ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Film Festival Heat Brightens Arthouse Outlook; ‘Honk For Jesus’, ‘Gigi & Nate’, François Ozon’s ‘Peter Von Kant’ Make Holiday Weekend Debut – Specialty Preview

By Jill Goldsmith
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fzmt4_0hg4Zz7X00

Film premieres and headlines spilling from a trio of festivals either in full swing (Venice), just starting (Telluride) or queued up (Toronto) have indie exhibitors and distributors the most hopeful since Covid hit that a stream of new films could fire up the arthouse market.

Todd Field’s Cate Blanchett-starrer TÁR (debuted to a six-minute standing ovation in Venice), Timothée Chalamet in Luca Guadagnino’s Bones And All (also just screened on the Lido ), Empire of Light with Olivia Colman, set to world premiere at Telluride, and a raft of others are slated for fall theatrical release. Specialty films from Sundance and Cannes will also move into U.S. cinemas later this month.

“Arthouse theaters are behind where they were in 2019, but I think this fall things will come racing back. These festivals have the goods,” said John Vanco, GM of New York’s IFC Center.

The arthouse market was already challenged pre-Covid but the trickle of new films, with many fast-tracked to digital, and scattershot marketing, heightened woes. A steadier flow of content alongside a just-approved Covid vaccine offers this slice of the market another shot for red carpet festival fanfare to translate into noise and dollars in theaters, instead of feeling like these are two different planets.

Meanwhile, the informal end of summer, Labor Day weekend, features a hastily organized promotion by NATO that will see theaters across the country, including many arthouses, offer $3 movie tickets for all shows and discounted concessions in a bid to thank moviegoers and jolt moviegoing. With no big releases skedded, Sony is offering a Spider Man: No Way Home redux. Universal and Imax are presenting Jaws on 285 screens. Event distributor Fathom is showing Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan at 985 theaters, Sunday only, for its 40th anniversary.

Specialty-plus openings (over 1,000 screens) are led by Focus Features Honk For Jesus. Save your Soul . at 1,879 locations (and on sister streaming service Peacock). The comedy-satire written and directed by Adamma Ebo was executive produced by Jordan Peele and stars Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown. It world premiered at Sundance. Deadline review here .

Hall plays Trinitie Childs, the proud first lady of a Southern Baptist megachurch forced to close suddenly over a scandal involving her husband, Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Brown). The couple looks to rebuild their congregation and reconcile their faith by any means necessary. Produced by Daniel Kaluuya, Rowan Riley, Amandla Crichlow, filmmaker sibling due Adanne Ebo and Adamma Ebo, Kara Durrett, Jessamine Burgum, Matthew Cooper, Hall and Brown.

Roadside Attractions presents family drama Gigi & Nate on 1,185 screens. It had initially planned for 1,000 but boosted the screen count to make up for the $3 Saturday tickets. “We like the idea of participating. The movie is really for a broad audience and that is a price-sensitive audience,” said Howard Cohen, the distributor’s co-president. “We are still in pandemic recovery mode.” The film by Nick Hamm is written by David Hudgins and stars Charlie Rowe, Marcia Gay Harden and Jim Belushi.

Based on the true story of Nate Gibson, a young man who suffers a near-fatal illness and is left a quadriplegic. Moving forward seems impossible until he meets his unlikely service animal and emotional savior, Gigi, a capuchin monkey (the big-screen debut of Allie as Gigi). Roadside has done a number of films in what Cohen calls the “feel good” space, appealing to a large swathe of the country. Stories and word of mouth on these can sometimes neutralize critics (who are giving the film a 23% on Rotten Tomatoes).

Specialty openings: IFC Films presents WWII thriller Burial written and directed by Ben Parker on 24 screens. Starring Charlotte Vega, Tom Felton and Harriet Walter. Set in the waning days of the war as a small band of Russian soldiers is tasked with delivering the crated remains of Hitler back to Stalin in Russia. En route, the unit is attacked by German “Werewolf” partisans and picked off one by one. An intrepid female intelligence officer (Vega) leads her surviving comrades in a last stand to ensure their cargo doesn’t fall into the hands of those who would hide the truth forever.

IFC Midnight’s horror-thriller Saloum opens on two screens — the IFC Center and Alamo Drafthouse in downtown LA as well as on streamer Shudder. Jean Luc Herbulot’s Toronto Film Festival Midnight Madness selection was written by Herbulot and Pamela Diop, and produced by Diop. Deadline review here.

Shot down after fleeing a coup and extracting a drug lord from Guinea-Bissau, legendary mercenaries known as the Bangui Hyenas – Chaka (Yann Gael), Rafa (Roger Sallah) and Midnight (Mentor Ba) — must stash their stolen gold bounty, repair and refuel their plane and escape back to Dakar, Senegal. They take refuge at a coastal holiday camp, but Chaka has brought them there for a reason, with devastating consequences.

Burial and Saloun are both opening at IFC Center, which GM Vanco said is pleased to participate in National Cinema Day with $3 tickets (“We’re also offering popcorn and sodas for $3 too, just to make our lives a little more complicated”). Looking at presales, it’s possible the theater will end up selling every seat at every show Saturday, he said. It’s showing about 20 films old and new. Full houses are a good place to showcase trailers for strong upcoming fall films.

Strand Releasing presents Peter von Kant at 10 locations including the IFC in NY and Laemmle Theatres and American Cinematheque in LA.

The comedy by François Ozon opened Berlin; Deadline review here . Peter Von Kant (Denis Ménochet), a successful, famous director, lives with his assistant Karl (Stefan Crepon), whom he likes to mistreat and humiliate. Through the great actress Sidonie ( Isabelle Adjani ), he meets and falls in love with Amir ( Khalil Ben Gharbia ), a handsome young man of modest means. He offers to share his apartment and help Amir break into the world of cinema in this all-male re-imagining of The Bitter Tears of Petra Von Kant , Rainer Werner Fassbinder’s 1972 story of three women locked in a toxic triangle.

Warwick Ross and Robert Coe’s Tribeca winner Blind Ambition from Samuel Goldwyn film opens in five theaters. The documentary follows four friends who beat the odds to become South Africa’s top sommeliers after escaping starvation and tyranny in their homeland of Zimbabwe. Driven by relentless optimism, a passion for their craft and a sense of national pride, they form Zimbabwe’s first national wine tasting team and set their sights on the coveted title of World Wine Tasting Champions.

Zietgeist Films and Kino Lorber open Eva Vitija’s documentary Loving Highsmith in NYC, expanding next weekend. A look at the life of celebrated American author Patricia Highsmith based on her diaries and notebooks and the intimate reflections of lovers, friends and family. Focusing on Highsmith’s quest for love and her troubled identity, the film sheds new light on her life and writing. Most of Highsmith’s novels from Strangers on a Train to The Talented Mr. Ripley were adapted to the big screen. Carol , a partly autobiographic novel, was the first lesbian story with a happy ending to be published in 1950s America. But Highsmith led a double life. Only in her unpublished writings did she reflect on her private life. Excerpts from these notes voiced by Gwendoline Christie are interwoven with archive material.

Blue Fox Entertainment presents Régis Roinsard’s French drama Waiting for Bojangles on 10 screens. A young boy, Gary, lives with his eccentric parents, Camille and Georges, and an exotic bird in a Parisian apartment. Each night, Camille and Georges dance lovingly to their favorite song, “Mr. Bojangles.” At home, life is fun, fantasy and friends, but as Gary’s mesmerizing and unpredictable mother descends deeper into her own mind, it is up to Gary and Georges to keep her safe. Starring Romain Duris, Virginie Efira and Grégory Gadebois.

