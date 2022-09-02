Read full article on original website
Related
Russell Wilson Sends Bold Message to Future Free Agents
Russell Wilson aims to put the Denver Broncos back on the NFL map.
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: 49ers, Bears, Cowboys
49ers GM John Lynch said during a recent radio interview that the team is committed to QB Trey Lance as their starter, but many feel that doesn’t mean that QB Jimmy Garoppolo won’t be looming throughout the season if Lance doesn’t perform well. “Kyle [Shanahan] makes those...
FOX Sports
Cowboys sign Jason Peters: How he helps, what it means for Tyler Smith
Help is on the way, Dak Prescott. It might not be a picture-perfect scenario, but the Cowboys have agreed to terms on a deal that will bring perennial Pro Bowler Jason Peters onto their practice squad at the outset of Week 1 this 2022 NFL season. That's a strange thought...
FOX Sports
Why Russell Wilson is the NFL's 'most disrespected player' | THE HERD
Russell Wilson was ranked 61st on the NFL's Top 100 players list. An NFL executive has also said that the Denver Broncos' QB was 'propelled' by good defenses his entire career. This raises the question on whether Russ is underrated, especially during the Pete Carroll-Seattle Seahawks days. Colin Cowherd makes his case for Russ and explains why he is 'the most disrespected player' in the NFL.
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
College football rankings: Georgia tops RJ Young's Top 25
1. Georgia (1-0) Defeated Oregon, 49-3 The Bulldogs took this moment to remind us all that they're the defending national champs, notching the most lopsided win by one ranked opponent over another all weekend. While the focus for a Kirby Smart team is usually on the defense, quarterback Stetson Bennett was the star, completing 25 of 31 attempts for 368 passing yards and accounting for four total TDs before getting the hook late in the third quarter.
FOX Sports
Kyle Larson on Denny Hamlin's ownership role at 23XI
Kyle Larson, a good friend of Denny Hamlin, said (when asked about Hamlin) that he wasn’t sure how much time Hamlin would dedicate to his ownership role at 23XI Racing. He’s sure now.
WNBA playoffs: Aces and Sky win, now one victory from Finals
The Las Vegas Aces force overtime in a thriller with the Seattle Storm before getting the win while the Chicago Sky triump over the Sun in Connecticut.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Browns-Panthers, pick
Quarterback Baker Mayfield as well as Browns fans have had Sunday circled on their calendars as the Carolina Panthers play host to Cleveland. Mayfield was the No. 1 pick by the Browns in 2018 and led them in 2020 to their first playoff victory since 1994 but requested a trade this offseason after Cleveland traded for Deshaun Watson. Watson is suspended for 11 games.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Aaron Donald knows Rams will be tested by Bills, Josh Allen
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Former teammates Aaron Donald and Von Miller likely will not be exchanging many texts this week. Donald and the defending Super Bowl champs, the Los Angeles Rams, host Miller's new team, the Buffalo Bills, in the opening game of the NFL regular season Thursday night at SoFi Stadium.
FOX Sports
Vikings see fired-up Za'Darius Smith for opener vs. Packers
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Za'Darius Smith wore a wide smile in the Minnesota locker room before practice on Monday, a knowing expression that exuded the eagerness of getting to his first game with the Vikings. The eighth-year outside linebacker didn't want to divulge any depth of the feelings he...
NBC Sports
Las Vegas bettors are backing the Raiders
The mecca of American sports betting is experiencing a dynamic that has played out in other locations, for decades. In Las Vegas, the locals are wagering with their hearts, not their minds. Via Todd Dewey of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Raiders are “runaway leaders at sportsbooks in tickets and...
FOX Sports
Ranking NFL's 10 most accurate quarterbacks, and where they excel
Editor's Note: NFL analyst Warren Sharp has joined FOX Sports for the 2022 NFL season. Throughout the year, he'll analyze the top games of the week and look ahead to the numbers that can give you a betting edge. As we prepare for the start of the season, we're turning...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
Lamar Jackson takes to Twitter amidst contract deadlock | THE CARTON SHOW
If Ravens fans got a look at Lamar Jackson's Twitter activity recently, they'd see the Baltimore QB is responding to conjectures regarding his contract situation. With the 'Week One' deadline approaching, Lamar is looking for a big payout, and Craig Carton agrees with him. Watch as he breaks down why the Ravens should be giving Lamar 'Deshaun Watson' money.
FOX Sports
2022 NFL MVP odds: Josh Allen, Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes favorites
The 2022 NFL season is upon us! While fans debate who will win the Super Bowl, what about discussing who will be the best player?. So let's take a look at one of the more popular player bets — this season's NFL Most Valuable Player award. Let's look at...
FOX Sports
Brent Venables, Lincoln Riley shine in OU, USC coaching debuts
Brent Venables and Lincoln Riley are each perfect in their new head-coaching positions. Oklahoma — which saw Riley leave after last season and Venables take over — got out to a thundering 21-0 first-quarter lead against UTEP on Saturday, helping them cruise to a 45-13 win. Venables, who...
FOX Sports
Ranking the NFL's top 10 receiving groups: Bengals lead the way
Editor's Note: NFL analyst Warren Sharp has joined FOX Sports for the 2022 NFL season. Throughout the year, he'll analyze the top games of the week and look ahead to the numbers that can give you a betting edge. As we prepare for the start of the season, we're turning...
FOX Sports
Baker Mayfield reveals 'anti-Browns' shirts ahead of MNF | THE CARTON SHOW
Craig Carton reacts to Baker Mayfield, who will take the field with the Carolina Panthers against his former team, the Cleveland Browns for the first Monday night game of the season . The quarterback has released 'anti-Browns' t-shirts ahead of the matchup, throwing shots at Cleveland. Carton decides whether this is a good or bad look for Baker.
George Kittle makes bold prediction for 49ers teammate
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle predicted that pass rusher Nick Bosa will have a huge 2022 season. The San Francisco 49ers have a huge year in front of them, as they were just one win short of making the Super Bowl last year. The team is moving forward with Trey Lance as their quarterback, with Jimmy Garoppolo being an insurance policy at the position. Let’s not forget that their defense will still be relatively strong on paper. And there is someone to keep an eye on throughout the season.
FOX Sports
Brian Kelly's LSU debut spoiled by special teams error vs. Florida State | UNDISPUTED
Last night’s LSU-Florida State game came down to the wire. It included a muffed punt, a fumble and a 99-yard drive all in the last two minutes and 15 seconds that ended with LSU’s potential game-tying extra point being blocked by the Seminoles to win 24-23. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe share their takeaways from Brian Kelly's LSU debut.
FOX Sports
Will Baker Mayfield lead Panthers to Week 1 win against Browns?
It's a new day for Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. And as a new month gives way to a new NFL season, Mayfield is anxious to right his past wrongs as a pro signal-caller, and make magic with his new team. Ironically, his first chance to do so will come...
Comments / 0