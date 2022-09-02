Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NCCU awarded $6.2M from EDA initiativeThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
New legislation cuts health care costs, VP Harris tells Durham seniorsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
Back-to-school sends fathers into the kitchenThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
‘Servant’s heart’ drives Garner woman’s commitment to public serviceThe Triangle TribuneGarner, NC
Raleigh News & Observer
What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Orange County the week of Aug. 28?
A house in Chapel Hill that sold for $1.6 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Orange County in the last week. In total, 50 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $544,940, $259 per square foot.
North Hills developer proposing 'micro-units' to rent for $1,500 in proposed towers
Raleigh, N.C. — A developer of the North Hills community is making a new pitch to Raleigh city councilmembers to get their approval of a plan for taller towers. A year ago, Kane Realty began its push to rezone land within the shopping center for buildings as tall as 12, 30 and 40 stories.
Family seeks justice, answers after Apex man fatally stabbed on Atlantic Beach fishing trip
Apex resident Randy Miller died after being stabbed on an annual Atlantic Beach fishing trip. Stunned family and friends hope surveillance footage and tips from locals will help crack the case and bring his killers to justice.
WRAL
Police: Holly Springs high school student killed in car crash
Holly Springs, N.C. — A Holly Springs high school student was killed in a car crash on Monday night, police said. Police said the driver ran off the roadway and struck a tree, causing significant damage to the vehicle. The crash happened at the intersection of Avent Ferry Road...
WRAL
Former site of Griffin's Restaurant collapses in Youngsville
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Former site of Griffin's Restaurant collapses in Youngsville. The Youngsville Fire Department found extensive damage on Monday morning to the former site of Griffin's Restaurant...
cbs17
1 dead in Johnston County house fire near Four Oaks
FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire officials are investigating a deadly house fire that happened in Johnston County Sunday. The fire broke out Sunday morning at a mobile home in the 200 block of Spring Lake Road, east of Four Oaks and just off U.S. 701, officials said. A...
jocoreport.com
Car Hauler Burns On Interstate 95
BENSON – Benson and Four Oaks firefighters responded to a tractor trailer fire Sunday night on Interstate 95 near the 81 mile marker. The luxury car hauler caught fire in the southbound lanes. All the vehicles in the car carrier were privately owned. The truck driver said they were...
Major crash closes US-701 in Johnston County, 4 injuries reported
Four Oaks, N.C. — A major crash has closed U.S. Route 701 in both directions in Johnston County near Keen Road. Traffic is expected to be backed up in the area until around 8 a.m. According to officials, four people were injured in the crash. Two tractor-trailers caught on...
Luxury cars destroyed by fire after crash on I-95 in North Carolina
FOUR OAKS, N.C. — A portion of Interstate 95 in North Carolina was shut down for several hours after a blown tire caused a truck hauling luxury vehicles to crash. WRAL-TV reports that the highway was closed between Four Oaks and Benson Sunday night after the crash. The driver told WRAL that he was hauling privately-owned, expensive motor vehicles from New York City to Miami. His fully-enclosed truck contained a Porsche, Ferrari, a BMW M8, Lincoln Navigator, Audi S4 and Jeep Rubicon.
2 charged with 25 counts of property damage in North Carolina, deputies say
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two men are being charged with over 20 counts of property damage after a destructive spree, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On Aug. 25, the ACSO began to receive calls about damage to numerous mailboxes near the intersection of Friendship Rock Creek Road and Spanish Oak Hill Road […]
WRAL
Truck hauling luxury vehicles on I-95 bursts into flames
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A truck hauling expensive vehicles caught on fire on I-95 between Four Oaks and Benson Sunday night. The driver said all the expensive vehicle he was transporting were destroyed.
Man killed driving wrong way on Six Forks Road in North Raleigh
The 41-year-old man was driving in the wrong direction when he crashed into another vehicle, police said.
Durham city leaders to consider unsolicited proposal to turn parking deck into apartments
Durham, N.C. — A city-owned parking deck in downtown Durham could soon get turned into apartments. Developers with Craig Davis Properties (CDP) believe the proposed development entitled "The James" would be the tallest building in downtown Durham. "We have always believed that the site could be improved," said Earl...
Handful of luxury vehicles destroyed in fiery crash on I-95
Four Oaks, N.C. — Interstate 95 between Four Oaks and Benson was shut down for several hours on Sunday night after a blown tire caused a truck hauling expensive vehicles to crash. The driver said he was hauling privately-owned, expensive motor vehicles from New York City to Miami. His...
Former mayor of Holly Springs dies after battle with cancer
Holly Springs, N.C. — The former mayor of Holly Springs Dick Sears has died after a 2-year battle with cancer. Sears served as Holly Springs mayor from 2001 through 2021. "Dick Sears was one of our town's greatest champions and influential leaders shaping Holly Springs into the amazing community we have today," said Randy Harrington, Town Manager.
Think of Raleigh’s iconic Hillsborough Street as a public amenity
Irregular and uncertain, Hillsborough Street is six streets in one - a linear amenity urban planners dream of. | Opinion
cbs17
VIDEO: Tractor-trailer explodes during fire along I-95 in Johnston County
BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Traffic was blocked for more than an hour after a tractor-trailer caught fire and exploded along Interstate 95 north of Benson in Johnston County Sunday night. The incident was reported in the southbound lanes near mile marker 83 around 8:30 p.m. about two miles north...
cbs17
More businesses torn down in Youngsville after partial collapse
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Crews were cleaning up debris from a building after part of it collapsed, forcing the building’s destruction in downtown Youngsville Monday afternoon. The structural collapse happened around 8 a.m. Monday on Main Street at the historic Griffin’s Restaurant, according to Youngsville fire officials.
cbs17
Candle causes house fire that displaces 3 children, 1 adult in Durham, officials say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A family was displaced after an accidental house fire caused by a candle in Durham Sunday night, officials said. The incident was reported at 9:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of Richwood Road, according to a news release from Durham fire officials. When crews arrived,...
Raleigh man arrested for trespassing on rail road tracks after vehicle fire
Raleigh, N.C. — A Raleigh man was arrested for trespassing on train tracks after being seen near a vehicle fire on the tracks. Police were called to the scene of the vehicle fire around midnight Monday at the 900 block of North West Street. Khalid Abdalzies Ahmed, 30, was...
