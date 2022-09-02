ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood Cliffs, NJ

Authorities: 4 killed, 8 injured when van carrying workers overturns

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2prkMc_0hg4cw5B00

Authorities say a passenger van carrying several warehouse workers overturned on the Palisades Parkway in northern New Jersey, killing four people and injuring eight others.

The crash happened around 1:25 a.m. Friday in Englewood Cliffs. Authorities say the van ended up in the center median of the southbound lanes of the highway, leaving the driver and all the passengers trapped inside the vehicle. The four people killed were pronounced dead at the scene, while the injured people were being treated at hospitals.

A relative of two of the victims tell News 12 that the driver of the van suffered a medical issue – possibly an asthma attack – while behind the wheel. The driver lost control and crashed.

One of the victims Clara Estrella Florez.

“She was a beautiful person. She came over here to have a better life,” says Florez’s cousin Natalie Paulino.

Paulino says that Florez had arrived from the Dominican Republic four months ago.

Florez and another relative worked for a temp agency called On Target Staffing. They had been working at a factory in New York state and were on their way home. That other relative is being treated at Hackensack Medical Center.

"This bus always has a problem. They're supposed to get home at 11 p.m., sometimes they get home at 4 a.m. because the bus runs out of gas or they get lost. It's always something with this bus,” says Paulino.

News 12 saw the van after it was towed away. The front end was smashed, and the roof had to be torn open by firefighters who worked to pull the passengers out.

Authorities say everyone in the van was from New York City, but their names and further details about them have not been released. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Some of the victims worked for Party City’s Chester distribution center in Orange County, New York.

A spokesperson for Party City said in a statement, “It is with heavy hearts that we can confirm our Chester Distribution Center team suffered the loss of three valued team members early this morning. We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic car accident that occurred and offer our most heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of those affected. We pray for the recovery and healing of the additional team members injured in the accident.”

The Associated Press wire services contributed to this report.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC New York

2 Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on NYS Thruway Identified

Two men in their 60s -- a 67-year-old rabbi from New York and a 68-year-old man from New Jersey -- died when a car heading the wrong way on the New York State Thruway slammed head-on into another vehicle early Tuesday, leaving twisted wreckage across the highway, according to authorities and colleagues.
HARRIMAN, NY
CBS New York

Multi-car crash and robbery the talk of Upper East Side neighborhood

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is still hunting for the suspects behind a wild car crash and robbery that took place over the weekend on the Upper East Side. Two cars were caught on camera colliding along Second Avenue before a man jumped out his car with a gun and robbed the other driver. CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado spoke with witnesses who described the scary moments as it all unfolded. "I've never seen anything like that in this neighborhood," Robert Romano, of Lisa's on Second Gift Shop, said Monday. "We had customers here, so instantly I locked the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Accidents
City
Englewood Cliffs, NJ
CBS New York

Police: Man followed woman into apartment, tried to rape her

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man they say followed a woman into her apartment and tried to rape her. It happened around 9 a.m. Sunday at the Lillian Wald Houses on the Lower East Side.Police said the suspect followed the 53-year-old victim into the building, then pushed his way inside her unit. He allegedly pulled out a knife and tried to sexually assault her before making off with her cellphone and $20 in cash.The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Van driver may have had medical issue before deadly NJ crash: police

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. (AP) — The driver of a passenger van carrying warehouse workers may have had a medical emergency before the vehicle overturned on a major highway in northern New Jersey, killing four people and injuring eight others, authorities said. The crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Englewood Cliffs occurred shortly before 1:30 […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#On Target Staffing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily News

Teen crushed to death when he falls onto wheels of tractor-trailer in bizarre Bronx mishap

A teenager was crushed to death in a bizarre Bronx mishap when he fell off the back of a parked trailer and landed on the wheels of a moving tractor-trailer early Sunday, police said. The 17-year-old victim had climbed on top of the unattached long-box trailer parked on E. 138th St. near Walnut Ave., a bustling industrial area of Mott Haven, when he lost his footing around 12:30 a.m., ...
NJ.com

N.J. woman shot while in a car on a New York City bridge, cops say

A woman from New Jersey was shot in the neck Saturday night while in a car on a New York Bridge, the NYPD said. The 21-year-old victim, from Elizabeth, was sitting in the passenger seat and her 24-year-old husband was driving when the incident occurred on the Williamsburg Bridge, police said. The husband called police at 10:52 p.m. to report the shooting and then drove her to Elmhurst Hospital in Queens.
ELIZABETH, NJ
News 12

News 12

105K+
Followers
35K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy