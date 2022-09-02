Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State opens season with 1-1 draw against South CarolinaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
wach.com
Woman shot at Latimer Manor, police looking for suspect
Columbia Police has released camera footage of a man accused of shooting at Latimer Manor last Saturday. Officials say the man, wearing a red shirt and dark-colored jeans, possibly shot a woman during a large gathering in the area. Reports also say a 14-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet...
wach.com
'Am I going to die?': SC students recall Columbia apartment shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Bullet holes, crime scene tape, and dozens of people running for cover. That was the scene at a Columbia apartment complex after an overnight shooting. One of those residents rattled by the events, reached out to WACH FOX News, hoping to find out more about...
wach.com
Deputies asking for public's help in identifying burglary suspects
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary at a Blythewood vape store and is seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects. On August 28 around 1:30 a.m., deputies responded to 135 Blythewood Rd for an alarm at the business of...
wach.com
Second body found at USC identified by coroner
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified a second body found at the University of South Carolina on Friday, Sept. 2. According to Rutherford, the body discovered has been identified as Stephen J. Black, 20, of Greenville, SC. Officials say the body was discovered around...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wach.com
One dead in motorcycle crash in Richland county
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle early Monday morning. The crash took place around 10:30 Sunday night on Antioch Church Rd. near Strawberry Lane. Deputies say the rider of a motorcycle began to drift over the center of the road. Despite correcting back...
wach.com
Family holds prayer vigil for missing Aiken County mother
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The family of missing 30-year-old Krystal Anderson are still searching for answers two weeks after her disappearance. Family members say Krystal was last seen outside of her home in Aiken County. A family member also said they are fearful something may have happened to Krystal.
wach.com
School district responds to threat made against Chapin Middle School
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — The Lexington-Richland School District Five sent out a statement to Chapin Middle School families after several attendees overheard a student make threats against the school at a Chapin High School football game on Sept. 2. The district released the following statement:. At the September 2,...
wach.com
Coroner identifies person killed in motorcycle crash near U.S. 601 in Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Kershaw County Coroner has identified the person who was killed in a motorcycle crash in Kershaw County. Coroner David West says the victim was 57-year-old Ronny Layton Jr. of Lugoff. Master Trooper Gary Miller says the collision happened around 6:58 p.m., on Saturday,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wach.com
Pedestrian seriously injured in vehicle collision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A man is in the hospital after a crash in Columbia. Officials say the pedestrian was hit by a car at the intersection of Millwood Avenue & Washington Street Saturday night. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver stayed on...
wach.com
SC deputies rescue kittens from woods
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Some felines will be looking for new homes thanks to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. This past week, deputies saved a few kittens from the woods. The department believes the kittens will have a bright future in law enforcement.
wach.com
Fairfield County house destroyed by fire
FAIRFIELD COUNT, S.C. (WACH) — A person is without a home after an early morning fire in Fairfield County. The Fairfield County Fire Service says it happened early Sunday morning at a home on Centerville Road. There were no injuries according to officials, but the house was destroyed. Officials...
wach.com
U.S. Dept. of Labor finds child labor violations at 9 SC Burger King restaurants
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A U.S. Department of Labor investigation found child labor violations at nine Burger King franchise locations in the Columbia area. According to the department, these findings have prompted the restaurant’s operator to enter into a compliance agreement and change the way it operates to improve working conditions for minor-aged workers at all current and future locations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wach.com
Vehicle crash causes power outage in Sumter county
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A vehicle struck a power pole in Sumter County which has left a portion of the city without power. The Sumter Police Department reports the vehicle crashed into a power pole at South Lafayette Drive and Earle Street. Both the South Carolina Highway Patrol...
wach.com
Corporal Drew Barr honored at NASCAR X-finity series
CAYCE, S.C. (WACH) — NASCAR Driver Kyle Weatherman honored fallen corporal officer Drew Barr by driving the #34 vehicle at the NASCAR X-finity series. The event was held at Darlington speedway as a way to memorialize Drew's memory. His name could also be seen written right above the driver's...
wach.com
Hot weather early week before several stormy days in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — We're drying out for a couple of days after a rather soggy Labor Day across the WACH Fox viewing. Despite being post Labor Day, it will feel very summery for Tuesday and Wednesday!. High temperatures will top out in the low 90s, but with the...
wach.com
Group raises money for HBCU students
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) - — An organization is raising money for HBCU college students. The National Association of College Deans, Registrars and Admissions Officers hosted its ‘All White Wine and Jazz’ concert. Nothing but jazz, champagne and cigars to raise money for first year HBCU students.
wach.com
Gamecocks explode in 2nd half against Furman for 5th shutout
COLUMBIA, SC. (WACH) -- No. 4 South Carolina Women's Soccer continued its undefeated start to the season Sunday with a 3-0 win over visiting Furman. The Gamecocks' defense bounced back well from the 2-2 Clemson draw, earning its fifth shutout just six games into the season. The offense, meanwhile, continues...
wach.com
Robinson wraps up Player of the Game honors
BLYTHEWOOD, SC (WACH) -- In a game with plenty of explosive offensive plays for Blythewood, it was a defensive player who took home Player of the Game honors. Edward Robinson lead the Midlands in sacks coming into the game and tallied 4 more giving him 10 sacks on the season. The Junior defensive lineman also caused a fumble as the Bengals took the 53-8 victory.
wach.com
Not completely dry Sunday, but drier than our Labor Day in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Areas near Batesburg-Leesville received nearly 4'' of rain Saturday afternoon, please be very careful of flooded roadways. We're waking up Sunday morning with near-normal low temps in the upper 60s and low 70s and partly cloudy skies. If you're headed out of town for the...
wach.com
Businesses booming with start of USC Football season
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- Saturday nights South Carolina football game sold out more than a day ago and with the excitement, and anticipation for the new football season, it ends up benefitting more than just sports fans. The manager at Thirsty Fellow in Columbia says their sales jump 15-20 %t during...
Comments / 0