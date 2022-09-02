Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — State police say a New Paris woman is facing charges after overdosing on heroin with a four-year-old child in the next room. According to the criminal complaint, state police, as well as EMS and the Claysburg Volunteer Fire Company, were dispatched to an apartment on Bedford Street, on Aug. 24, for a reported drug overdose where Harleigh Knisley, 23, was being loaded into an ambulance on a stretcher.

