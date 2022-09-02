Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Forsyth County restaurants fail health inspectionsJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
3 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Annual Beloved Benefit Raises $6M to support underserved communities in the city of Atlanta - Recap from June 7, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
SBA Georgia District Office Enters Strategic Alliance Memorandum with Southern Crescent Women in Business, IncSouthern Crescent WomenHenry County, GA
WellStar announces the closure of its Atlanta Medical Center, downtown location November 1, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
luxury-houses.net
Capture Your Heart by Its Unsurpassed Quality and Distinctive Design, this Elegant Estate in Atlanta Listed at $4.85M
The Estate in Atlanta is a luxurious home exuding masterful craftsmanship and finest materials to ensure that every space is meaningful now available for sale. This home located at 2590 Rivers Rd NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 03 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 0.55 acres of land. Call Studie Young – HOME Real Estate, LLC (Phone: 404 383-4663) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
CBS 46
Dragon Con raises money for Open Hand Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - People from all 50 states and around the world attended Dragon Con last weekend. The 5-day event brought more than 65,000 fans to the city. It also raised at least $190,000 for Open Hand Atlanta, which provides meals and other services to people in our community who are dealing with food insecurity.
CBS 46
Michaels to hold seasonal hiring event Sept. 17
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Arts and crafts retailer Michaels is holding a seasonal hiring event Sept. 17 to prepare for the holiday season. The company hopes to fill more than 400 positions in Georgia, including 250 in Atlanta alone. The event will be held from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m....
howafrica.com
Atlanta Will Be Home To The First Yeezy Store – Kayne West Reveals
Kanye West is looking to open Yeezy stores worldwide. On Instagram, the billionaire rapper shared he is on the lookout for anyone with retail experience, who can bring his vision to life. Based on the post, West plans to expand first in Atlanta, GA, before scaling globally. “We are going...
bwcatlantasouth.com
Because We Care - Atlanta South
Introducing Jide Gear Stockbridge from the Motherland to your wardrobe! 💯. Jide Gear is now open at 1375 Rock Quarry Rd Suite 103 Stockbridge bringing Henry County and south metro Atlanta authentic African garments,. jewelry, jackets, athletic gear, and more produced in Africa! Providing quality merchandise at reasonable prices is...
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: Knife Mediterranean joins Tasty Tuesday
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Rodney Harris visited Knife Mediterranean for Tasty Tuesday! Buckhead’s newest Mediterranean restaurant is the perfect spot for date night and a fancy dinner.
Veteran Atlanta anchor Karyn Greer joins WSB-TV
ATLANTA — Ray Carter, Vice President and General Manager of WSB-TV Channel 2 announced the station’s official afternoon and evening anchor teams. Wendy Corona and Justin Farmer will continue to anchor Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m. This team has been delivering the latest breaking news and important local stories to viewers in North Georgia since 2019.
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Sept. 5 - Sept. 11
In the mood for a patriotic show on Labor Day? Or maybe a free, family-friendly art festival sounds more like your style. Those are a few of the activities happening around metro Atlanta this coming week. Each week, FOX 5 Atlanta will update viewers and readers on Things to Do...
bostonagentmagazine.com
Live out your fantasy in the Unicorn House
Located near downtown Atlanta is a charming, funky hideaway aptly called the Unicorn House. Embellished with backyard greenery, several outbuildings and so — so — much colorful art, the property can be purchased furnished or unfurnished. But who wouldn’t want the full kitschy kingdom? The home includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms and 1,529 square feet, in addition to the fun decor. It’s listed on Special Finds for $514,000.
FanBolt.Com
‘Bros’ Free Movie Screening in Atlanta, Georgia
Universal Studios’ upcoming film Bros is opening in theaters on September 30, 2022. And to celebrate FanBolt is giving away tickets to an early exclusive screening, which our editor, Emma Loggins, is hosting!. The screening is taking place on Monday, September 12, in Atlanta, Georgia, and we have all...
Atlanta Black Pride organizers outline security plans for finale concert
ATLANTA — Thousands of people are in town specifically for Atlanta Black Pride Weekend. The festival kicked off on Wednesday, but the big event is the Sunday finale concert when over 20,000 people are expected to show up at Piedmont Park. Channel 2′s Larry Spruill spoke with organizers who...
saportareport.com
The Return of the Broad Street Boardwalk
By Alex Ryan Bauer, Membership & Engagement Manager, Central Atlanta Progress / Atlanta Downtown Improvement District. Nestled between the car-centric streets of Downtown Atlanta, you’ll soon see the return of a popular pedestrian-oriented oasis. The Broad Street Boardwalk, which closed at the start of the pandemic, is set to reopen this month with a weekly Lunchtime Concert Series beginning September 7th.
Gaten Talks New Single Hummin And How The Flip Ent Is Taking Over Atlanta and Having The Streets On Lock.
Gaten of The Flip Ent formerly known as QuickFlip Ent stops by Hot 107.9 with Radio God Stu to talk about new single Hummin and how The Flip has taken over different sides of Atlanta and unifying the city. Checkout the full interview below:
Atlanta Magazine
Atlanta’s Stunning Bridgerton Experience Is Closing Its Ballroom Doors Soon
It’s no secret that The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience has been the talk of the Ton since it opened in July. This luxurious ball, which immerses guests in the iconic Shondaland hit series on Netflix, has been a dazzling spectacle in cities across the United States and Canada, including Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Montreal, and of course, Atlanta.
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: ‘Single Not Searching’
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Actress Lisa Raye McCoy and producer Tanya Sam stopped by CBS 46 to talk about their new film Single Not Searching. They also gave some dating tips for those who are single and searching. Single Not Searching will hit theaters later this month.
CBS 46
Jurassic Jungle LIVE coming to Atlanta Sept. 17 and 18
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Jurassic Jungle LIVE will come to the Cobb County Civic Center Sept. 17 and 18. The live educational program will feature 14 animatronic dinosaurs, including a Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops and an Ankylosaurus. They’re the country’s large free-roaming dinosaurs, brought to life by special effects and professional puppeteers.
CBS 46
No book costs. No rent. No fees. No wonder Atlanta students are earning degrees abroad
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As the cost of going to college has more than tripled, the crippling fear of student loan debt has some metro Atlanta students seeking degrees in other countries. Rylie Hutchinson was inspired to build, at a young age, by the sites and cities in the video...
exoticspotter.com
Shelby Cobra | Spotted in Alpharetta, Georgia
My Aunt spotted this outside her apartment building. The dude who owns it evidently used to work for Shelby. This is an amazing car. Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
CBS 46
A personal look at suicide and the latest prevention efforts in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three weeks ago, there was a viral movement to find missing 26-year-old Savannah Sheats. “It was 36 hours of fury,” said David Sheats, Savannah’s father. Atlanta Police put out a missing person’s report for Sheats, who graduated from the University of Georgia. Within...
CBS 46
Positively Georgia
Atlanta nonprofit collects water to send to Mississippi amid water crisis. The Caring For Others nonprofit team has spent the week collecting water donations to send to our neighbors in Jackson, Mississippi, who were ravaged by severe flooding in the Pearl River last week. Ferrari to host ‘Rides to Remember’...
