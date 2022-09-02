Read full article on original website
WTVCFOX
Witness recalls shooting at Chattanooga strip mall over the weekend
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — What should have been a weekend off was instead a busy one for Chattanooga police with several calls involving firearms. Police say a person was dropped off at a hospital overnight with life-threatening injuries. And someone else reported that someone took their vehicle and cellphone at...
WTVC
Chattanooga police investigate Monday morning carjacking
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a person was held at gunpoint and robbed Monday morning. It happened in the 2700 block of East 21st Street. Police met with the victim, who said the suspects took his car and cellphone while pointing a gun at him. The suspects then...
WDEF
Man in Critical Condition after Shooting in Chattanooga Sunday Night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A man is in critical condition after a shooting sometime either late Sunday evening or early Monday morning in Chattanooga. Chattanooga Police say they received a call from a hospital at 12:43 AM that a male victim had been dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Police are not sure where the man was shot or who any potential suspects are in this case.
Jackson County man charged with assaulting law enforcement officer
A Pisgah man is facing multiple charges, one of which includes second-degree assault of a law enforcement officer, according to recent arrest records.
WDEF
Shooting between two cars leads to chaos along Brainerd Road
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A chaotic scene late this afternoon along Brainerd Road near Greenway View. Several shots fired between two cars, leading to a a car wreck and one person hospitalized. That chaos led to three businesses being affected, with many workers and patrons hitting the pavement. Brian Clay,...
WDEF
Viral Road Rage suspect turns himself in
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County’s Fugitive officers have arrested Michael Harvey who was wanted for a road rage incident that went viral. He turned himself in on Friday morning to face charges of Assault, Vandalism and Disorderly Conduct. The confrontation was caught on a home security camera. It...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga Police say an 18-year-old was shot on Brainerd Road Saturday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Brainerd Road Saturday night. Police arrived just after 8 p.m. at the 3600 block of Brainerd Road. The 18-year-old man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation continues. Chattanooga Police ask anyone...
WTVC
Man shot in Chattanooga Friday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a 59-year-old man was shot Friday night. It happened at the 100 Block of Talley Road. Police say the man was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident...
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Aug. 28-Sept. 4
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Aug. 29-Sept. 4. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WTVC
Two men shot in Chattanooga Saturday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a man showed up to an emergency room with a gunshot wound early Saturday morning. Approximately an hour later, police say a second male came to the emergency room with a gunshot wound. Police say both victims are expected to survive at this...
Grundy County Herald
Authorities suspect foul play in woman’s disappearance
The Marion County Sheriff's Office and 12th Judicial Drug Task Force have joined forces to investigate the disappearance of 44-year-old Stacy Crawford who has been missing since August 9, 2022. Crawford is 5 feet 4 inches, 130 pounds, and has blonde hair with blue eyes and is believed to have...
WDEF
Prop plane crashes in Bradley County
UPDATE: Two people are confirmed dead after a single-engine, four-seat prop plane crashed in Bradley County on Monday night. Authorities did not provide the names of the deceased. Adam Lewis, the Public Information Officer for Bradley Co. EMA told News 12 tonight that the plane crashed into a heavily wooded...
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies asking for help in search for missing Gilmer County man
GILMER COUNTY, Ga. - Gilmer County deputies are searching for a missing 38-year-old man last seen on Saturday. Officials with the Gilmer County Sheriff's Office say they are searching for 38-year-old Christopher Mays. According to investigators, Mays was last seen on Sept. 3 at around 6:30 p.m. walking in the...
WDEF
Foul play possibly involved in disappearance of Marion County woman
MARION COUNTY (WDEF) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the 12th Judicial Drug Task Force are joining forces to investigate a missing person from the Whitwell area. 44-year-old Stacy Crawford has been missing since August 9th. The Task Force says evidence collected during the investigation suggests foul...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for September 3
The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. Police observed a white Dodge Ram leaving the Budgetel. At the sight of officers the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. Officer’s attempts to stop the vehicle were unsuccessful and attempts were halted. A short time later police observed the vehicle abandoned in the 1100 block of Harvard. The vehicle was found to be stolen out of Chattanooga. Police were able to identify the driver as Dominique McReynolds. Warrants are being sought for his arrest.
WDEF
Walker County Labor Day Car and Motorcycle Show Postponed
ROCK SPRING, Ga. (WDEF)- Walker County’s 30th annual Labor Day and Motorcycle Show scheduled to be held today at the Walker County Civic Center in Rock Spring has been postponed due to inclement weather. Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson says that a rescheduled date for the show has not...
eastridgenewsonline.com
HCSO Fugitive Personnel Arrest Michael Harvey
On August 21, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive personnel received arrest warrants for Michael Harvey for the following charges:. Harvey was the suspect in the road rage incident which was reported by the media when the incident was recorded on a person’s home security camera. On August 22,...
WDEF
Three shootings a few miles from each other leave four men suffering from minor injuries
UPDATE: A third shooting in the 3600 block of Brainerd Road leaves an 18-year-old suffering from minor injuries. Police say they got the call at 8:15 Saturday evening of a person shot at that location. The victim did not divulge any details about what happened to him. CPD is investigating...
weisradio.com
UPDATE on Conditions in Chattooga County, Georgia
With reports of over 14 inches of rainfall in the Summerville area on Sunday, flooding has affected hundreds of homes and businesses. On Sunday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued an emergency declaration for the county to clear the way for assistance from state agencies. There are several flood relief efforts that are underway today:
WAAY-TV
Mail delivery of 10 pounds of meth leads to DeKalb County man’s arrest
Ten pounds of methamphetamine sent through the mail has led to the arrest of an alleged DeKalb County drug dealer. Rayford Russell, 73, of Rainsville was arrested Wednesday by agents from ALEA Region F Narcotics, ADETF Region F Narcotics, DeKalb County Narcotics Unit, Huntsville (STAC) HIDA and United States Postal Inspectors.
