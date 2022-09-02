ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Housewives Of New York Alum Kelly Bensimon Wants Her Own Real Estate Reality Show

By Kay
 3 days ago
Kelly Bensimon has never had a shortage of confidence. The former Real Housewives of New York star was famous for speaking down to her castmates during her 2 year run on the show. But after her claims of “systematic bullying ,” she was allegedly fired from the show . Kelly later refuted the claim that she was given the boot .

Since her time off the show, Kelly kept busy doing….I actually don’t know. She kind of fell off the radar for awhile. But she eventually resurfaced in the New York City luxury real estate world in 2018. Now she’s looking to showcase her experience in the field.

As reported by Us Weekly , Kelly wants a new reality show about real estate. She told the outlet, “I’d love to celebrate any show that highlights the world of real estate.” She added with her typical air of confidence, “I’m a multi-hyphenate — mama-bear of two girls, queen of clean, hunter for the chicest new interiors. I actively work for Foodbank For New York City with my girls. I’m a real estate broker. My life is a reality show. You can’t make this up.”

She went on to say, “I have been prepared for high-end [and] luxury clients [since] way before I did Housewives . I had been in the luxury sector during my modeling days, had worked with ELLE magazine, and wrote luxury lifestyle books. It has been a natural and seamless segue.”

Kelly continued, “I consider myself an arbiter of luxury, architecture and interior design. Luxury real estate is a natural progression for me. It’s a convergence of everything I love to do.” And she revealed that she always had a knack for real estate. She noted, “I built and sold my own home. I’ve written seven books on style and lifestyle, [including] one for the Metropolitan Museum of Art and A Dangerous Age , [which is] all about the art world for Simon and Schuster.”

As for her accolades as a real estate broker, she stated, “I was Rookie of the Year 2021 for selling the number one deal downtown during the pandemic for $41 million. Currently, the total of global listings I have is over $274 million. I am so grateful to partner with the most interesting clients [and] sell the most unbelievable properties.”

TELL US – DO YOU THINK KELLY SHOULD GET A REALITY SHOW ABOUT HER REAL ESTATE CAREER? WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE HER ON THE NEW RHONY LEGACY SERIES?

[Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage]

The post Real Housewives Of New York Alum Kelly Bensimon Wants Her Own Real Estate Reality Show appeared first on Reality Tea .