Lionsgate opens The Wire Room by Matt Eskandari in 20 locations and on demand. Written by Brandon Stiefer. With Kevin Dillon, Bruce Willis, Oliver Trevena, Texas Battle, Cameron Douglas, Shelby Cobb. Willis plays a Homeland Security agent who runs the Wire Room, a high-tech command center surveilling the most dangerous criminals. New recruit Dillon must monitor arms-smuggling cartel member Eddie Flynn and keep him alive at all costs.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Emanuele Crialese On How His Identity Shaped His Latest Film ‘L’immensità’ With Penélope Cruz — Venice

Emanuele Crialese put in a buoyant performance at the Venice Film Festival Sunday, during which he discussed how his identity informed his Golden Lion contender L’immensità. “The inspiration was my childhood and my story that is being transposed and reinterpreted,” Crialese said of the flick. “I tried to find the good interpretation in it. I didn’t want it to be self-referential. I didn’t want to talk about just me. As I try to do with every film I make, I’ve tried to somehow represent in a broader way the topics I really care for like migration. The migration of a soul....
MOVIES
Deadline

Julia Roberts Says George Clooney & His Family Saved Her From ‘Loneliness And Despair’ While Filming ‘Ticket To Paradise’

Julia Roberts and George Clooney are reuniting in the upcoming film Ticket to Paradise which was filmed in Australia. The longtime friends were stuck in a pandemic bubble and Roberts is now opening up about how the Clooney family “saved” her during filming. In a New York Times interview, Roberts and Clooney opened up about working together again after starring in films like Ocean’s Eleven and Money Monster. During the filming of Ticket to Paradise Roberts was housed in a home by herself while Clooney, his wife Amal and their kids stayed in a rental close by. “We started in Hamilton Island, with all these...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Darren Aronofsky’s ‘The Whale’, Star Brendan Fraser Enthusiastically Embraced With Extended Ovation At World Premiere – Venice

In a triumphant world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale received a seven-minute standing ovation inside the Sala Grande on Sunday evening. Star Brendan Fraser was visibly moved as he was embraced by his director while extended applause rang throughout the auditorium. The psychological drama was met with strong response throughout the day with Fraser getting top notes for his leading turn. He plays Charlie, a reclusive English teacher living with severe obesity, who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption. Venice Film Festival 2022 Photo Gallery Aronofsky directs from a screenplay...
MOVIES
Vogue

The Best Venice Film Festival Fashion Of All Time

Venice Film Festival is almost as well known for delivering high-octane glamour as it is for producing Oscar contenders. Ahead of this year’s edition, revisit some of the greatest fashion moments on the Lido through the decades.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kant
Person
Jesus
Person
Patricia Highsmith
Person
François Ozon
CBS News

Brendan Fraser moved to tears as "The Whale" gets long standing ovation at Venice film festival

Brendan Fraser is having a moment at the Venice International Film Festival. The once ubiquitous movie star of "The Mummy" franchise and "George of the Jungle" had, in the last decade, backed away from the spotlight. But Fraser is charting what could be a major comeback starting with his transformative role in Darren Aronofsky's "The Whale," which had its world premiere Sunday night at the festival.
MOVIES
IndieWire

The Shia LaBeouf Comeback Continues: Francis Ford Coppola Casts Him in ‘Megalopolis’

Shia LaBeouf isn’t worried about his comeback. After parting ways with Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling,” backtracking on the autobiographical status of his “Honey Boy” father-son drama, and speaking out on the abuse allegations and lawsuit filed by ex-partner FKA Twigs, the “Padre Pio” actor has joined Francis Ford Coppola’s massive “Megalopolis” cast. LaBeouf’s casting announcement also included that director Coppola’s sister Talia Shire (“Rocky”) will reunite with the auteur after starring in “The Godfather,” along with nephew Jason Schwartzman. Grace Vanderwaal, Kathryn Hunter, and James Remar also join the ensemble cast. Previously announced “Megalopolis” mega-stars include Adam Driver, Nathalie Emmanuel, Forest Whitaker,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Colin Farrell receives 13-minute standing ovation at Venice premiere of The Banshees of Inisherin

Colin Farrell received an approximate 13-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival premiere of The Banshees of Inisherin.The 46-year-old Irish actor reunites with Brendan Gleeson and director Martin McDonagh in the forthcoming drama about two men whose life-long friendship is abruptly ended. When Farrell’s Pádraic sets out to repair the damaged relationship, Gleeson’s Colm delivers a shocking ultimatum. The two actors previously led McDonagh’s 2008 crime-comedy movie In Bruges. According to Variety, who was present at the recent Venice debut, McDonagh, Farrell, Gleeson, and co-star Kerry Condon were met with the “longest and loudest reception” of any film...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Cate Blanchett’s new movie is sitting at 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes

Acting icon Cate Blanchett’s latest foray into film looks to be a hit with it getting outrageous reception from critics and audiences alike. Tár sees Blanchett star as a renowned conductor of classical music who is considered one of the greatest in the world and becomes the first woman to conduct a big German orchestra. The chameleonic actress is clearly back on her awards season trail, with the film getting glowing reviews.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#Tribeca Film Festival#Sundance Film Festival#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Telluride Film Festival#Specialty Preview#T R#Empire Of Light#Gm#Ifc Center#Nato
The Independent

Brendan Fraser ‘sobbed’ during six-minute standing ovation at Venice screening of The Whale

Brendan Fraser had an emotional response to receiving a standing ovation for his performance in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale at the ongoing Venice Film Festival. Fraser underwent a dramatic physical transformation to play the role of a reclusive English teacher living with severe obesity, in the new psychological drama from the Black Swan director. Many were hoping the film could be the one to launch a comeback for the Mummy actor, 53, who hasn’t featured in a lead role since the straight-to-DVD thriller Breakout in 2013.Following the film’s premiere at Venice Film Festival, many journalists are saying an...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Bones And All’ Premiere Gets 10-Minute Standing Ovation At Premiere – Venice

It’s Bones and All day here at the Venice Film Festival, where the Timothée Chalamet-Taylor Russell starrer from Luca Guadagnino received a 10-minute standing ovation after its world premiere screening this evening. The audience cheered with shouts of “Luca! Luca! Luca!” — a reaction that delayed the beginning of the evening’s next competition film. Venice Film Festival 2022 Photos Based on the book by Camille DeAngelis and adapted by David Kajganich, the film tells the story of Maren (Russell) and Lee (Chalamet), two unlikely companions who unite in America’s Midwest in the 1980s after Maren is abandoned by her father. As they make...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Breaks ‘SNL’s Directing Emmy Streak; Could Triumph Signal Main Variety Win?

Saturday Night Live has won the Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series for the last five years and ten times since 2010. But its winning streak was broken by HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show after Bridget Stokes won in the category at tonight’s Creative Arts Emmy awards. Creative Arts Emmys 2022 Photos: Chip & Joanna Gaines, ‘Queer Eye’ & ‘Selling Sunset’ Stars Plus RuPaul, Simone Boseman & More The win could be a sign of things to come as A Black Lady Sketch Show is up against regular winner SNL in the main variety category at the Primetime Emmys next week. Could...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Venice Film Festival Photo Gallery – Timothée Chalamet & ‘Bones And All’ Cast, Sadie Sink & ‘The Whale’ Cast, Cate Blanchett, Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Hillary Clinton & More

There’s no shortage of star power on the Lido this year. The 79th Venice Film Festival boasts such boldface names as Timothée Chalamet — along with his fellow the Bones And All castmates and filmmaker Luca Guadagnino — Cate Blanchett, Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Adam Driver, Brendan Fraser and Sadie Sink from The Whale and dozens more. Click on the image above to launch the gallery. Venice Film Festival: Memorable Moments 1945-1984 Gallery Venice is the world’s oldest fest, having started in 1932, and draws the A-list every time. Other big names at this year’s event include Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Sigourney Weaver, Lido...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
Deadline

‘RHOP’ Season 7 Cast Photos Revealed As Trailer Drops With Return Of OG Housewife

The cherry blossoms are blooming which means that The Real Housewives of Potomac are coming back to television. Bravo has confirmed that Season 7 of the franchise will premiere on October 9 at 8 p.m. ET with a 75-minute supersized episode. Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton are returning as full-time housewives with the cast remaining unchanged from the previous season. However, Season 7 will see the return of OG housewife Charisse Jackson Jordan as a friend of the cast, along with new friend Jacqueline Blake. The trailer for the new...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Tilda Swinton debuts neon hair transformation at Venice Film Festival

In addition to premiering new films, festivals are often a chance for attendees to flaunt their latest look. Tilda Swinton, who is currently at the 79th Venice Film Festival, has certainly grasped this opportunity with both hands. The actor, who won an Academy Award in 2008 for her performance in...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Timothée Chalamet showcases his eccentric sense of style in a floral knitted cardigan and oversized camo shorts while promoting new film Bones & All during Venice Film Festival

Timothée Chalamet showcased his unique sense of style at a photocall for his new film, Bones & All, during the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Friday. The actor, 26, caught the eye in a black knitted cardigan with pink-and-orange floral designs, which he layered above a white T-shirt featuring grey prints.
MOVIES
Deadline

Adamme and Adanne Ebo With Daniel Kaluuya Discuss The Inspiration For ‘Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul’ – Scene 2 Seen Podcast

Welcome back to the Scene 2 Seen Podcast! Have you had experience with evangelists who are not really Christian, but focused on making profit from their congregation? That’s why on today’s episode director Adamma Ebo, her sister, producer Adanne Ebo, actor/producer Daniel Kaluuya, and I discuss the satirical dark comedy, Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.  The film stars Regina Hall as Trinitie Childs – the proud first lady of a Southern Baptist megachurch, who together with her husband Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown), once served a congregation in the tens of thousands. But after a scandal forces their church to...
MOVIES
Deadline

Oscar Winner Mark Rylance & Wife Claire van Kampen Team With Steven Spielberg’s Amblin On New TV Project

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-winning star Mark Rylance and his wife Claire van Kampen, a playwright, composer and director, have teamed with Steven Spielberg and his Amblin Entertainment on a TV project, the actor revealed to Deadline. ”It’s a historical project, about something that happened in American history,” Rylance (Dunkirk) said at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado. Rylance appears in director Luca Guadagnino’s compelling cannibal drama Bones and All alongside Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell. Guadagnino, Russell and Rylance have been attending screenings at the festival. The TV drama for Spielberg is under wraps, Rylance said, and he was reluctant to discuss it in detail. However, Deadline...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Protagonist, Les Films Du Losange Strike French Deal On Cannes Breakout ‘War Pony’

Protagonist Pictures has closed a French distribution deal with Les Films du Losange on Riley Keough and Gina Gammell’s Cannes Camera d’Or winning directorial debut War Pony. The deal marks the first American acquisition for Losange since Chloé Zhao’s The Rider, which Protagonist also sold internationally. The announcement coincides with the screening of the film in competition at France’s Deauville American Film Festival today (September 5). The Rider also played at the beachfront festival in 2017 winning its Grand Prix. Keough and Gammell’s coming-of-age tale about two young Native Americans set on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota enjoyed a warm reception...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Jaws’ Takes A Bite Out Of ‘Honk For Jesus’, ‘Gigi & Nate’ – Specialty Box Office

Labor Day weekend saw blockbusters old and new buoyed by cheap tickets, as was a limited openings like Saloum with multiple sold out screenings at two theaters, including every showtime on Saturday. Over 3,000 theaters, including IFC Center and Alamo Drafthouse LA, where the French-Senegalese indie film began a qualifying run, offered $3 tickets for National Cinema Day. The promotional event is seeing preliminary box office returns of $24.3 million dollars for Saturday, according to Comscore. That’s 9% ahead of the preceding Saturday, even with discounted admissions, but strongly favored re-releases from Spider Man: No Way Home from last year to...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

119K+
Followers
35K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy