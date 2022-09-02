Read full article on original website
Related
abc17news.com
Anti-drug advocate argues Secretary of State’s office incorrectly varified signatures for Legal Missouri 2022
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A lawsuit wants to stop voters from deciding on the legalization of marijuana this November. The lawsuit challenges the secretary of state approving the petition that got the issue on the ballot. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft's office certified Legal Missouri 2022's more than 214,000 signatures...
abc17news.com
California: Drought, record heat, fires and now maybe floods
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The record-breaking heat that has pushed California’s electrical grid to the breaking point for more than a week is almost over but it’s a sign of things to come. Scientists say a warming planet will lead to hotter, longer and more wildfire-plagued heat waves. California is just the latest casualty in a year of sometimes deadly heat waves that swept from Pakistan and India to Europe, China and other areas of the U.S. As California set temperature records this week, the state’s power grid struggled to keep the lights on. The remnants of a hurricane arriving Friday in Southern California are expected to bring heavy rain and cooler temperatures.
abc17news.com
Armed suspect fatally shot in Arizona ID’d as a Missouri man
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Northern AZ Officer Involved Shooting Team is investigating the fatal shooting of a man who allegedly robbed a gas station store in Flagstaff and threatened people with a weapon. Flagstaff police on Thursday identified the man as 51-year-old Donald Wayne Henry of Missouri. A hometown for Henry wasn’t immediately available. Police said officers responded to a call about a man breaking a gas station window Wednesday and taking items from the store. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials received a call about a man threatening to stab people with a knife in the same area as the gas station. Police say an arriving officer confronted the man, who was armed with a screwdriver. He allegedly advanced toward the officer in a threatening manner before being fatally shot.
abc17news.com
Southern California’s Fairview Fire has exploded in size, burning nearly 20K acres and forcing evacuations
The deadly Fairview Fire burning in Southern California has upended the lives of many Riverside County residents who said they felt blindsided by the flames that have been spreading rapidly since Monday. Norman Nielsen, 65, told CNN Thursday he and his wife were going to bed when the sheriff came...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc17news.com
Missouri man accused of beating 6-year-old to death with bat
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — A 37-year-old Missouri man is accused of beating his 6-year-old daughter to death with a bat. Dustin Beechner, of St. Joseph, is charged with child abuse resulting in death. During a brief court hearing Wednesday, a judge ordered that Beechner be held without bond. St. Joseph police say they were called to a home Friday and found the child dead with blunt force trauma to the head. According to a probable cause statement, Police said Beechner led officers to the house’s roof, where they found a child, identified as Jozlyn Marie Beechner, covered in a white sheet. Beechner does not yet have an attorney.
Comments / 0