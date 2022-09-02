ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClarkCountyToday

Disc golf course for beginners to open in Battle Ground

The disc golf community is getting an addition this weekend, and the hope is that the new course in Battle Ground will spark new interest for new players. A 10-hole course has been installed at the Kiwanis Park, 422 SW 2nd Ave., in Battle Ground, and the park will hold a grand opening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
BATTLE GROUND, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy