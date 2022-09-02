Read full article on original website
Jefferson County church giving help to those in need
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA. (WTAJ) – The Pisgah Presbyterian Church in Corsica is holding its annual clothing giveaway on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This annual event is something Debbie Stephens, the co-founder of the Pisgah giving closet looks forward to holding every Saturday after Labor Day for the past 16 years. […]
Parents sue State College school district, claiming Title IX violation over ice hockey
State College, Pa. — A group of parents sued the State College school district in federal court, claiming the district violated Title IX discrimination laws when their daughters were denied the opportunity to play ice hockey. The suit was filed in Williamsport on Aug. 25 by parents of three students. According to court documents, the girls wanted to participate in the State College Ice Hockey Club (SCIHC), which is run by a parent booster group and competes in the Laurel Mountain Hockey League. ...
$1K worth of fencing stolen from 9/11 memorial garden in Somerset Co., PSP says
Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Somerset County are investigating the theft of approximately $1,000 worth of fencing that had been delivered to the Remember Me Rose Garden in Stoystown. Police say sometime between the evenings of Friday, Sept. 2 and Saturday, Sept. 3, an unknown individual(s)...
Chestnut Ridge region mourns loss of founder of local orchard business
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — The family, friends and employees of Ridgetop Orchards, located in Fishertown, are mourning the loss of the business' founder, Dan Boyer. The orchard posted on its Facebook page that Boyer passed away over the weekend following a "hard fought battle" with a terminal illness.
Health care workers across western Pennsylvania go on strike
PITTSBURGH — Striking nursing home workers kicked off Pittsburgh’s Labor Day parade on Monday. Currently, contract negotiations have stalled after nursing home workers demanded better pay, staffing and bedside care, issues workers say were worsened by the pandemic. On Friday, hundreds of workers walked off the job from...
Altoona holds Labor Day parade
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — As Labor Day approaches residents in Altoona gathered for their annual parade through downtown. The parade was open to the public and spectators lined up and down 17th Street. Multiple local businesses along with the Altoona High School Marching Band participated in the parade. The parade took place through 17th Street […]
Pumpkin patches, apple picking and more: Your guide to central PA’s fall festivals
If you’re looking for autumn fun, these 12 festivals around Central Pennsylvania will keep you busy all through September and October.
Fifteenth annual Blair County Antique Car Cruise-In fills downtown Altoona
Blair County residents gathered filled downtown Altoona for the fifteenth annual Blair County Antique Car Cruise-In.
2022 Cambria County Arts & Heritage Festival schedule
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The fourth annual Cambria County Arts & Heritage Festival is just days away with tons of fun scheduled for the whole family. The festival kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 10, running through the 11th, and is being hosted by the Laurel Highlands Historical Village. The festival takes place at Duman […]
Johnstown celebrates history at the annual Cambria City Ethnic Festival
Johnstown residents celebrated their heritage at the annual Cambria City Ethnic Festival
Police search after fence stolen from 9/11 living tribute
STOYSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — State police are looking for answers after they say someone stole $1,000 worth of wood fencing that was meant to be used for the Remember Me Rose Garden living tribute to the heroes of 9/11. State police reported that sometime between the evening hours of Sept. 2 and Sept. 3, an […]
Kiski Area alumna opens all-inclusive salon in Allegheny Township
A Kiski Area alumna has opened a business right across the street from where she once attended high school. Cassandra “Casey Lynn” Walsh of Vandergrift recently opened her own full-service salon, Casey Lynn: Style for all, in Allegheny Township, a stone’s throw from Kiski Area High School.
Man who developed Blue Knob All Seasons Resort to be inducted into ‘Hall of Fame’
CLAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man who originally developed Blue Knob All Seasons Resort in Claysburg will be honored at an upcoming Hall of Fame celebration. Ed Petsonk, who passed away in 2009, will be inducted into the 2022 Hall of Fame Class of the Pennsylvania Snowsports Museum on Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. […]
Pennsylvania police officer injured in crash after President Biden visits city
A police officer in Pennsylvania was injured in a crash after President Joe Biden visited Pittsburgh. According to WPXI, the crash occurred in West Mifflin along the Parkway West in Robinson Township. The officer’s name has not been released, but he was injured but seemed to be alert, according to the news outlet. The crash […]
Coroner: Punxsy man suffers medical emergency prior to crashing into home in Ringgold Twp.
Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — Jefferson County coroner Brenda Shumaker confirmed that 66-year-old David Hepler suffered a medical emergency prior to crashing into a home in Ringgold Township Monday morning. ORIGINAL |. State police in Jefferson County say a Punxsutawney man was pronounced dead after crashing his truck into...
PSP: New Paris woman charged after overdosing on heroin while caring for 4-year-old child
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — State police say a New Paris woman is facing charges after overdosing on heroin with a four-year-old child in the next room. According to the criminal complaint, state police, as well as EMS and the Claysburg Volunteer Fire Company, were dispatched to an apartment on Bedford Street, on Aug. 24, for a reported drug overdose where Harleigh Knisley, 23, was being loaded into an ambulance on a stretcher.
WEATHER ALERT: Flood Watch Issued for Jefferson County
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Flood Watch has been issued for Jefferson County and surrounding areas. exploreJefferson.com Weather Alerts for the Jefferson County area are brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following weather alert at 3:04 a.m. on...
Johnstown fire leads to building being demolished
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – Crews who are working on putting out a fire in Johnstown are now planning on tearing down the building. The fire was reported at 1:10 p.m. on the 100 block of Kingston Alley. Flames were coming out from the roof when police arrived. According to Johnstown Fire Chief Bob Statler, there […]
Man accused of assaulting 3 young girls during ‘sleepovers’ in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man from Ashville is facing multiple charges for the alleged assaults of three girls under the age of 13 during “sleepovers” within the past two years. The investigation into 49-year-old Randy J. Watt began on Jan. 1 after the mother of one of the girls contacted state police to […]
Mclaren 570S | Spotted in State College, Pennsylvania
At The Heights in State College. Also, it has been awhile since i've been looking for cars but I do believe this is a 570s, but please correct me if I'm wrong. Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
