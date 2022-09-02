ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCJB

Russell Report: Gator's Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Even though the Florida football team is now gearing up to face SEC rival Kentucky at home on Saturday, there’s still a buzz over Florida’s big win against Utah in a packed Swamp last Saturday. Two things stick out to me about this game. On the offensive side, the word is efficient. The Gators ran the ball well with good offensive line play, using three backs who ran hard although they need to hold onto the ball a bit better, and quarterback Anthony Richardson ran for over 100 yards and did enough in the passing game to help his team win. On defense, the goal line stand was great but Florida will have to do a better job against the run as SEC play begins but also credit Utah because a power running game is what they feature and they did that well.
kslsports.com

Twitter Reacts To Utah Versus Florida

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah versus Florida easily lived up to its potential for being a really good game. Yes, those who pull for the Utes might be a little sad they came up short 29-26, but it is still clear Utah did enough to impress the Florida faithful and even earn a little respect.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida breaks record for largest crowd in season opener

The Florida Gators did not disappoint in the season opener with a 29-26 win over the No. 7-ranked Utah Utes. And there were plenty of eyes on it, as Florida set a new attendance record with 90,799 fans in the stands, the largest opening crowd in school history. One of...
247Sports

What Coach Whittingham had to say at weekly press conference

Following their season opening loss to the Florida Gators, head football coach Kyle Whittingham met with the media in his weekly press conference Monday. Here is what coach Whittingham had to share about the game, what they learned, and the week ahead. Opening statement... "Tough, physical game down in Gainesville,...
Gator Country

Florida Gators recruiting reaction to the win over Utah

It was a record setting crowd for an opening game in the Swamp on Saturday night as they were able to see the Florida Gators knock off Utah 29-26. Joining the 90,000 plus in attendance were over 100 prospects as they had a chance to witness the great crowd and Billy Napier’s first game and they all left impressed by the win.
Gator Country

Photo Gallery: Gator Walk before the Utah game

The Billy Napier era will finally get underway on Saturday night as the Florida Gators play host to number seven Utah in the Swamp. Napier and the Gators head into the game as an underdog but the Swamp is sold out and Florida is itching to start the season off on a good note.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Utah star sharply downplays The Swamp following loss to Florida

The No. 7 Utah Utes lost a heartbreaker in The Swamp to the Florida Gators 29-26 Saturday night. It was the largest opening crowd in Florida football history with 90,799 fans in attendance. Anthony Richardson put on a show for the Gators, combining for 274 yards and rushing for 3...
kslsports.com

Utes Stuck In Gainesville, Florida Provides Assistance

GAINESVILLE- Word got out early Sunday morning that the Utes never made it back to Salt Lake City after their game at The Swamp. Paul Kirk, who is head of Utah Athletics Communications revealed the charter plane Utah was supposed to take Saturday night was grounded due to mechanical issues.
247Sports

Post-game thoughts: The Bad Moon Will Rise Again

Winning is more fun than losing. Losing on the road in the season opener is definitely not fun but this was a tightly contested game. An incredible atmosphere and raucous crowd made the setting all the more intense. Utah had opportunities to leave Gainesville tonight with a win, unfortunately, they came up just short. Let's get to the post-game thoughts.
mainstreetdailynews.com

RedCoach announces red-eye routes

RedCoach announced they would offer new red-eye routes to select Florida markets with a stop in Gainesville. Starting on Monday, the red eye service is now available from Miami International Airport to Gainesville, according to a RedCoach press release. With airline schedules constantly changing and canceling, the red-eye route provides...
WCJB

WCJB

