Texas is one of the most biodiverse states in the country. The Lone Star State is home to tens of thousands of native animal and plant species, for example, Texas is home to more than 50 species of freshwater mussels. And these mussels are especially important to clean the rivers and bodies of water in the state, according to a report from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO