Cambria County, PA

WTAJ

Jefferson County church giving help to those in need

JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA. (WTAJ) – The Pisgah Presbyterian Church in Corsica is holding its annual clothing giveaway on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This annual event is something Debbie Stephens, the co-founder of the Pisgah giving closet looks forward to holding every Saturday after Labor Day for the past 16 years. […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Parents sue State College school district, claiming Title IX violation over ice hockey

State College, Pa. — A group of parents sued the State College school district in federal court, claiming the district violated Title IX discrimination laws when their daughters were denied the opportunity to play ice hockey. The suit was filed in Williamsport on Aug. 25 by parents of three students. According to court documents, the girls wanted to participate in the State College Ice Hockey Club (SCIHC), which is run by a parent booster group and competes in the Laurel Mountain Hockey League. ...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WJAC TV

Chestnut Ridge region mourns loss of founder of local orchard business

Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — The family, friends and employees of Ridgetop Orchards, located in Fishertown, are mourning the loss of the business' founder, Dan Boyer. The orchard posted on its Facebook page that Boyer passed away over the weekend following a "hard fought battle" with a terminal illness.
FISHERTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Altoona holds Labor Day parade

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — As Labor Day approaches residents in Altoona gathered for their annual parade through downtown. The parade was open to the public and spectators lined up and down 17th Street. Multiple local businesses along with the Altoona High School Marching Band participated in the parade. The parade took place through 17th Street […]
ALTOONA, PA
#Hunger#Lunchbox#Food Drink#Education Construction#Construction Maintenance#The Liv Red Foundation
WTAJ

2022 Cambria County Arts & Heritage Festival schedule

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The fourth annual Cambria County Arts & Heritage Festival is just days away with tons of fun scheduled for the whole family. The festival kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 10, running through the 11th, and is being hosted by the Laurel Highlands Historical Village. The festival takes place at Duman […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police search after fence stolen from 9/11 living tribute

STOYSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — State police are looking for answers after they say someone stole $1,000 worth of wood fencing that was meant to be used for the Remember Me Rose Garden living tribute to the heroes of 9/11. State police reported that sometime between the evening hours of Sept. 2 and Sept. 3, an […]
STOYSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

PSP: New Paris woman charged after overdosing on heroin while caring for 4-year-old child

Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — State police say a New Paris woman is facing charges after overdosing on heroin with a four-year-old child in the next room. According to the criminal complaint, state police, as well as EMS and the Claysburg Volunteer Fire Company, were dispatched to an apartment on Bedford Street, on Aug. 24, for a reported drug overdose where Harleigh Knisley, 23, was being loaded into an ambulance on a stretcher.
NEW PARIS, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

WEATHER ALERT: Flood Watch Issued for Jefferson County

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Flood Watch has been issued for Jefferson County and surrounding areas. exploreJefferson.com Weather Alerts for the Jefferson County area are brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following weather alert at 3:04 a.m. on...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown fire leads to building being demolished

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – Crews who are working on putting out a fire in Johnstown are now planning on tearing down the building. The fire was reported at 1:10 p.m. on the 100 block of Kingston Alley. Flames were coming out from the roof when police arrived. According to Johnstown Fire Chief Bob Statler, there […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA

