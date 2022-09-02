Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
Boulder Mountain Fire remains 0% contained
CUSICK, Wash. – The Boulder Mountain fire has burned 1,210 acres as of Monday morning, according to a release form the Department of Natural Resources. It remained 0% contained. The fire is located in the Tacoma Creek and Boulder Mountain area, nine miles northwest of Cusick. It was first...
FOX 28 Spokane
Additional air support called into Seven Bays Fire, area closures and evacuations remain in place
DAVNEPORT, Wash. – The Seven Bays Fire northwest of Davenport ignited Sunday night around 8:30, and crews remain on-scene to try and contain it today. A Type 3 management team from the Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) assumed command of the fire on Sept. 5. Some crews have been redirected to Reinbold Rd. to reinforce lines in that location this afternoon.
Seven Bays Fire in Lincoln County 0% contained; firefighters battling other fires in Washington
A wildfire dubbed the Seven Bays Fire in Lincoln County has burned 700 to 800 acres and is 0% contained, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said Monday. The fire started Sunday and is 12 miles northwest of Davenport. Officials said crews have made good progress building a trail...
Seven Bays Fire | burning 700+ acres with level 2 and 3 evacuations in place
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. — Updates: According to Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, the Seven Bays fire is burning about 700-800 acres with level 2 and 3 evacuations still in place. As of Monday morning, the fired is 0% contained and there are more than 125 fire crews working on the...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Symphony reschedules free concert after air quality caused cancellation
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. – The Spokane Symphony will performer it’s free Labor Day Weekend concert at Pavillion Park in Liberty Lake at 6 p.m. on Sept. 6, after poor air quality forced organizers to cancel it on Saturday. The symphony’s concert at Comstock Park is still scheduled to...
Coeur d'Alene Lake Drive lane changes lead to confusion for drivers
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — As the vehicle turned right from Mullan Avenue onto Coeur d’Alene Lake Drive early Saturday afternoon, the driver veered close to the North Idaho Centennial Trail — in the lane designated for bikes, reports our partners at the Coeur d'Alene Press. The driver...
Coeur d'Alene Press
East Sherman pilot project deactivated
COEUR d’ALENE — When the “Activate East Sherman” pilot project on the 1600 block of East Sherman began in 2018, it was slated as temporary. Four years later, it’s finally going away. “It outlived its time frame,” said Hilary Anderson, city of Coeur d’Alene community...
Green Bluff’s local peach orchard sees a large traffic over Labor Day weekend
GREEN BLUFF, Wash.– As millions of people travel during this labor day weekend, some people are coming to Spokane for the peach season. Green Bluff’s U-Pick peaches event has returned this year. However, the season kicked off late compared to the last year’s. “We had a very long drawn-out cold wet spring. What that did is extend our bloom cycle...
FOX 28 Spokane
Crews on scene of Colbert brush fire on Fender Road
COLBERT, Wash. – Fire crews are responding to a brush fire in Colbert, just off of west Fender Road which was reported just after 4 p.m. on Monday. The fire is an estimated 45 acres in size, and air support has been called in. Wheat is the fuel, and wind is playing a factor in the fire’s spread.
bonnersferryherald.com
Russell Mountain and Scotch Creek fire update
BOUNDARY COUNTRY---The current “Ready” stage for potential evacuations is extended for the Russell Mountain and Scotch Creek fires, since after the morning briefing from the Incident Commander. Update of fires Boundary County Fires. as of Sept. 3 at 10 a.m. As of 5 pm PDT, on September 2,...
Coeur d'Alene Press
It was a record hot August
August was a hot and relatively dry month in the Coeur d’Alene and Spokane area. At Cliff’s station, the average high temperature last month was a hot 90 degrees, which was six degrees above the August average. The Spokane International Airport also reported a 90-degree average high temperature last month.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Symphony cancels outdoor concert in Liberty Lake over air quality concerns
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. – The Spokane Symphony cancelled it’s free Labor Day concert at on Saturday Pavillion Park in Liberty Lake, due to poor air quality. Monday’s free concert at Comstock Park will still move ahead as scheduled. When the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaches the unhealthy...
Pig Out in the Park breaks record attendance
SPOKANE, Wash. — Pig Out in the Park is a six-day event filled with people, food and entertainment. Bill Burke is the event organizer. He says after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, he didn't know what to expect this year. "I was sold out of food booths...
KHQ Right Now
Body found near Girl Scouts office in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police said they are investigating after a body was found near the Girl Scouts office in west central Spokane on Monday morning. Police told KHQ that they have cleared the scene near North Ash and West Maxwell and are continuing to investigate. The found body is now in custody of the Spokane County Medical Examiner, who will release the identity.
chautauquatoday.com
Idaho woman charged after crash in French Creek
An Idaho woman is facing DWI after a crash in the town of French Creek early Sunday morning. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash on Pekin Hill Road around 12:30 am. Deputies say the driver, 67-year-old Nancy Molnar of Sagle, Idaho, was allegedly intoxicated. She was arrested and charged with DWI, DWI per se, and backing unsafely. Molnar was later released with tickets to appear in French Creek Town Court at a later date.
2 dead after fatal three-vehicle collision on I-90 near Moses Lake
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A wrong-way driver on Interstate 90 led to a fatal collision in Grant County Saturday night. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), that crash involved three vehicles. It happened at 7:54 p.m. at milepost 187, about a mile west of the Adams County line and about twelve miles east of Moses Lake.
FOX 28 Spokane
GoFundMe created for families of girls who died in crash on Trent Ave.
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up for the families of two girls who died in a crash on Trent Avenue last week. Sydney Stangel and Kiersten Noel were on their way to Senior Sunrise at East Valley High School when they were struck by a dump truck.
Report: Fatal plane crash on Lake Coeur d’Alene caused by both pilots failing to see each other
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — The final NTSB report for a plane crash that killed eight people over Lake Coeur d’Alene states that the cause of the accident was the failure of both pilots to see and avoid each other. On July 5, 2020, a Cessna and a De Havilland were destroyed after crashing mid-air. All eight people on the planes...
Girlfriend of man shot and killed by Spokane police in Hillyard speaks out
SPOKANE, Wash. — The girlfriend of the man who was shot and killed by Spokane police officers in Hillyard wants people to know her side of what happened. The man's girlfriend, Sarah McLaughlin, says the name of the man shot by Spokane police was Robert Bradley. Sarah says she...
