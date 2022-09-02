GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Even though the Florida football team is now gearing up to face SEC rival Kentucky at home on Saturday, there’s still a buzz over Florida’s big win against Utah in a packed Swamp last Saturday. Two things stick out to me about this game. On the offensive side, the word is efficient. The Gators ran the ball well with good offensive line play, using three backs who ran hard although they need to hold onto the ball a bit better, and quarterback Anthony Richardson ran for over 100 yards and did enough in the passing game to help his team win. On defense, the goal line stand was great but Florida will have to do a better job against the run as SEC play begins but also credit Utah because a power running game is what they feature and they did that well.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO