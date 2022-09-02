The disc golf community is getting an addition this weekend, and the hope is that the new course in Battle Ground will spark new interest for new players. A 10-hole course has been installed at the Kiwanis Park, 422 SW 2nd Ave., in Battle Ground, and the park will hold a grand opening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

BATTLE GROUND, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO