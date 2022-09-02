Read full article on original website
Family wants to leave Rockford after finding their car damaged by bullet
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Leslie Howard says she was headed out to take her kids to school one morning when she discovered a bullet lodged in the seat where her children would normally sit. “I’m nervous. Like, that is an understatement,” she said. Howard and her fiance found the damage Tuesday morning outside their home […]
Freeport Police capture Rockford murder suspect
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Mario Williams, 31, wanted for the murder of Robert Brooks in Rockford in 2019, was arrested in a raid in Freeport on Wednesday, according to police. According to Rockford Police, on Saturday, May 11th 2019, around 3:50 a.m., officers were called to an apartment building in the 4100 block of Auburn […]
Rockford Scanner™: Police Arrest A Person For Allegedly Breaking Into A Vehicle in Downtown Rockford
Rockford Scanner™: Police Arrest 3 People, After An Incident On The West Side, At A Condemned Property
Rockford Scanner™: Several Officers Working A Scene On The East Side
Juvenile shot in the face in Rockford; police say shooters ditched stolen vehicle
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A minor from Rockford is recovering after he was shot in the jaw Tuesday night. Police say the 14-year-old was hit just before 7 p.m. When help arrived on scene, the boy was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment of his gunshot wound. Witnesses told...
Unsolved: Family of Lottie Flowers still without answers in 20-year-old Rockford murder case
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Benn E. Tennin II was 14 on Feb. 23, 2002, the day his grandmother, Lottie Flowers, was stabbed to death in her Rockford home. Tennin and the rest of his family were perplexed over why someone would brutally kill a 71-year-old church usher and beloved member of the community. Now, 20 years […]
Rockford man arrested for exposing himself in library
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department announced Wednesday that Mark Griffin, 53, has been arrested for exposing himself in the Rockford Public Library. The department was contacted on August 4 to investigate reports of a man exposing himself in a public area within the library. Griffin was identified as the suspect after a […]
Murder investigation underway after fatal shooting in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are investigating a fatal shooting as a murder on Wednesday. Around 7 p.m., Tuesday, police responded to the 900 block of Haskell Avenue for reports of shots fired. When they arrived on scene, officers found an 18-year-old male victim lying on the sidewalk suffering...
14-year-old shot in the jaw as police investigate car-to-car shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 14-year-old boy was shot in the jaw in an incident related to a car-to-car shooting on Tuesday night. According to police, officers were called to the area of Kishwaukee Street and Harrison Avenue around 6:50 p.m. for a report of two vehicles whose occupants were shooting at […]
18-year-old killed in Rockford shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say an 18-year-old boy has died following a shooting Tuesday evening. It happened in the 900 block of Haskell Avenue around 7 p.m. The victim was found shot, lying on a sidewalk at the scene, police said. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Police said at the […]
Police: investigation underway in shooting on Sablewood in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman shot on Rockford’s northwest side prompts police to open an investigation. The adult victim was hurt just before 9:30 Tuesday night in 3300 block of Sablewood Dr. in Rockford. Police shared limited information via Twitter about the shooting:. This story is developing and...
Man, woman charged in murder of 42-year-old in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Ill. — A man and a woman have been charged in the murder of a 42-year-old man in Antioch. On Sunday night just after 11 p.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Main Street on the report of shots fired. After speaking to a witness, officers made entry into a nearby home and […]
Police Arrest A Man For Exposing Himself.
Police: 56-year-old shot on Sablewood in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 56-year-old woman was shot on Rockford’s northwest side Tuesday night. Just before 9:30 Tuesday night, police were dispatched to the 3300 block of Sablewood Dr. in Rockford for reports of shots fired. Police say the woman was sitting outside of a residence when a...
18-year-old fatally shot on corner of Whitman St. and Haskell Ave.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police sent out a tweet at 1:30 a.m. this morning regarding a shooting investigation involving an 18-year-old male. In the tweet, Rockford Police stated that the 18-year-old had succumbed to his injuries from a shooting at the corner of Whitman St. and Haskell Ave. and that further information will be provided at a later time.
Rockford Scanner™: Rollover Accident In Rockford This Afternoon, Avoid The Area
Woman shot in drive-by on Rockford’s Sablewood Drive
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman is recovering after getting shot in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night. Police were called to Sablewood Drive a little before 9 p.m. and said the 56-year-old victim had been sitting outside her home when a dark-colored van drove by and the occupants shot towards her house. She was hit […]
Rockford man slashed in S. Main parking lot attack
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are looking for a suspect who attacked a man in a S. Main Street parking lot on Monday. Police said the 33-year-old victim was on the phone in the parking lot in the 1100 block of S. Main around 3:10 a.m. when a suspect came up from behind and […]
Man arrested for rape, kidnapping at DeKalb’s Lincoln Tower apartments
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A 20-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly raping a woman at Lincoln Towers, an apartment building that houses many Northern Illinois University students. According to the DeKalb Police Department, at 2:03 p.m. on September 6th, Jake Johnson lured the victim into an abandoned apartment within the building, locked the door, […]
