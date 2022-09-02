ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cartersville Police deputy chief on leave following arrest in Florida on solicitation charges.

Jason DiPrima is the assistant chief of police in Cartersville overseeing administration.

The deputy chief for administration for the Cartersville Police Department is on leave following his arrested on solicitation in Polk County, Fla.

A statement from the Cartersville agency says Deputy Chief Jason DiPrima was arrested by Polk County, Fla., Sheriff’s Office on charges of “soliciting another for prostitution, lewdness or assignation. Deputy Chief DiPrima has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.”

All additional questions were deferred to Florida authorities. We have talked with the agency’s public information office who is attempting to find the files behind the arrest.

Our check of the Polk County Jail logs for Aug. 31, Sept. 1 and Sept. 2 do not include DiPrima’s name.

