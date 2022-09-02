ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holly Springs, NC

WRAL

Police: Holly Springs high school student killed in car crash

Holly Springs, N.C. — A Holly Springs high school student was killed in a car crash on Monday night, police said. Police said the driver ran off the roadway and struck a tree, causing significant damage to the vehicle. The crash happened at the intersection of Avent Ferry Road...
HOLLY SPRINGS, NC
Holly Springs, NC
Business
City
Holly Springs, NC
WRAL

Former site of Griffin's Restaurant collapses in Youngsville

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Former site of Griffin's Restaurant collapses in Youngsville. The Youngsville Fire Department found extensive damage on Monday morning to the former site of Griffin's Restaurant...
YOUNGSVILLE, NC
cbs17

1 dead in Johnston County house fire near Four Oaks

FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire officials are investigating a deadly house fire that happened in Johnston County Sunday. The fire broke out Sunday morning at a mobile home in the 200 block of Spring Lake Road, east of Four Oaks and just off U.S. 701, officials said. A...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Car Hauler Burns On Interstate 95

BENSON – Benson and Four Oaks firefighters responded to a tractor trailer fire Sunday night on Interstate 95 near the 81 mile marker. The luxury car hauler caught fire in the southbound lanes. All the vehicles in the car carrier were privately owned. The truck driver said they were...
BENSON, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Luxury cars destroyed by fire after crash on I-95 in North Carolina

FOUR OAKS, N.C. — A portion of Interstate 95 in North Carolina was shut down for several hours after a blown tire caused a truck hauling luxury vehicles to crash. WRAL-TV reports that the highway was closed between Four Oaks and Benson Sunday night after the crash. The driver told WRAL that he was hauling privately-owned, expensive motor vehicles from New York City to Miami. His fully-enclosed truck contained a Porsche, Ferrari, a BMW M8, Lincoln Navigator, Audi S4 and Jeep Rubicon.
WRAL

Truck hauling luxury vehicles on I-95 bursts into flames

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A truck hauling expensive vehicles caught on fire on I-95 between Four Oaks and Benson Sunday night. The driver said all the expensive vehicle he was transporting were destroyed.
BENSON, NC
WRAL News

Former mayor of Holly Springs dies after battle with cancer

Holly Springs, N.C. — The former mayor of Holly Springs Dick Sears has died after a 2-year battle with cancer. Sears served as Holly Springs mayor from 2001 through 2021. "Dick Sears was one of our town's greatest champions and influential leaders shaping Holly Springs into the amazing community we have today," said Randy Harrington, Town Manager.
HOLLY SPRINGS, NC
cbs17

More businesses torn down in Youngsville after partial collapse

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Crews were cleaning up debris from a building after part of it collapsed, forcing the building’s destruction in downtown Youngsville Monday afternoon. The structural collapse happened around 8 a.m. Monday on Main Street at the historic Griffin’s Restaurant, according to Youngsville fire officials.
YOUNGSVILLE, NC

