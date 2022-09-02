ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, IN

Wave 3

Family’s beloved uncle killed in Newburg neighborhood driveway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s a phone call no family ever expects on a rainy Labor Day. Sierra Hicks lost her uncle on Monday to yet another shooting for a city that’s increasingly consumed in violence. “This is a hard loss,” Hicks said. “This is a very hard...
wdrb.com

UPDATE: Child found alone in Shively reunited with family member

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Shively Police Department is asking for the public's help after they found a 5-year-old child alone on Sunday afternoon. Shively Police officers were called to Crums Lane and Hartlage Court on the report of a young boy alone in the area around 4 p.m. Police believe the child is 5 years old.
SHIVELY, KY
Wave 3

Man dies in Mellwood Ave. shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed this morning. Calls to 911 brought Louisville Metro police to the 1600 block of Mellwood Avenue just after 9:30 a.m. The wounded man was taken to University Hospital where he died of his injuries.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man found shot, killed in Russell neighborhood alleyway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed in an alleyway in the Russell neighborhood on Monday morning. According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to reports of a person down in an alleyway at the intersection of South 26th Street and Magazine Street around 3 a.m. on Monday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man dies after being shot in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was pronounced dead at University of Louisville Hospital after being shot Monday afternoon in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police said officers were called to the 1200 block of Dahl Road, between Preston Highway and Poplar Level Road, around 3 p.m. on the report of a shooting. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. LMPD spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff said he was transported to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition. Shortly afterward, he was pronounced dead.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man killed in shooting in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was shot and killed early Monday morning in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. The Louisville Metro Police Department said officers found a man who had been shot in an alley at 26th and Magazine streets around 3 a.m. Monday. He died at the scene. Police said...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Officials attempt to locate missing 83-year-old Louisville man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are searching for a missing 83-year-old man last seen on Monday afternoon. On Monday, a Golden Alert was issued for David Miller, who officials said suffers from dementia and could be confused. Miller was last seen leaving his home in the 10000 block...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Missing 83-year-old Louisville man found; Golden Alert canceled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police say an 83-year-old man who was last seen on Monday afternoon has been found and is safe. On Monday, a Golden Alert was issued for David Miller, who officials said suffers from dementia and could be confused. Miller was located around 6:30 a.m....
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS 11

15-year-old arrested, charged in vehicle theft from Shelby Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenager is facing charges in connection to a stolen vehicle in Shelby Park. According to Metro Police, officers with the Fourth Division noticed a vehicle in the neighborhood stolen Friday night from Clay Street. As officers got behind the vehicle, the driver sped off and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

25-year-old shot to death in Taylor Berry neighborhood identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a man who was shot and killed in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Thursday. Louisville Metro Police Department said they responded to a call of a shooting around 10:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Earl Avenue. Police...
Wave 3

Body found during Hike, Bike and Paddle

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A kayaker participating in the city’s Hike, Bike and Paddle event Monday, found a body in the Ohio River. LMPD confirmed this happened Monday in the morning during the event. They said the victim appears to be a middle aged male. They added they do...
LOUISVILLE, KY

