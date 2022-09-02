ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland saw hottest month on record in August. September’s outlook isn’t much better

By John Ross Ferrara
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — August was the hottest month in Portland’s history, records show, and new data shows September’s outlook isn’t shaping to be much cooler.

KOIN 6 meteorologist Kelley Bayern reports that Portland had an average high of 75.1 degrees last month, breaking the previous record of 74.1 degrees set in July of 1985. Portland’s previous record for the warmest August average, the National Weather Service announced, was 73.6 degrees, set in 2017.

“The warming trend has been noticeable the last few decades in Portland,” Bayern said. “Most of our heat records have occurred just in the last 20 years here in Portland.”

Body found in Willamette River near St. Johns Bridge

In Oregon, records for the hottest averages for July and August were also set in Eugene, the Dalles, Madras, Redmond, Medford, Klamath Falls, Hermiston, La Grande, Burns, Ontario and Rome. Average highs were also the second hottest on record for Salem, Pendleton, Heppner, Grants Pass and Crater Lake during.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4agx1Z_0hg4V4lF00
    The warmest months ever recorded in Portland.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tj0AR_0hg4V4lF00

Average temperature highs were also broken in Bellingham and Hoquiam, Washington for the month of August. Olympia and Seattle had their second and third hottest August on record, respectively.

September is also expected to be unseasonably warm. NOAA forecasts that the Pacific Northwest will see warmer-than-normal temperatures and slightly less precipitation this month.

“Sounds like a great setup for outdoor fall activities in Oregon,” Bayern Tweeted. “The trails are waiting.”

Growing wildfires prompt upgrade in PNW’s preparedness level

In response to the record temperatures, Multnomah County and the City of Portland have instituted free air-conditioner programs for low-income homes. Eligibility information is available on the city and county websites .

“This is a concerning trend across the Pacific Northwest because heat kills,” Bayern said. “Heat has negatively impacted those in low-income and marginalized communities the most.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

