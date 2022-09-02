ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Yardbarker

NFC Notes: 49ers, Bears, Cowboys

49ers GM John Lynch said during a recent radio interview that the team is committed to QB Trey Lance as their starter, but many feel that doesn’t mean that QB Jimmy Garoppolo won’t be looming throughout the season if Lance doesn’t perform well. “Kyle [Shanahan] makes those...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Why Russell Wilson is the NFL's 'most disrespected player' | THE HERD

Russell Wilson was ranked 61st on the NFL's Top 100 players list. An NFL executive has also said that the Denver Broncos' QB was 'propelled' by good defenses his entire career. This raises the question on whether Russ is underrated, especially during the Pete Carroll-Seattle Seahawks days. Colin Cowherd makes his case for Russ and explains why he is 'the most disrespected player' in the NFL.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

College football rankings: Georgia tops RJ Young's Top 25

1. Georgia (1-0) Defeated Oregon, 49-3 The Bulldogs took this moment to remind us all that they're the defending national champs, notching the most lopsided win by one ranked opponent over another all weekend. While the focus for a Kirby Smart team is usually on the defense, quarterback Stetson Bennett was the star, completing 25 of 31 attempts for 368 passing yards and accounting for four total TDs before getting the hook late in the third quarter.
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Browns-Panthers, pick

Quarterback Baker Mayfield as well as Browns fans have had Sunday circled on their calendars as the Carolina Panthers play host to Cleveland. Mayfield was the No. 1 pick by the Browns in 2018 and led them in 2020 to their first playoff victory since 1994 but requested a trade this offseason after Cleveland traded for Deshaun Watson. Watson is suspended for 11 games.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Aaron Donald knows Rams will be tested by Bills, Josh Allen

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Former teammates Aaron Donald and Von Miller likely will not be exchanging many texts this week. Donald and the defending Super Bowl champs, the Los Angeles Rams, host Miller's new team, the Buffalo Bills, in the opening game of the NFL regular season Thursday night at SoFi Stadium.
NFL
FOX Sports

Vikings see fired-up Za'Darius Smith for opener vs. Packers

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Za'Darius Smith wore a wide smile in the Minnesota locker room before practice on Monday, a knowing expression that exuded the eagerness of getting to his first game with the Vikings. The eighth-year outside linebacker didn't want to divulge any depth of the feelings he...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Las Vegas bettors are backing the Raiders

The mecca of American sports betting is experiencing a dynamic that has played out in other locations, for decades. In Las Vegas, the locals are wagering with their hearts, not their minds. Via Todd Dewey of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Raiders are “runaway leaders at sportsbooks in tickets and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX Sports

Ranking NFL's 10 most accurate quarterbacks, and where they excel

Editor's Note: NFL analyst Warren Sharp has joined FOX Sports for the 2022 NFL season. Throughout the year, he'll analyze the top games of the week and look ahead to the numbers that can give you a betting edge. As we prepare for the start of the season, we're turning...
NFL
FOX Sports

Lamar Jackson takes to Twitter amidst contract deadlock | THE CARTON SHOW

If Ravens fans got a look at Lamar Jackson's Twitter activity recently, they'd see the Baltimore QB is responding to conjectures regarding his contract situation. With the 'Week One' deadline approaching, Lamar is looking for a big payout, and Craig Carton agrees with him. Watch as he breaks down why the Ravens should be giving Lamar 'Deshaun Watson' money.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

2022 NFL MVP odds: Josh Allen, Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes favorites

The 2022 NFL season is upon us! While fans debate who will win the Super Bowl, what about discussing who will be the best player?. So let's take a look at one of the more popular player bets — this season's NFL Most Valuable Player award. Let's look at...
NFL
FOX Sports

Brent Venables, Lincoln Riley shine in OU, USC coaching debuts

Brent Venables and Lincoln Riley are each perfect in their new head-coaching positions. Oklahoma — which saw Riley leave after last season and Venables take over — got out to a thundering 21-0 first-quarter lead against UTEP on Saturday, helping them cruise to a 45-13 win. Venables, who...
NORMAN, OK
FOX Sports

Ranking the NFL's top 10 receiving groups: Bengals lead the way

Editor's Note: NFL analyst Warren Sharp has joined FOX Sports for the 2022 NFL season. Throughout the year, he'll analyze the top games of the week and look ahead to the numbers that can give you a betting edge. As we prepare for the start of the season, we're turning...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Baker Mayfield reveals 'anti-Browns' shirts ahead of MNF | THE CARTON SHOW

Craig Carton reacts to Baker Mayfield, who will take the field with the Carolina Panthers against his former team, the Cleveland Browns for the first Monday night game of the season . The quarterback has released 'anti-Browns' t-shirts ahead of the matchup, throwing shots at Cleveland. Carton decides whether this is a good or bad look for Baker.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

George Kittle makes bold prediction for 49ers teammate

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle predicted that pass rusher Nick Bosa will have a huge 2022 season. The San Francisco 49ers have a huge year in front of them, as they were just one win short of making the Super Bowl last year. The team is moving forward with Trey Lance as their quarterback, with Jimmy Garoppolo being an insurance policy at the position. Let’s not forget that their defense will still be relatively strong on paper. And there is someone to keep an eye on throughout the season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

