Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Bed Bath & Beyond, Dropbox, Transocean and more

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. Bed Bath & Beyond — The beleaguered home goods retailer dropped another 14.1%, adding to several straight days of losses. The latest move comes after CFO Gustavo Arnal committed suicide Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond said in a statement Sunday that Arnal was "instrumental" in guiding the company through the pandemic.
Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing: Principles to help you manage your portfolio

At the CNBC Investing Club, we strive to help members manage their own portfolios by showing them how we do it. Over decades of Wall Street experience managing money at Goldman Sachs and my own hedge fund as well as through financial journalism and education, I've put together a Guide to Investing. It consists of 25 principles we follow in managing the stocks in my Charitable Trust, the portfolio we use for the Club. They've worked for me over my career in bull and bear markets, and I hope you find them useful in your investment journey. We've broken up the principles into groupings of five for easy navigation.
Watch CNBC's full interview with Allianz's Mohamed El-Erian

Mohamed El-Erian, Allianz and Gramercy advisor and president of Queens' College, Cambridge, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to lay out his market outlook following the Labor Day holiday weekend. El-Erian explains why he believes the U.S. will outperform other economies, markets, and currencies "consistently." "The U.S. is in a much better place in terms of both resilience and agility," El-Erian tells CNBC.
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Alibaba, FedEx, Bed Bath & Beyond and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday Tuesday:. Illumina — Shares of the biotech company rose 2.52% after Illumina said it plans to appeal a decision by the European Commission prohibiting the company's acquisition of Grail. That decision follows last week's ruling by a U.S. Federal Trade Commission judge in favor of the deal.
Wall Street’s top analysts pick these stocks as safe bets right now

Another month has gone by and the market outlook shows no signs of improvement. August began on an upbeat note, but ultimately ended in a slump for all three major indexes. After a jobs report that came just below estimates, investors are turning their focus toward the Federal Reserve's upcoming September meeting.
