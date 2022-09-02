ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanly County, NC

Stanly News & Press

Stanly County Sheriff's Reports – Aug. 23-Sept. 4, 2022

Stanly County Sheriff’s Office reports the following activity:. Bethany Leigh Horne (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine, F (F), at 41073 Mt Zion Church Rd/loop Rd, Norwood, on 8/23/2022. Kevin Dee Polston (W /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Misdemeanor Larceny, M (M), at 130 S Main, Norwood,...
STANLY COUNTY, NC
Stanly News & Press

Albemarle Police Reports – Sept. 1-3, 2022

Albemarle Police Department reports the following activity:. Kerry Jerome Thomas (B M, 69) Arrest on chrg of Indecent Exposure (M), at 636 Nc 24-27 Bypass E, Albemarle, on 09/01/2022. Kerry Jerome Thomas (B M, 69) Arrest on chrg of Indecent Exposure (M), at 126 W South St, Albemarle, on 09/01/2022.
ALBEMARLE, NC
Stanly News & Press

REGIONAL: Gaston County man wins $2 million on scratch-off

RALEIGH – Joice Hardin Jr. of Gastonia tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize. Hardin bought his lucky Grand Money ticket from Times Turnaround on South New Hope Road in Gastonia. When Hardin arrived at lottery headquarters to collect his prize, he had...
GASTONIA, NC
Stanly News & Press

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Our fur companions need our support

I would like to make our citizens aware of a significant community outcry, as our Stanly County Animal Protective Services (SCAPS) has been denied adequate staffing resulting in the resignation of it’s director, a decrease in availability to the public and a backwards leap from basic care, rehabilitation and high release rates to kill shelter status (max hold 30 days).
STANLY COUNTY, NC
Stanly News & Press

THE LIBRARY LOOKOUT COLUMN: A love of reading through the years

Recently, while cleaning out a closet in the Albemarle library, I found tucked away on the top of a very dusty shelf a series of scrapbooks with content going back to 1930. The majority of the scrapbooks contained newspaper clippings, but there was one from the 1930-1950s that held a treasure trove of photographs as well.
ALBEMARLE, NC

