BOISE CITY, Oklahoma — The funeral for longtime Cimarron County Sheriff Bob White is Monday. White died Thursday at Cimarron Memorial Hospital in Boise City. "We at the Cimarron County Sheriffs Office would like to extend our deepest condolences to his family at this time and respectfully we honor this man and his decades of service to this county and its people," said Sheriff Mike Berguetski on Thursday. "May God welcome him home today and May he be seated with all those who served."

