Moses Lake, WA

Local Circle K gas stations cut fuel costs by 40 cents on Thursday in light of Labor Day weekend travel

All Circle K fuel stations across the United States dropped fuel prices by 40 cents a gallon on Thursday in observance of Labor Day weekend travel. Customers only had a three-hour window to take advantage of the discount which lasted from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time with no limits on how much fuel you could buy. Circle K has fuel stations in Ellensburg, Moses Lake, Wenatchee, East Wenatchee and Connell.
WENATCHEE, WA
UPDATE: Firefighters tame 2,200-acre blaze near Washtucna

WASHTUCNA - A fast-moving fire that continues to scorch farmland has swelled to at least 150 acres in size as of 6 p.m. Saturday. The blaze reportedly was sparked by a lightning strike south of Washtucna earlier in the day and is burning eastward, away from town towards SR 26.
WASHTUCNA, WA
Moses Lake, WA
Moses Lake, WA
Moses Lake, WA
Moses Lake, WA
Late Stuntman Alex Harvill Holds World Record for Motorcycle Jump

Late motorcycle stunt rider Alex Harvill received a Guinness World Record for a motorcycle jump he made nearly a decade before his death. Local Media Partner iFIBERONE reported that Harvill's family and friends shared the news on their social media last week. Harvill jumped over 425 feet on his dirt...
ROYAL CITY, WA
Yakama Nation calls for removal of illegal causeway

RICHLAND, Wash. — Hundreds of people came to Wye Park on September 1 to attend a Yakama Nation event raising awareness about an illegal causeway bridge damaging local salmon survival. Leaders spoke about a causeway between Wye Park and Bateman island, saying it was built illegally as an earthen bridge.
RICHLAND, WA
Level 3 evacuations remain for Seven Bays Fire in Lincoln County

DAVENPORT — Level 3 (leave now) evacuations remain in place Tuesday for the Seven Bays Fire burning northwest of Davenport. The fire was first reported on Sunday and has now burned about 1,000 acres, according to incident command. The fire is zero percent contained. A Level 3 evacuation is...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WA
People Killed in I-90 Wrong Way Crash Identified

The two people killed in a wrong way crash on I-90 near Moses Lake over the weekend are now known. Troopers say 54-year-old Duane Lamotte of Spokane was traveling in a 2014 Ram 3500 pickup truck going west in the eastbound lanes of I-90 Saturday night when he hit a semi driven by 54-year-old Hoa Duong of Medical Lake head on.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Deadly car crash closes Road 6 near Quincy

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported a closure on Road 6 Northwest between Roads T and U after a deadly car crash near Quincy. A car was headed east on Road 6 around 4:30 p.m. on September 5, driving fast when it went off the road around the 20000 block, according to GCSO.
QUINCY, WA
More details released about Saturday's wrong-way crash near Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - State Troopers have identified those involved in a three vehicle crash that killed two people Saturday night on I-90 near Moses Lake. Just before 8 p.m., State Patrol officials say 54-year-old Duane Lamotte of Spokane was traveling in a 2014 Ram 3500 pickup truck going west in the eastbound lanes of I-90. A semi truck piloted by 54-year-old Hoa Duong of Medical Lake was headed east.
MOSES LAKE, WA

