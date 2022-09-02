Read full article on original website
'New home' found for Dalhart football player's organs 4-days after he suffered head injury
LUBBOCK, Texas (KVII) — The organs of a Dalhart football player who died after suffering a head injury will be donated Monday night. "They have found a new home for Yahir’s organs," said Araceli Hernandez, Yahir Cancino's mom. Hernandez said the transplant is scheduled for 8 p.m. in...
Watch: Candlelight vigil for Dalhart football player who died from head injury
DALHART, Texas (KVII) — Dalhart High School held a candlelight vigil Sunday night in memory of a football player who died after suffering a head injury. Yahir Cancino died Friday night. He was injured Thursday during the 4th quarter of a JV game against Sundown. The vigil was held...
Dalhart High School hosts Candlelight Vigil Sunday
Update: Sept. 5 The full recording of the Dalhart High School Student Council Candlelight Vigil can be viewed below: Update: 2:40 p.m. According to a Dalhart High School Facebook post, the Student Council will be hosting a Candlelight Vigil at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday at Memorial Stadium to honor the life of Yahir Cancino. DHS […]
