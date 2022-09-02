ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Amusing Planet

The Texas Horned Lizard That Was Entombed for 31 Years

The Texas horned lizard is a hardy creature, but its hardiness might have been overestimated. The Native American legend holds that the rugged species could survive up to 100 years in hibernation. So when a 4-year-old boy named Will Wood caught a horny toad in Eastland County, Texas, one July...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Augustine
San Angelo LIVE!

TPWD: Travis County Lake now 'Fully Infested' with Invasive Zebra Mussels

AUSTIN – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has designated Lake Walter E. Long in Travis County as “infested” with zebra mussels, signifying an established, reproducing population in the lake. Walter E. Long had already received a “positive” designation following the repeated detection of zebra mussel...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Dan Patrick vs. Mike Collier: Race for Texas Lt. Gov. heats up

HOUSTON — The race for lieutenant governor is heating up just weeks out from election day in Texas. Incumbent Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Democrat Mike Collier are facing off in November. However, over the weekend, there was a surprise endorsement when Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley, a...
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Two Texas Counties Lift Burn Bans

Two counties in central Texas became some of the first in the region to lift burn bans they put in place in response to drought conditions and high heat. Bosque County and Bell County both lifted their bans that were implemented in June, KWTX reported. The decision was made after recent rainfall in Central Texas.
BOSQUE COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insect#Compost#Central Texas#Fertilizer#Chinese
Reform Austin

Fatmuckets And Pimplebacks Are Cleaning Texas Rivers

Texas is one of the most biodiverse states in the country. The Lone Star State is home to tens of thousands of native animal and plant species, for example, Texas is home to more than 50 species of freshwater mussels. And these mussels are especially important to clean the rivers and bodies of water in the state, according to a report from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
dallasexpress.com

Three Local Universities Make 2023 Best Colleges List

Three local universities made the top ten on Niche.com’s “2023 Best Colleges in Texas” list. Schools are ranked based on academic, admissions, financial, and student life data from the United States Department of Education. Students, parents, and alums also weigh in. Niche.com compared more than 1,000 universities and colleges, with less emphasis on ACT/SAT scores to determine the rankings.
DALLAS, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Video of Mysterious Lights in the Sky Over Central Texas

And now the latest UFO sighting in the Texas sky. Folks in the Round Rock area witnessed a group of strange lights in the sky Thursday night (September 1). Fox 7 Austin Assistant News Director, Chris Walker, filmed the lights and shared the video on Twitter. The first video Walker...

Comments / 0

Community Policy