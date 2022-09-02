Read full article on original website
EW.com
Armie Hammer's aunt describes pattern of bad behavior: 'He was the next in line for the throne'
Kendall Roy has got nothing on Casey Hammer. The estranged aunt of embattled actor Armie Hammer reveals dark family secrets in House of Hammer, Discovery+'s three-part docuseries that explores the lineage of abusive and violent men in the Hammer family. Director Elli Hakami and Julian P. Hobbs' series begins with the sexual assault and cannibalism allegations against her nephew, but evolves into a tale of privilege, wealth, and violence that traces back to Armand Hammer, Armie's late great grandfather and billionaire oil tycoon with deep pockets but deeper ties to powerful people and places, including the White House and Buckingham Palace.
"It's hard to watch": Armie Hammer's aunt on her family's "sick and twisted behavior" in new series
Casey Hammer is a force to be reckoned with. The author, designer and aunt of disgraced actor-turned-timeshare-salesman, Armie Hammer, is exposing the dark secrets — from violence and drug abuse to financial fraud and political manipulation — behind the powerful Hammer dynasty. The shocking revelations are featured on...
epicstream.com
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 4 Teaser Trailer Reveals Daemon as “King” and Rhaenyra in Trouble
House of the Dragon Episode 3 revealed that young Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) finally has a little brother, meaning her father Viserys (Paddy Considine) has the male heir he’s long desired. While Viserys swears to Rhaenyra she will ascend the Iron Throne, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) is telling daughter Alicent (Emily Carey) that the realm will never accept a queen. Instead, her little two-year-old son Aegon will be king. Elsewhere Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) chopped the Crabfeeder (Daniel Scott-Smith) in half and Seasmoke arrived on the scene. But what’s going to happen next? Lets see what HBO’s promo for House of the Dragon Episode 4 teases…
'Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman' Co-Stars to Reunite for Holiday Movie
A magical reunion for the most magical time of the year. Jane Seymour is set to share the screen once again with her Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman co-star Joe Lando in a Christmas movie airing on Lifetime later this year. Seymour played the titular Dr. Quinn in six seasons of...
Lindsay Lohan Secures Role in Second Netflix Rom-Com
Lindsay Lohan is set to star in a brand new romantic comedy as part of her two-picture deal with Netflix. On Thursday, the streaming giant announced the Mean Girls actress, 36, will star in the upcoming film Irish Wish, where she will play the role of Maddie, a bridesmaid attending a wedding in Ireland to watch her best friend marry the love of her life.
The Immortal Rita Hayworth Walked in Beauty Shadowed by Tragedy
I never quite recovered from Citizen Kane. Its lyrical nightmare has haunted half my life. It’s no accident. Kane begins with a warning on a wire: no trespassing. Yet we’re trespassers, all. At least those of us who are willing to move beyond the wire into a film that never ceases to seduce, that is as modern now as when it was made. Small wonder, then, that I wished to tackle a novel about Orson Welles, whom I revered despite his gargantuan faults, as if he were devoured by his own largeness.There was so much mythology surrounding him, most of...
Elle
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Are Reportedly Rekindling Their Relationship
How Bradley Cooper Became a Hollywood Heartthrob How Bradley Cooper Became a Hollywood Heartthrob. Bradley Cooper and model Irina Shayk split in 2019 after four years together, but a source close to the couple has suggested they may be considering a reconciliation. The former couple shares a 5-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, and have allegedly been discussing more children together, Page Six reports.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
'The Babadook' is Still The Best Horror Movie So Far This Century. Here's Why.
Following its premiere at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival, Australian writer/director Jennifer Kent's debut feature, horror pic The Babadook, was met with widespread critical acclaim. Following a turn-of-the-century dry spell in popular horror that was driven by the Saw series and other gory torture pics, critics praised it as a reminder that in the right hands, the genre is an art form, ripe for telling emotionally complicated narratives. Kent was praised as a fresh, creative feminist voice in cinema. The movie was a sleeper success at the box office, and over the past half-decade, it's become iconic--taking on an unexpected new life in the LGBTQ community (we'll get to that later).
J-Lo & Ben Had ‘Unexpected Setbacks’ in the Leadup To Their Wedding That Had ‘Everyone Worried’
A weekend to remember. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finally revealed their wedding details, plus some unexpected setbacks that came along with it. In her newsletter OntheJLo, the Marry Me star wrote about her dream weekend with Ben and everything, good and bad, that led up to the precious moments.
'Pinocchio' Star Joseph Gordon-Levitt Answers the Age-Old Question: 'What Does It Mean to Be a Real Boy?'
Joseph Gordon-Levitt, the star of movies including Looper, The Dark Knight Rises and The Walk, plus TV’s Super Pumped, Mr. Corman and 3rd Rock From the Sun, is heard but not seen in the live-action remake of the timeless classic Pinocchio (Sept. 8 on Disney+). Gordon-Levitt, 41, voices Jiminy Cricket, Pinocchio’s insect adviser, in the fanciful story of the puppet who yearns to become a real boy. Tom Hanks plays Geppetto, Pinocchio’s creator, and Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy.
ComicBook
Emily Blunt's Western Series The English Reveals First Trailer for Amazon Prime
One Media has released the first trailer for The English, an upcoming Western series starring Emily Blunt as a grieving mother who wants revenge on the man she believes killed her son. The series is described as "an epic chase Western that takes the core themes of identity and revenge to tell a uniquely compelling parable on race, power and love," and is set for a release on Prime Video in November. The six-part, prestige TV series will also be headed to the U.K., although not on Amazon (there, it will air on BBC).
'Resident Alien' Exclusive: Find Out Whether Harry Could Be Baby Alien's Father
There were plenty of tricks and treats on last week's episode which was set during Halloween. Did you think the final scene was a trick or a treat? In this week's episode of Resident Alien, look for a cameo by George Takei as Harry (Alan Tudyk) discovers which alien race is here on Earth.
Kim Kardashian Outruns Ashton Kutcher During His Marathon Training: Watch
Kim Kardashian proved she could go the distance during a treadmill workout with Ashton Kutcher and Peloton VP and head instructor Robin Arzón. The trio got together for Ashton’s new show Our Future Selves, where he invites his famous friends to sweat it out during a Peleton session, sharing a teaser from the series on Instagram on Sep. 2, 2022.
ComicBook
New Romantic Comedy Conquers Netflix Top 10
Me Time, the new comedy starring Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg, as been sitting atop the Netflix Top 10 rankings for the last week or so. Since its debut, Me Time has had an impressive reign as the number one movie on Netflix's daily rankings. However, the film's time at the top ended this weekend with the arrival of a new original movie, one that also checks some comedy boxes.
Parade
