Austin, TX

Are we done with triple digits this year in Central Texas?

By Nick Bannin
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13BzpS_0hg4Wqdj00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin is holding steady at 68 triple-digit days for the year after an incredibly hot June, July and first half of August.

Our first triple-digit day actually occurred on May 21, the fourth earliest triple-digit day in Austin’s history.

In our First Warning Weather Team 100º day contest, Sean Kelly is sitting in first place with a guess of 69 triple-digit days for 2022 and I’m in a close second at 65.

The second half of August brought needed rain, more clouds, and wetter soil which all resulted in lower temperatures.

Our last triple-digit day this year was Aug. 20, meaning we’re now enjoying our longest stretch of days without triple-digit heat at Austin’s Camp Mabry since early June…when the unwavering heat really began.

Our recent switch to a wetter and cooler pattern may have you asking…are we done with triple-digit heat this year?

Let’s dig into that…

Typical end of triple digit heat

An average September has three triple-digit days and so far this year we’ve had none. Roughly 7% of the triple-digit days since 1898 have happened after Sept. 1.

But, looking at the 30-year average from 1991-2020 the average final triple-digit day of the year is Aug. 30 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q6Xhu_0hg4Wqdj00
Average last triple-digit day in Austin

The latest ever triple-digit day in Austin record was on Oct. 2, 1938.

Recent triple-digit history

As Austin’s climate warms, over the last five years we’ve been accustomed to more triple-digit heat in September. Last year alone had more triple-digit days in September than in any other month (7 days).

Here’s when we’ve hit our last triple-digit day during the last 5 years:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jHBWq_0hg4Wqdj00
Latest triple digit day over the last 5 years (Austin – Camp Mabry)

Outlook for THIS September

The Climate Prediction Center recently updated its September outlook for Central Texas pointing to good odds on a wetter and cooler than average month. While that doesn’t preclude some periods of heat, our wetter soils will be harder to heat up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=100VtX_0hg4Wqdj00
September rainfall outlook (CPC)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CsQCC_0hg4Wqdj00
September temperature outlook (CPC)

What would it take to bring back triple digits?

Two scenarios seem to be our best chance at more triple digits this month: strong high-pressure overhead or a strong tropical storm or hurricane passing to our east pulling in hot dry air from the north into Central Texas.

We’re not currently seeing signs of a building ridge overhead anytime soon, but it’s hard to rule out tropical activity throwing a wrench in the forecast.

Bottom line

It appears unlikely that the wetter soils, wetter and cooler pattern and typical climatology would favor more triple-digit heat this year. Even last year’s seven days of triple digits in September came after a much drier second half of August than we experienced. The wetter ground this time around, with more rain in the near-term forecast, should prevent 100º+ heat from returning, but a strong tropical system east of us may be our best chance of bringing back triple digits.

