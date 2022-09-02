ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dalhart, TX

KCBD

Sunday morning top stories: Dalhart high schooler dies from head injury

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief. A high schooler from Dalhart had died after being injured in a J.V. football game. Yahir Cancino died after sustaining a serious head injury. Officials stated he lost consciousness during the game and was transported to UMC in Lubbock where he later...
DALHART, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Texas JV team player has died following incident, family announced

DALLHART, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) — An official with the Dalhart Police Department said the family announced Yahir Cancino, a member of the Dalhart JV football team, passed away Friday night after losing consciousness during a game. According to previous reports, Cancino lost consciousness during a Junior Varsity football game in Dimmitt. Trainers and first responders tried to revive him […]
DALHART, TX
FMX 94.5

Dalhart High School Student Passes Away After Head Injury

Update: According to a Facebook post from Cancino’s mother, the teenager passed away on September 3rd. A GoFundMe page has been created to help the Cancino family during this difficult time. Original story: A student from Dalhart High School was taken to an Intensive Car Unit in Lubbock after...
LUBBOCK, TX
