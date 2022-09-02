Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The annual Labor Day picnic took place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sandy Beach Monday. Rodney Hesson talked about the Labor Day picnic. "Labor Day picnic is put on every year by our Juneau Central Labor Council. That's a council made up of pretty much all the unions, public and private. I'm with IBEW Local 1547. That's the electrical workers. I'm also the president of the Juneau Building Trades, which is another little subset with just the building trades. We do this thing, sort of celebrate and let everybody know we're community members. We love it here and we like to feed everybody. This is not just the union members, we feed everybody that comes through."

JUNEAU, AK ・ 19 HOURS AGO