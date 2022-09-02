ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At Tulum’s Newest Luxury Villa, Nature Is the Star

By Dana Givens
 3 days ago
Tulum is about to get a new luxury retreat.

Just 22 miles outside the popular destination in the Sian Ka’an biosphere, Casa Chablé offers a luxury experience that lets you fully immerse yourself in the natural wonder of Quintana Roo’s Caribbean coastline. The property sits on 12 acres of tropical jungle abutted by white sand beaches.

The interior takes inspiration from its surroundings. The boutique villa teamed up with award-winning interior designer Paulina Moran to reimagine the property and emphasize its closeness with nature. This can be seen in the use of sustainable tropical Parota wood furnishings and the presence of indigenous motifs, both of which were developed in collaboration with local artisans.

Guests arrive at the property by a private 40-minute boat transfer that takes you through the mangrove forests before entering the islet. The hotel’s gem—Casa Principal—includes three oceanfront bungalows and two more with direct beach access. All rooms have private balconies as well as outdoor showers, so you can enjoy the natural landscape while you bathe.

When it’s time to dine, you can walk to the onsite restaurant designed by acclaimed chef Jorge Vallejo, owner of Mexico City’s Quintonil, which is often ranked among the best restaurants in the world. The menu is tailored to showcase local and regional dishes from Mexican cuisines—one confirmed starter will be grilled octopus with guacamole—using ingredients from the property’s organic garden and reserves for fresh seafood. At the raw bar, you have options like prawns and shrimp cocktail.

The biosphere is one of Mexico’s largest protected areas, with untouched green forestry and lagoons along the Mesoamerican Barrier Reef. There’s also abundant wildlife. Guests can use kayaks and small boats to get up close to the area’s animals, which range from colorful fish to turtles and even dolphins.

On the property, other amenities include an oceanfront wellness cabana, a private beach with canopy daybeds, a rooftop lounge and, of course, hammocks to to soak up the sun. And if you missed the summer season, don’t worry—you’ll still get your chance to experience Casa Chablé. The property is set to open its doors in November and will be open year-round.

Rates for bungalows start at $789 per night.

