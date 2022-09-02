Read full article on original website
Amusing Planet
The Texas Horned Lizard That Was Entombed for 31 Years
The Texas horned lizard is a hardy creature, but its hardiness might have been overestimated. The Native American legend holds that the rugged species could survive up to 100 years in hibernation. So when a 4-year-old boy named Will Wood caught a horny toad in Eastland County, Texas, one July...
Grand plans, deep-pocketed backers revealed for what will be tallest building in Austin — and all of Texas
The skyscraper being constructed at 98 Red River St. in downtown Austin, which is set to be the tallest building in both the city and state when complete, finally has a name: Waterline.
What’s the Deepest Lake in Texas and How Deep Is It?
Texas is home to over 7,000 different lakes, most of which are found in the central and eastern parts of the state. Only a tiny percentage of them are naturally-occurring, and it's no secret to most of us that playa lakes are the most common type here in Lubbock. The...
CBS Austin
Most destructive wildfire in Texas history remembered 11 years later
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — It’s been 11 years since the most destructive wildfire in Texas history roared through Bastrop. On Labor Day weekend in 2011, and wind-blown power line sparked a complex of fires, killing two people. Even more, than a decade later, remnants still burn the Bastrop...
KWTX
USDA seeking Central Texas applicants for ‘Reconnect Program’ funding for better internet for small towns
GOLDTHWAITE, Texas (KWTX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture wants small towns in Central Texas to get their hands on some of the $1.2 billion of federal funding available for better internet access. According to state USDA officials, the COVID-19 pandemic uncovered holes about which Texans have access to broadband:...
KWTX
Parents of North Texas School Districts send cease and desist of ‘In God We Trust’ posters
KELLER, Texas (CBS NEWSPATH) - North Texas School Districts that accepted donated signs with the nation’s motto, “In God We Trust”, to display in their schools could be hit with lawsuits. A group of parents sent a cease and desist letters to the Mansfield, Keller, Carroll and...
Speed Trap Ahead – Slow It Down in These Texas Towns or Else
Careful on the roads out there, not only are Texas roads some of the most dangerous roads in America but, some of the cities you drive through may have some of the more aggressive police officers ready to hand out a speeding ticket. A report from the Houston Chronicle analyzed...
News Channel 25
Texas’ oil and gas industry will produce 'massive amount' of toxic wastewater with few reuse options
"Texas’ oil and gas industry will produce “massive amount” of toxic wastewater with few reuse options, study finds" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
San Angelo LIVE!
TPWD: Travis County Lake now 'Fully Infested' with Invasive Zebra Mussels
AUSTIN – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has designated Lake Walter E. Long in Travis County as “infested” with zebra mussels, signifying an established, reproducing population in the lake. Walter E. Long had already received a “positive” designation following the repeated detection of zebra mussel...
KHOU
Dan Patrick vs. Mike Collier: Race for Texas Lt. Gov. heats up
HOUSTON — The race for lieutenant governor is heating up just weeks out from election day in Texas. Incumbent Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Democrat Mike Collier are facing off in November. However, over the weekend, there was a surprise endorsement when Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley, a...
dallasexpress.com
Two Texas Counties Lift Burn Bans
Two counties in central Texas became some of the first in the region to lift burn bans they put in place in response to drought conditions and high heat. Bosque County and Bell County both lifted their bans that were implemented in June, KWTX reported. The decision was made after recent rainfall in Central Texas.
How Rude! Can You Guess Which City In Texas Was Ranked Among the Most Ill-Mannered in the U.S.?
When you think of Texas, the first thing that comes to your mind is we Texans love giving outsiders great barbecue, knowledge of the Dallas Cowboys, delicious Whataburger, and last but not least, Southern hospitality. In short, we're polite like mama raised us to be. At least, we like to...
Texas YA, adult banned book clubs launched amid title challenges
"The youth right now, we're the future," Austin high schooler Olivia DeVore said. "Being exposed to this stuff, at our age that we're at, is really important for us to gain a better worldview and a more inclusive worldview, and to create a more educated and inclusive society."
Fatmuckets And Pimplebacks Are Cleaning Texas Rivers
Texas is one of the most biodiverse states in the country. The Lone Star State is home to tens of thousands of native animal and plant species, for example, Texas is home to more than 50 species of freshwater mussels. And these mussels are especially important to clean the rivers and bodies of water in the state, according to a report from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.
'This Week In Texas' puts spotlight on Harris County Judge's race
Join ABC13's political reporter Tom Abrahams as he talks with Democrat County Judge Lina Hidalgo and her Republican opponent, Alexandra del Moral Mealer, about this November's general election.
What are they? Group of green lights spotted hovering near Brushy Creek
Several people captured a strange formation of green lights Thursday night hovering and moving above the Brushy Creek area, prompting them to wonder whether they witnessed something otherworldly.
WacoTrib.com
Here’s how it’s going since Texas lifted a ban on Sunday morning beer and wine sales
A year ago, the law changed in Texas to allow stores to sell beer and wine before noon on Sundays. People who moved to the state never quite understood why grocery stores’ big, elaborate wine and beer sections were out of bounds because of the time on the clock.
dallasexpress.com
Three Local Universities Make 2023 Best Colleges List
Three local universities made the top ten on Niche.com’s “2023 Best Colleges in Texas” list. Schools are ranked based on academic, admissions, financial, and student life data from the United States Department of Education. Students, parents, and alums also weigh in. Niche.com compared more than 1,000 universities and colleges, with less emphasis on ACT/SAT scores to determine the rankings.
These are the 10 best restaurants for fried chicken in Texas, report
"Everybody loves fried chicken and if you don't, then you're probably a vegan. Everything is bigger in the Lone Star State, and the best fried chicken in Texas is so good, it's like biting into a drumstick of heaven."
Video of Mysterious Lights in the Sky Over Central Texas
And now the latest UFO sighting in the Texas sky. Folks in the Round Rock area witnessed a group of strange lights in the sky Thursday night (September 1). Fox 7 Austin Assistant News Director, Chris Walker, filmed the lights and shared the video on Twitter. The first video Walker...
