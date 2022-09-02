ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport Police capture Rockford murder suspect

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Mario Williams, 31, wanted for the murder of Robert Brooks in Rockford in 2019, was arrested in a raid in Freeport on Wednesday, according to police. According to Rockford Police, on Saturday, May 11th 2019, around 3:50 a.m., officers were called to an apartment building in the 4100 block of Auburn […]
FREEPORT, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Police Arrest A Person For Allegedly Breaking Into A Vehicle in Downtown Rockford

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Police Arrest 3 People, After An Incident On The West Side, At A Condemned Property

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Rockford, IL
Crime & Safety
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Several Officers Working A Scene On The East Side

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man arrested for exposing himself in library

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department announced Wednesday that Mark Griffin, 53, has been arrested for exposing himself in the Rockford Public Library. The department was contacted on August 4 to investigate reports of a man exposing himself in a public area within the library. Griffin was identified as the suspect after a […]
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Shooting#Linden#Domestic Disturbance#Violent Crime
WIFR

Murder investigation underway after fatal shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are investigating a fatal shooting as a murder on Wednesday. Around 7 p.m., Tuesday, police responded to the 900 block of Haskell Avenue for reports of shots fired. When they arrived on scene, officers found an 18-year-old male victim lying on the sidewalk suffering...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

18-year-old killed in Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say an 18-year-old boy has died following a shooting Tuesday evening. It happened in the 900 block of Haskell Avenue around 7 p.m. The victim was found shot, lying on a sidewalk at the scene, police said. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Police said at the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Police: investigation underway in shooting on Sablewood in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman shot on Rockford’s northwest side prompts police to open an investigation. The adult victim was hurt just before 9:30 Tuesday night in 3300 block of Sablewood Dr. in Rockford. Police shared limited information via Twitter about the shooting:. This story is developing and...
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN News

Man, woman charged in murder of 42-year-old in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Ill. — A man and a woman have been charged in the murder of a 42-year-old man in Antioch. On Sunday night just after 11 p.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Main Street on the report of shots fired. After speaking to a witness, officers made entry into a nearby home and […]
ANTIOCH, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Police Arrest A Man For Exposing Himself.

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Police: 56-year-old shot on Sablewood in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 56-year-old woman was shot on Rockford’s northwest side Tuesday night. Just before 9:30 Tuesday night, police were dispatched to the 3300 block of Sablewood Dr. in Rockford for reports of shots fired. Police say the woman was sitting outside of a residence when a...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

18-year-old fatally shot on corner of Whitman St. and Haskell Ave.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police sent out a tweet at 1:30 a.m. this morning regarding a shooting investigation involving an 18-year-old male. In the tweet, Rockford Police stated that the 18-year-old had succumbed to his injuries from a shooting at the corner of Whitman St. and Haskell Ave. and that further information will be provided at a later time.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Rollover Accident In Rockford This Afternoon, Avoid The Area

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy