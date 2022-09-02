ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Orange, NJ

West Orange middle school principal charged with DUI after crash

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dhJqR_0hg4cZya00

A newly hired West Orange middle school principal has been charged with driving under the influence.

Aretha Dooley was arrested Tuesday night after failing a field sobriety test, according to police.

According to a criminal complaint, police were first called to Rock Spring Road for reports of a car that crashed into a home. When officers arrived on the scene, they noticed that Dooley’s vehicle’s front and rear airbags were deployed. There was also significant damage to the front end of the car.

Dooley faces numerous charges, including driving an unregistered car and failure to consent to a breathalyzer.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
essexnewsdaily.com

East Orange man arrested in connection with shooting at Linden bar

LINDEN, NJ — Najir Paige, 27, of East Orange, is under arrest following a three-week investigation into a shooting that occurred at a Linden bar in early August, according to an Aug. 29 press release from the Linden Police Department. Just after 2 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, Linde...
LINDEN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Orange, NJ
West Orange, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: SERIOUS ACCIDENT ON GSP NB

Emergency personnel were at the scene of a serious motor vehicle crash at mile marker 81.3 northbound on the Garden State Parkway. Traffic remains heavy in this area and if possible you should avoid the parkway.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: FOUR CAR CRASH ON GSP NORTHBOUND

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a four car crash at mile marker 83.9 on the Garden State Parkway northbound. Avoid the parkway north if at all possible. This is a breaking story. We will update our page should additional details become available. After leaving My Previous Job 1...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wrnjradio.com

Man charged with DUI in school zone in Morris County

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A 41-year-old Budd Lake is facing several charges including driving under the influence in a school zone in Denville Township, police said on Friday. On September 1, police responded to Celebrate the Children School for a report of an intoxicated person, police said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
News 12

News 12

105K+
Followers
35K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy