Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
'Get out of these distorted markets': Mohamed El-Erian on where to invest right now
Stocks are stormy heading into September. Here is how to assess which safe haven might be right for you.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Bed Bath & Beyond, Dropbox, Transocean and more
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. Bed Bath & Beyond — The beleaguered home goods retailer dropped another 14.1%, adding to several straight days of losses. The latest move comes after CFO Gustavo Arnal committed suicide Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond said in a statement Sunday that Arnal was "instrumental" in guiding the company through the pandemic.
CNBC
Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing: Principles to help you manage your portfolio
At the CNBC Investing Club, we strive to help members manage their own portfolios by showing them how we do it. Over decades of Wall Street experience managing money at Goldman Sachs and my own hedge fund as well as through financial journalism and education, I've put together a Guide to Investing. It consists of 25 principles we follow in managing the stocks in my Charitable Trust, the portfolio we use for the Club. They've worked for me over my career in bull and bear markets, and I hope you find them useful in your investment journey. We've broken up the principles into groupings of five for easy navigation.
CNBC
Watch CNBC's full interview with Allianz's Mohamed El-Erian
Mohamed El-Erian, Allianz and Gramercy advisor and president of Queens' College, Cambridge, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to lay out his market outlook following the Labor Day holiday weekend. El-Erian explains why he believes the U.S. will outperform other economies, markets, and currencies "consistently." "The U.S. is in a much better place in terms of both resilience and agility," El-Erian tells CNBC.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
Wall Street navigates 'new normal' with the latest back-to-office game plans
After more than two years, many Wall Street firms' return to office plans is now underway. CNBC's Leslie Picker joins 'Squawk Box' with the details.
CNBC
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman: The Fed has to raise rates to 4% or more
Pershing Square CEO Bill Ackman joins 'Squawk Box' to discuss his new investment into the Professional Tennis Players Association, which tennis star Novak Djokovic founded. Ackman also weighs in on markets, return to the office, and more.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Alibaba, FedEx, Bed Bath & Beyond and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday Tuesday:. Illumina — Shares of the biotech company rose 2.52% after Illumina said it plans to appeal a decision by the European Commission prohibiting the company's acquisition of Grail. That decision follows last week's ruling by a U.S. Federal Trade Commission judge in favor of the deal.
CNBC
Wall Street’s top analysts pick these stocks as safe bets right now
Another month has gone by and the market outlook shows no signs of improvement. August began on an upbeat note, but ultimately ended in a slump for all three major indexes. After a jobs report that came just below estimates, investors are turning their focus toward the Federal Reserve's upcoming September meeting.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
Dow retreats Tuesday as robust service sector points to still higher interest rates
U.S. stocks whiplashed on Tuesday in a volatile trading session at the start of the holiday-shortened week as investors weighed what strong economic data and rising rates mean for the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening campaign. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 250 points, or 0.80%, climbing off lows of the...
Comments / 0