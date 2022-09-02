ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

Armie Hammer's aunt describes pattern of bad behavior: 'He was the next in line for the throne'

Kendall Roy has got nothing on Casey Hammer. The estranged aunt of embattled actor Armie Hammer reveals dark family secrets in House of Hammer, Discovery+'s three-part docuseries that explores the lineage of abusive and violent men in the Hammer family. Director Elli Hakami and Julian P. Hobbs' series begins with the sexual assault and cannibalism allegations against her nephew, but evolves into a tale of privilege, wealth, and violence that traces back to Armand Hammer, Armie's late great grandfather and billionaire oil tycoon with deep pockets but deeper ties to powerful people and places, including the White House and Buckingham Palace.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property

Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Decider.com

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 4 Teaser Trailer Reveals Daemon as “King” and Rhaenyra in Trouble

House of the Dragon Episode 3 revealed that young Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) finally has a little brother, meaning her father Viserys (Paddy Considine) has the male heir he’s long desired. While Viserys swears to Rhaenyra she will ascend the Iron Throne, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) is telling daughter Alicent (Emily Carey) that the realm will never accept a queen. Instead, her little two-year-old son Aegon will be king. Elsewhere Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) chopped the Crabfeeder (Daniel Scott-Smith) in half and Seasmoke arrived on the scene. But what’s going to happen next? Lets see what HBO’s promo for House of the Dragon Episode 4 teases…
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Armie Hammer
Person
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Person
Armand Hammer
Person
James Spader
Person
Prince Charles
Parade

Lindsay Lohan Secures Role in Second Netflix Rom-Com

Lindsay Lohan is set to star in a brand new romantic comedy as part of her two-picture deal with Netflix. On Thursday, the streaming giant announced the Mean Girls actress, 36, will star in the upcoming film Irish Wish, where she will play the role of Maddie, a bridesmaid attending a wedding in Ireland to watch her best friend marry the love of her life.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

The Immortal Rita Hayworth Walked in Beauty Shadowed by Tragedy

I never quite recovered from Citizen Kane. Its lyrical nightmare has haunted half my life. It’s no accident. Kane begins with a warning on a wire: no trespassing. Yet we’re trespassers, all. At least those of us who are willing to move beyond the wire into a film that never ceases to seduce, that is as modern now as when it was made. Small wonder, then, that I wished to tackle a novel about Orson Welles, whom I revered despite his gargantuan faults, as if he were devoured by his own largeness.There was so much mythology surrounding him, most of...
MOVIES
Elle

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Are Reportedly Rekindling Their Relationship

How Bradley Cooper Became a Hollywood Heartthrob How Bradley Cooper Became a Hollywood Heartthrob. Bradley Cooper and model Irina Shayk split in 2019 after four years together, but a source close to the couple has suggested they may be considering a reconciliation. The former couple shares a 5-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, and have allegedly been discussing more children together, Page Six reports.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Most Shocking#Cannibalism#British Royal Family#Film Star#House Of Hammer#Nile#The Social Network#Vanity Fair
Parade

'The Babadook' is Still The Best Horror Movie So Far This Century. Here's Why.

Following its premiere at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival, Australian writer/director Jennifer Kent's debut feature, horror pic The Babadook, was met with widespread critical acclaim. Following a turn-of-the-century dry spell in popular horror that was driven by the Saw series and other gory torture pics, critics praised it as a reminder that in the right hands, the genre is an art form, ripe for telling emotionally complicated narratives. Kent was praised as a fresh, creative feminist voice in cinema. The movie was a sleeper success at the box office, and over the past half-decade, it's become iconic--taking on an unexpected new life in the LGBTQ community (we'll get to that later).
MOVIES
Parade

'Pinocchio' Star Joseph Gordon-Levitt Answers the Age-Old Question: 'What Does It Mean to Be a Real Boy?'

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, the star of movies including Looper, The Dark Knight Rises and The Walk, plus TV’s Super Pumped, Mr. Corman and 3rd Rock From the Sun, is heard but not seen in the live-action remake of the timeless classic Pinocchio (Sept. 8 on Disney+). Gordon-Levitt, 41, voices Jiminy Cricket, Pinocchio’s insect adviser, in the fanciful story of the puppet who yearns to become a real boy. Tom Hanks plays Geppetto, Pinocchio’s creator, and Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Emily Blunt's Western Series The English Reveals First Trailer for Amazon Prime

One Media has released the first trailer for The English, an upcoming Western series starring Emily Blunt as a grieving mother who wants revenge on the man she believes killed her son. The series is described as "an epic chase Western that takes the core themes of identity and revenge to tell a uniquely compelling parable on race, power and love," and is set for a release on Prime Video in November. The six-part, prestige TV series will also be headed to the U.K., although not on Amazon (there, it will air on BBC).
TV SERIES
ComicBook

New Romantic Comedy Conquers Netflix Top 10

Me Time, the new comedy starring Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg, as been sitting atop the Netflix Top 10 rankings for the last week or so. Since its debut, Me Time has had an impressive reign as the number one movie on Netflix's daily rankings. However, the film's time at the top ended this weekend with the arrival of a new original movie, one that also checks some comedy boxes.
TV & VIDEOS
Parade

Parade

51K+
Followers
13K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy