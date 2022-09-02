ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cusick, WA

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 28 Spokane

Boulder Mountain Fire remains 0% contained

CUSICK, Wash. – The Boulder Mountain fire has burned 1,210 acres as of Monday morning, according to a release form the Department of Natural Resources. It remained 0% contained. The fire is located in the Tacoma Creek and Boulder Mountain area, nine miles northwest of Cusick. It was first...
CUSICK, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Additional air support called into Seven Bays Fire, area closures and evacuations remain in place

DAVNEPORT, Wash. – The Seven Bays Fire northwest of Davenport ignited Sunday night around 8:30, and crews remain on-scene to try and contain it today. A Type 3 management team from the Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) assumed command of the fire on Sept. 5. Some crews have been redirected to Reinbold Rd. to reinforce lines in that location this afternoon.
DAVENPORT, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cusick, WA
City
Spokane, WA
County
Pend Oreille County, WA
State
Washington State
City
Tacoma, WA
City
Chewelah, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

East Sherman pilot project deactivated

COEUR d’ALENE — When the “Activate East Sherman” pilot project on the 1600 block of East Sherman began in 2018, it was slated as temporary. Four years later, it’s finally going away. “It outlived its time frame,” said Hilary Anderson, city of Coeur d’Alene community...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#Lightning Strikes#Forest Management#Forest Service#Colville National#The Boulder Mountain Fire
FOX 28 Spokane

Crews on scene of Colbert brush fire on Fender Road

COLBERT, Wash. – Fire crews are responding to a brush fire in Colbert, just off of west Fender Road which was reported just after 4 p.m. on Monday. The fire is an estimated 45 acres in size, and air support has been called in. Wheat is the fuel, and wind is playing a factor in the fire’s spread.
COLBERT, WA
bonnersferryherald.com

Russell Mountain and Scotch Creek fire update

BOUNDARY COUNTRY---The current “Ready” stage for potential evacuations is extended for the Russell Mountain and Scotch Creek fires, since after the morning briefing from the Incident Commander. Update of fires Boundary County Fires. as of Sept. 3 at 10 a.m. As of 5 pm PDT, on September 2,...
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

It was a record hot August

August was a hot and relatively dry month in the Coeur d’Alene and Spokane area. At Cliff’s station, the average high temperature last month was a hot 90 degrees, which was six degrees above the August average. The Spokane International Airport also reported a 90-degree average high temperature last month.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KREM2

Pig Out in the Park breaks record attendance

SPOKANE, Wash. — Pig Out in the Park is a six-day event filled with people, food and entertainment. Bill Burke is the event organizer. He says after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, he didn't know what to expect this year. "I was sold out of food booths...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Body found near Girl Scouts office in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police said they are investigating after a body was found near the Girl Scouts office in west central Spokane on Monday morning. Police told KHQ that they have cleared the scene near North Ash and West Maxwell and are continuing to investigate. The found body is now in custody of the Spokane County Medical Examiner, who will release the identity.
SPOKANE, WA
chautauquatoday.com

Idaho woman charged after crash in French Creek

An Idaho woman is facing DWI after a crash in the town of French Creek early Sunday morning. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash on Pekin Hill Road around 12:30 am. Deputies say the driver, 67-year-old Nancy Molnar of Sagle, Idaho, was allegedly intoxicated. She was arrested and charged with DWI, DWI per se, and backing unsafely. Molnar was later released with tickets to appear in French Creek Town Court at a later date.
FRENCH CREEK, WV
KREM2

2 dead after fatal three-vehicle collision on I-90 near Moses Lake

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A wrong-way driver on Interstate 90 led to a fatal collision in Grant County Saturday night. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), that crash involved three vehicles. It happened at 7:54 p.m. at milepost 187, about a mile west of the Adams County line and about twelve miles east of Moses Lake.
GRANT COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy