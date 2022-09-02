ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
luxury-houses.net

Capture Your Heart by Its Unsurpassed Quality and Distinctive Design, this Elegant Estate in Atlanta Listed at $4.85M

The Estate in Atlanta is a luxurious home exuding masterful craftsmanship and finest materials to ensure that every space is meaningful now available for sale. This home located at 2590 Rivers Rd NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 03 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 0.55 acres of land. Call Studie Young – HOME Real Estate, LLC (Phone: 404 383-4663) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Dragon Con raises money for Open Hand Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - People from all 50 states and around the world attended Dragon Con last weekend. The 5-day event brought more than 65,000 fans to the city. It also raised at least $190,000 for Open Hand Atlanta, which provides meals and other services to people in our community who are dealing with food insecurity.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Michaels to hold seasonal hiring event Sept. 17

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Arts and crafts retailer Michaels is holding a seasonal hiring event Sept. 17 to prepare for the holiday season. The company hopes to fill more than 400 positions in Georgia, including 250 in Atlanta alone. The event will be held from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m....
ATLANTA, GA
howafrica.com

Atlanta Will Be Home To The First Yeezy Store – Kayne West Reveals

Kanye West is looking to open Yeezy stores worldwide. On Instagram, the billionaire rapper shared he is on the lookout for anyone with retail experience, who can bring his vision to life. Based on the post, West plans to expand first in Atlanta, GA, before scaling globally. “We are going...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
bwcatlantasouth.com

Because We Care - Atlanta South

Introducing Jide Gear Stockbridge from the Motherland to your wardrobe! 💯. Jide Gear is now open at 1375 Rock Quarry Rd Suite 103 Stockbridge bringing Henry County and south metro Atlanta authentic African garments,. jewelry, jackets, athletic gear, and more produced in Africa! Providing quality merchandise at reasonable prices is...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Veteran Atlanta anchor Karyn Greer joins WSB-TV

ATLANTA — Ray Carter, Vice President and General Manager of WSB-TV Channel 2 announced the station’s official afternoon and evening anchor teams. Wendy Corona and Justin Farmer will continue to anchor Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m. This team has been delivering the latest breaking news and important local stories to viewers in North Georgia since 2019.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Sept. 5 - Sept. 11

In the mood for a patriotic show on Labor Day? Or maybe a free, family-friendly art festival sounds more like your style. Those are a few of the activities happening around metro Atlanta this coming week. Each week, FOX 5 Atlanta will update viewers and readers on Things to Do...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Shapewear
bostonagentmagazine.com

Live out your fantasy in the Unicorn House

Located near downtown Atlanta is a charming, funky hideaway aptly called the Unicorn House. Embellished with backyard greenery, several outbuildings and so — so — much colorful art, the property can be purchased furnished or unfurnished. But who wouldn’t want the full kitschy kingdom? The home includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms and 1,529 square feet, in addition to the fun decor. It’s listed on Special Finds for $514,000.
ATLANTA, GA
FanBolt.Com

‘Bros’ Free Movie Screening in Atlanta, Georgia

Universal Studios’ upcoming film Bros is opening in theaters on September 30, 2022. And to celebrate FanBolt is giving away tickets to an early exclusive screening, which our editor, Emma Loggins, is hosting!. The screening is taking place on Monday, September 12, in Atlanta, Georgia, and we have all...
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

The Return of the Broad Street Boardwalk

By Alex Ryan Bauer, Membership & Engagement Manager, Central Atlanta Progress / Atlanta Downtown Improvement District. Nestled between the car-centric streets of Downtown Atlanta, you’ll soon see the return of a popular pedestrian-oriented oasis. The Broad Street Boardwalk, which closed at the start of the pandemic, is set to reopen this month with a weekly Lunchtime Concert Series beginning September 7th.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
Atlanta Magazine

Atlanta’s Stunning Bridgerton Experience Is Closing Its Ballroom Doors Soon

It’s no secret that The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience has been the talk of the Ton since it opened in July. This luxurious ball, which immerses guests in the iconic Shondaland hit series on Netflix, has been a dazzling spectacle in cities across the United States and Canada, including Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Montreal, and of course, Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

INTERVIEW: ‘Single Not Searching’

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Actress Lisa Raye McCoy and producer Tanya Sam stopped by CBS 46 to talk about their new film Single Not Searching. They also gave some dating tips for those who are single and searching. Single Not Searching will hit theaters later this month.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Jurassic Jungle LIVE coming to Atlanta Sept. 17 and 18

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Jurassic Jungle LIVE will come to the Cobb County Civic Center Sept. 17 and 18. The live educational program will feature 14 animatronic dinosaurs, including a Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops and an Ankylosaurus. They’re the country’s large free-roaming dinosaurs, brought to life by special effects and professional puppeteers.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Positively Georgia

Atlanta nonprofit collects water to send to Mississippi amid water crisis. The Caring For Others nonprofit team has spent the week collecting water donations to send to our neighbors in Jackson, Mississippi, who were ravaged by severe flooding in the Pearl River last week. Ferrari to host ‘Rides to Remember’...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy