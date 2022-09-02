West Orange middle school principal charged with DUI after crash

A newly hired West Orange middle school principal has been charged with driving under the influence.

Aretha Dooley was arrested Tuesday night after failing a field sobriety test, according to police.

According to a criminal complaint, police were first called to Rock Spring Road for reports of a car that crashed into a home. When officers arrived on the scene, they noticed that Dooley’s vehicle’s front and rear airbags were deployed. There was also significant damage to the front end of the car.

Dooley faces numerous charges, including driving an unregistered car and failure to consent to a breathalyzer.