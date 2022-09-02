Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Family’s beloved uncle killed in Newburg neighborhood driveway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s a phone call no family ever expects on a rainy Labor Day. Sierra Hicks lost her uncle on Monday to yet another shooting for a city that’s increasingly consumed in violence. “This is a hard loss,” Hicks said. “This is a very hard...
wdrb.com
UPDATE: Child found alone in Shively reunited with family member
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Shively Police Department is asking for the public's help after they found a 5-year-old child alone on Sunday afternoon. Shively Police officers were called to Crums Lane and Hartlage Court on the report of a young boy alone in the area around 4 p.m. Police believe the child is 5 years old.
Wave 3
‘It hurts’: Families deal with gun violence aftermath as Louisville faces another deadly year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year is shaping up to be the third-deadliest in Louisville history in terms of homicides. Through the end of August, 111 homicides have been reported, per the Louisville Metro Police Department. Many of those deaths are due to gun violence. Those numbers do not include...
Wave 3
Man dies in Mellwood Ave. shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed this morning. Calls to 911 brought Louisville Metro police to the 1600 block of Mellwood Avenue just after 9:30 a.m. The wounded man was taken to University Hospital where he died of his injuries.
Wave 3
LMPD: Man found shot, killed in Russell neighborhood alleyway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed in an alleyway in the Russell neighborhood on Monday morning. According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to reports of a person down in an alleyway at the intersection of South 26th Street and Magazine Street around 3 a.m. on Monday.
WLKY.com
3 inmates overdose at Metro Corrections, jail leaders say Narcan saved their lives
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three inmates overdosed at Louisville Metro Corrections over the weekend. Jail officials said two were linked to the drug fentanyl. The first overdose happened Saturday morning, and two others in the afternoon. WLKY is told those inmates were near the same cells around the same time....
wdrb.com
Man dies after being shot in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was pronounced dead at University of Louisville Hospital after being shot Monday afternoon in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police said officers were called to the 1200 block of Dahl Road, between Preston Highway and Poplar Level Road, around 3 p.m. on the report of a shooting. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. LMPD spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff said he was transported to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition. Shortly afterward, he was pronounced dead.
wdrb.com
Man killed in shooting in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was shot and killed early Monday morning in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. The Louisville Metro Police Department said officers found a man who had been shot in an alley at 26th and Magazine streets around 3 a.m. Monday. He died at the scene. Police said...
Wave 3
Officials attempt to locate missing 83-year-old Louisville man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are searching for a missing 83-year-old man last seen on Monday afternoon. On Monday, a Golden Alert was issued for David Miller, who officials said suffers from dementia and could be confused. Miller was last seen leaving his home in the 10000 block...
Wave 3
Louisville mother starts nonprofit dedicated to gun violence solutions after daughter shot
Tasers and guns have already made their way onto local school campuses. It brings up the question, how safe are schools in Kentucky?. Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk the latest football highlights and updates. Shelby Park neighbors upset after multiple...
'Person down': LMPD found a man dead following a shooting in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting in an alley in Louisville's Russell neighborhood Sept.5, police officials said. Louisville Metro Police Department's First Division officers responded to a call of a "person down" near Magazine Street at 26th Street at 3 a.m. Monday, according to a press release.
Police arrest man for alleged neglect and meth possession
The Jasper City Police Department arrested Albert Apple, 43, of French Lick, on Sunday after police were called to the Super Motel 8 on a report of an unattended juvenile.
Wave 3
Missing 83-year-old Louisville man found; Golden Alert canceled
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police say an 83-year-old man who was last seen on Monday afternoon has been found and is safe. On Monday, a Golden Alert was issued for David Miller, who officials said suffers from dementia and could be confused. Miller was located around 6:30 a.m....
Wave 3
Man charged in connection to suspicious device found in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky man has been charged with terroristic threatening in connection to an “explosive device hoax” in downtown Louisville, according to Louisville Metro Police. Jimmy Smith Jr., 49, was arrested on Friday in connection to an investigation into a suspicious device that was found...
Wave 3
Family remembers woman killed in Jefferson County, Ind. flash flooding
MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - Flash flooding ravaged part of Jefferson County, Indiana on Saturday, killing one woman in its wake. Family identified the victim as 64-year-old Linda Wood. On Monday, they gathered where her house used to stand on Brushy Fork Road in Madison. Jefferson County Emergency Management reported more...
WHAS 11
15-year-old arrested, charged in vehicle theft from Shelby Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenager is facing charges in connection to a stolen vehicle in Shelby Park. According to Metro Police, officers with the Fourth Division noticed a vehicle in the neighborhood stolen Friday night from Clay Street. As officers got behind the vehicle, the driver sped off and...
WLKY.com
LMPD makes arrest in bomb hoax that closed sections of downtown for hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department announced an arrest in the August bomb hoax case that shutdown sections of Downtown for hours. A joint investigation led to the arrest of 49-year-old Jimmy Smith, Jr. in connection with the Aug. 12 incident. Smith was taken into custody, Friday...
'He didn't deserve this': Police searching for suspect in New Albany father's shooting
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A southern Indiana toddler will grow up without her father, as New Albany investigators search for answers following a deadly shooting at a home early Thursday morning. Police say 25-year-old Dajour Drones was found shot to death around 2 a.m. near his home in the...
WLKY.com
25-year-old shot to death in Taylor Berry neighborhood identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a man who was shot and killed in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Thursday. Louisville Metro Police Department said they responded to a call of a shooting around 10:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Earl Avenue. Police...
Wave 3
Body found during Hike, Bike and Paddle
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A kayaker participating in the city’s Hike, Bike and Paddle event Monday, found a body in the Ohio River. LMPD confirmed this happened Monday in the morning during the event. They said the victim appears to be a middle aged male. They added they do...
