscar Pistorius in a race billed as the biggest in Paralympic history.Despite his lack of experience on the global stage, the 19-year-old from Cambridge showed no regard for reputations as he stormed away from the 100m field to win in 10.90 seconds, a new record in the competition.Pistorius, the defending champion, was never in contention as he finished fourth, but the South African was still quick to embrace Peacock at the finish line.It was the highlight of a triumphant day for Team GB that also saw fellow...
WORLD
BBC

EuroBasket 2022: Great Britain suffer defeat against Estonia

Great Britain lost their fourth EuroBasket group game 94-62 to Estonia and face near-certain elimination from the tournament. Myles Hesson again top-scored for the team with 14 points and Carl Wheatle and Patrick Whelan both added 12. Missing the injured Ovie Soko, GB failed to match Estonia's early energy and...
BASKETBALL
Daily Mail

Bitter rivals Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall go head-to-head in an historic undisputed showdown as they headline Britain's first all-female boxing card: Everything to know ahead of the fight

Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall will finally settle their long-term feud in an historic night for women's boxing on Saturday. The highly-decorated duo go head-to-head for all the middleweight marbles, as Shields puts her WBC, WBA, IBF and Ring Magazine titles on the line, while Marshall brings her WBO belt to the table.
COMBAT SPORTS
getnews.info

Between The Lines Working With The 18u National Team From Team Italy Ahead of Their Trip To The Baseball World Cup To Compete For a Gold Medal

Between The Lines will assist these athletes using their remote showcase platform to promote them to collegiate programs in the United States. The BTL Showcase platform allows for collegiate coaches to remote into their live stream from any location to evaluate their showcase attendees. Saint Louis, Missouri – September 6,...
MLB

