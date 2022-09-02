Read full article on original website
Related
kinyradio.com
Waterfowl season opens Sept. 16 in Southeast Alaska
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Department of Fish and Game is reminding hunters of waterfowl regulations, which change the timing of season opening and closure dates on an alternating yearly schedule. This year, the season will begin on September 16 in Game Management Units 1 through 4. Each year,...
kinyradio.com
Juneau Litter Free volunteers recognized by statewide litter prevention program
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Litter Free Board of Directors has announced that both the organization and John Logan, the Youth Litter Patrol program coordinator, have been recognized by Alaskans for Litter Prevention and Recycling. As Youth Litter Patrol program coordinator for Litter Free Inc., Logan was honored as the...
kinyradio.com
IBEW Local 1547 worker explains why Labor Day matters at annual Labor Day picnic
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The annual Labor Day picnic took place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sandy Beach Monday. Rodney Hesson talked about the Labor Day picnic. "Labor Day picnic is put on every year by our Juneau Central Labor Council. That's a council made up of pretty much all the unions, public and private. I'm with IBEW Local 1547. That's the electrical workers. I'm also the president of the Juneau Building Trades, which is another little subset with just the building trades. We do this thing, sort of celebrate and let everybody know we're community members. We love it here and we like to feed everybody. This is not just the union members, we feed everybody that comes through."
kinyradio.com
NOTN 9-6 AM
The annual Labor Day Picnic was held Monday at Sandy Beach in Juneau. Bryan Caffrey, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Juneau, summarized August's weather report. A federal grant is providing a big boost to mariculture in Alaska. The University of Alaska Southeast announced that the 2022-23 One Campus,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kinyradio.com
Juneau National Weather Service summarizes August weather report
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The weather report for August 2022 is in, provided by meteorologist Bryan Caffrey. Bryan Caffrey, a meteorologist for the Alaska National Weather Service Juneau, talked with News of the North about August's statistics. "August was kind of a tale of two ends of the Panhandle. The...
kinyradio.com
Alaska Native education programs across state awarded $35 million in federal grants
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Friday, the U.S. Department of Education awarded 28 new three-year grants totaling $35.3 million through the Alaska Native Education program. The department said the program recognizes the important roles that Alaska Native languages and cultures play in the educational success and long-term well-being of Alaska Native students.
kinyradio.com
U.S. Department of Education awards $1.2M grant to Tlingit & Haida
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska (Tlingit & Haida) is thrilled to announce a $1.2 million grant has been awarded from the United States Department of Education (DOE). On Friday, Sept. 2nd the DOE awarded 28 new grants totaling $35.3...
alaskabeacon.com
University of Alaska Southeast begins search for new chancellor
The University of Alaska Southeast has started its search for a new leader with Chancellor Karen Carey set to retire at the end of this academic year. The search committee recruiting the next chancellor put out a job description Thursday. Applications and nominations for initial review are due Oct. 30, though the recruitment will remain open until filled.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ktoo.org
Juneau Harvest Fair celebrates 28 years of gardening.
Guests: Ed Buyarski, Master Gardener. Every year, the Juneau Community Garden Association holds a Harvest Fair at the community garden on Montana Creek Road, land the City and Borough of Juneau has made available for gardening, education and charitable uses. Eight prizes are awarded in four categories: Most unique, most...
kinyradio.com
Coast Guard medevacs man 60 nautical miles south of Dutch Harbor
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Coast Guard medevaced a 48-year-old man approximately 60 nautical miles south of Dutch Harbor on Friday morning. A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew arrived on the scene Friday morning at approximately 9:52 a.m, hoisted the patient, and transported him to an awaiting LifeMed Alaska air ambulance in Cold Bay, Alaska.
kinyradio.com
JPD Officer Jim Quinto is retiring after a 25-year career in law enforcement
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau Police Department held a retirement party for officer Jim Quinto on Friday. During Quinto's 25-year career, he served many different roles within the department. He was a field training officer training new police officers. Quinto was one of the first certified drug recognition experts in...
kinyradio.com
CCTHITA announces emergency communications system for tribal members
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska is now working with Everbridge, a leader in critical communications, to provide tribal citizens with emergency communication before, during and after a critical event. According to a press release, the Everbridge emergency notification system...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kinyradio.com
Emily Wall's book unveiling: "Breaking Into Air"
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Emily Wall read from her book, "Breaking Into Air", Sunday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. The poetry reading took place at the Douglas Public Library. Wall's book is a collection of birth stories from mothers, grandmothers, and fathers. Above: Wall reads a poem from her...
kinyradio.com
Juneau Huskies leave Colony in the dust, improve perfect record
Juneau’s Jamal Johnson (7) clashes with Colony’s Bryce Guzman (5). (Photo by Bruce Eggleston/MatSu Sports) Palmer, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau Huskies football squad thrashed Colony on Friday to retain their No. 1 ranking among Alaska prep teams. The Huskies beat Colony 42-13 on the road in Palmer.
Comments / 0