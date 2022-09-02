ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tropical storm Danielle upgraded to hurricane in 1st of Atlantic season

By Brigid Kennedy
The Week
The Week
 3 days ago
NOAA via Getty Images

Tropical storm Danielle has officially strengthened into the first Atlantic hurricane of the season, The Associated Press reported Friday.

It is currently not a threat to any land — the storm is still "far offshore" and "won't come ashore for at least five days," CNN writes. The National Hurricane Center expects it to "meander over the open Atlantic during the next couple of days," the center said, before moving to the northeast at the start of next week.

Maximum sustained winds were reported at 75 mph, per the center. Danielle is expected to grow to only a Category 2 hurricane, and remain "almost stationary" over the weekend, CNN notes.

The Atlantic's current hurricane season has remained otherwise quiet despite initial predictions for a busy few months, The Washington Post adds.

