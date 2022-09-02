ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porterville, CA

Porterville Airport receives $4.4M improvement grant

By Karen Melrose
 3 days ago

PORTERVILLE, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A South Valley airport has secured funding to begin construction to improve its taxiways, thanks in part to a grant from the Department of Transportation.

On Friday, the City of Porterville announced the Porterville Municipal Airport is slated to receive over $4.4 million to fund the upgrade of four of the facility’s taxiways to bring them up to the current FAA geometry standards.

The subsidy will cover 90% of the projected construction costs and is funded through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program, which provides grants to public agencies for planning and development.

The project at the former United States Army Air Forces base is one of several scheduled to begin in the next few years.  The airport facilities will also begin construction to lengthen the runway by 1,800 feet to make it accessible for large jet aircraft.  The Airport currently serves as the home of the regional Air Attack Base for CalFire and the United States Forest Service, as well as fixed-based operators and other aviation services.

