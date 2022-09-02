ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeffersonville, IN

Jeffersonville Police searching for teen girl who went missing in late August

By Lucas Aulbach, Louisville Courier Journal
 3 days ago
Jeffersonville Police officials are searching for a teenage girl who went missing more than a week ago, according to a release from the department.

Andrea Nesselrode, a 14-year-old girl who lives in Jeffersonville, Indiana, has been missing since Aug. 25, the department said in a statement sent to media outlets Friday. She was last seen leaving her home alone that night at about 10 p.m. and was wearing a black shirt along with blue jeans or sweatpants at the time.

Andrea is 5-foot-4 with brown eyes, brown hair and a nose piercing, according to police in Jeffersonville.

Her disappearance is believed to be an isolated incident, the department said.

Anyone with information about Andrea's location is asked to reach out to Jeffersonville Police at 812-285-6535.

