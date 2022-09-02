Read full article on original website
Local Circle K gas stations cut fuel costs by 40 cents on Thursday in light of Labor Day weekend travel
All Circle K fuel stations across the United States dropped fuel prices by 40 cents a gallon on Thursday in observance of Labor Day weekend travel. Customers only had a three-hour window to take advantage of the discount which lasted from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time with no limits on how much fuel you could buy. Circle K has fuel stations in Ellensburg, Moses Lake, Wenatchee, East Wenatchee and Connell.
Two people died after a crash on I-90 near Moses Lake last night. The Kootenai River Complex of fires is now nearly 10,000 acres.
Seven Bays Fire in Lincoln County 0% contained; firefighters battling other fires in Washington
A wildfire dubbed the Seven Bays Fire in Lincoln County has burned 700 to 800 acres and is 0% contained, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said Monday. The fire started Sunday and is 12 miles northwest of Davenport. Officials said crews have made good progress building a trail...
UPDATE: Firefighters tame 2,200-acre blaze near Washtucna
WASHTUCNA - A fast-moving fire that continues to scorch farmland has swelled to at least 150 acres in size as of 6 p.m. Saturday. The blaze reportedly was sparked by a lightning strike south of Washtucna earlier in the day and is burning eastward, away from town towards SR 26.
Late Stuntman Alex Harvill Holds World Record for Motorcycle Jump
Late motorcycle stunt rider Alex Harvill received a Guinness World Record for a motorcycle jump he made nearly a decade before his death. Local Media Partner iFIBERONE reported that Harvill's family and friends shared the news on their social media last week. Harvill jumped over 425 feet on his dirt...
SR 26 now reopened after wildfire flares up again near Washtucna
WASHTUCNA, Wash. — State Route 26 was closed two miles east of Washtucna due to smoke from a brush fire in the area. It is now reopened. Crews are working on hotspots as the fire continues to burn. A wildfire that burned from Franklin County into Adams County near Washtucna flared up again after it was put out earlier on...
Yakama Nation calls for removal of illegal causeway
RICHLAND, Wash. — Hundreds of people came to Wye Park on September 1 to attend a Yakama Nation event raising awareness about an illegal causeway bridge damaging local salmon survival. Leaders spoke about a causeway between Wye Park and Bateman island, saying it was built illegally as an earthen bridge.
Level 3 evacuations remain for Seven Bays Fire in Lincoln County
DAVENPORT — Level 3 (leave now) evacuations remain in place Tuesday for the Seven Bays Fire burning northwest of Davenport. The fire was first reported on Sunday and has now burned about 1,000 acres, according to incident command. The fire is zero percent contained. A Level 3 evacuation is...
2 People Dead In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Moses Lake (Moses Lake, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a multi-vehicle collision killed two drivers on Saturday night. The officials stated that a Dodge pickup truck was heading westbound on the eastbound lane around milepost 187, 11 miles east of Moses Lake. A semi-tuck was traveling behind a Toyota 4Runner. In order to...
Seven Bays Fire | burning 700+ acres with level 2 and 3 evacuations in place
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. — Updates: According to Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, the Seven Bays fire is burning about 700-800 acres with level 2 and 3 evacuations still in place. As of Monday morning, the fired is 0% contained and there are more than 125 fire crews working on the...
‘Not out of the woods’: Multiple fires rage across the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — Thousands of acres are on fire right now across the Inland Northwest. As firefighters work to put these fires out, the race is on to keep others from starting. The Seven Bays Fire erupted on Sunday night north of Davenport, and people were forced to evacuate. On Monday, fire crews say they’re making good progress on that...
People Killed in I-90 Wrong Way Crash Identified
The two people killed in a wrong way crash on I-90 near Moses Lake over the weekend are now known. Troopers say 54-year-old Duane Lamotte of Spokane was traveling in a 2014 Ram 3500 pickup truck going west in the eastbound lanes of I-90 Saturday night when he hit a semi driven by 54-year-old Hoa Duong of Medical Lake head on.
Deadly car crash closes Road 6 near Quincy
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported a closure on Road 6 Northwest between Roads T and U after a deadly car crash near Quincy. A car was headed east on Road 6 around 4:30 p.m. on September 5, driving fast when it went off the road around the 20000 block, according to GCSO.
Deadly crash in Grant County claims the life of Quincy man
QUINCY, Wash. — A deadly crash in Grant County claimed the life of a 38-year-old Quincy man on Monday, Sept. 5. The Grant County Sheriff’s Motor Traffic Unit is investigating the incident after a Dodge Challenger driven by Eduardo Diaz Magana crashed on a rural county road southwest of Quincy.
Local movie theaters offering $3 movies Saturday only in observance of National Cinema Day
Movie theaters in Moses Lake, Ephrata, and Wenatchee are all offering $3 movie tickets on Saturday in light of the first ever National Cinema Day. Fairchild Cinema in Moses Lake, the Lee Theater in Ephrata, Gateway Cinema in Wenatchee and Liberty Cinema in Wenatchee are all partaking in the event with $3 movie offerings; its first come, first serve.
Shop destroyed by fire in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — A shop was destroyed by fire over the weekend in Benton County. Benton County Fire District No. 1 was dispatched to a shop fire on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 10:40 a.m. The fire was in Badger Canyon off Badger Canyon Road. Officials say no other...
Tri-Cities judge awarded $44K after domestic assault trial. His legal troubles may not be over
He was presiding over criminal cases on his first day back.
More details released about Saturday's wrong-way crash near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - State Troopers have identified those involved in a three vehicle crash that killed two people Saturday night on I-90 near Moses Lake. Just before 8 p.m., State Patrol officials say 54-year-old Duane Lamotte of Spokane was traveling in a 2014 Ram 3500 pickup truck going west in the eastbound lanes of I-90. A semi truck piloted by 54-year-old Hoa Duong of Medical Lake was headed east.
18-year-old charged with rape, robbery after escaping juvenile facility in Ephrata
SEATTLE — An 18-year-old who escaped from a juvenile detention facility in eastern Washington before allegedly sexually assaulting two women in the Seattle area was supposed to be in state custody until 2023. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office was not notified by the Department of Children, Youth and...
