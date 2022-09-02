Read full article on original website
Man, 18, shot twice near Minnesota State Fairgrounds
ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night just outside the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, during the fair's final night of the year.Public Information Officer Mike Ernster says it happened at about 8:30 p.m. on the 1500 block of Como Avenue, which is about a block and a half east of the fair's main Snelling Avenue gate.Ernster says the victim, an 18-year-old man, was shot twice in the abdomen. He's being treated at Regions Hospital and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made.Officers upped their presence at the fairgrounds after another shooting on Saturday forced the fair to close early. Police say one person was shot in the leg during a fight near the Midway. No arrests have been made.
Officials pull body of 77-year-old angler from Long Lake
NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. — A 77-year-old man was pronounced dead Monday afternoon after his body was pulled from Long Lake, according to police. The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said officers responded to the scene around 12:10 p.m. after a neighbor reported seeing a man was in the water about 30 feet from shore.
Shots fired outside St. Paul Target lead to store closing early
On Friday, police detained a man accused of firing shots outside a Target in St. Paul, potentially targeting workers. The business remained closed for the rest of the day with no injuries being recorded. Just before 2:00 p.m., police were summoned to a complaint of gunfire at the Target in...
One man shot during closing hour of the MN State Fair
(ABC 6 News) – Days after a shooting at the Minnesota State Fair, police are reporting another shooting Monday night, less than a block from the fair grounds. Police blocked off Como Avenue right before the fair was letting out for its final night. According to St. Paul Police...
Victims of St. Paul triple homicide identified
A spate of violence on St. Paul's East Side on Sunday left three people dead and two others wounded. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner identified those killed as Angelica Gonzales, 33; Cory Freeman, 42; and Maisha Spaulding, 44. Gonzales was a mother of four, according to her older sister Amanda...
Man seriously hurt in Lakeville shooting
LAKEVILLE, Minn. – A man is in the hospital after a shooting early Sunday morning inside a Lakeville home.Police say it happened at a residence on Orchard Avenue, and the 23-year-old victim is seriously hurt.Police say they are not searching for any suspects.
Body found in New Brighton lake, second water recovery in two days for Twin Cities
NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - The body of a man was pulled from the south end of Long Lake in New Brighton Monday, marking the second body found in a Twin Cities lake in as many days. The Ramsey County Water Patrol was called for a water rescue around...
Minneapolis Woman Facing Murder Charges In Camper Fire
(Bemidji, MN) -- A Minneapolis woman accused of setting a camper fire that left a man dead near Cass Lake is jailed on two million dollars bail. Beltrami County prosecutors are charging 34-year-old Cora Lee Quaderer with two counts of second-degree murder and first-degree arson. The criminal complaint says witnesses saw Quaderer yelling at a man inside the camper Tuesday before lighting a piece of cloth on fire and tossing it at the door. They told deputies she ran away when the fire began to spread. Quaderer was arrested the next day in Brooklyn Center.
School staff member dies after going under water at Brainerd camp
An employee of a school in southern Minnesota has died after a drowning incident in Brainerd. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says the staff member, a 30-year-old man from Hutchinson, Minnesota, was with a group of students at a weekend retreat at Northstar Camp when he went under water at around 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Fisherman finds body on Lake O'Dowd in Shakopee
SHAKOPEE, Minn. -- Authorities say a fisherman discovered a body floating in a lake in Shakopee Sunday morning.The Scott County Sheriff's Office worked with the Shakopee police and fire departments to remove the man's body from Lake O'Dowd just after 7:30 a.m.The deceased man has not been identified. Officials do not suspect foul play. "The investigation is in the very early stages, so we have very little information to share at this time," Sheriff Luke Hennen said.
Police: 1 injured in MN State Fair shooting incident
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KELO) — The Minnesota State Fair closed early Saturday night after a shooting sent hundreds of fairgoers running from the area in a panic. Authorities shut down the fair around 10:20 p.m. for what they first called “disturbances” near the midway. State fair police...
Police will 'bolster' presence at State Fair after Saturday night shooting
Law enforcement will “bolster” its presence at the State Fair Sunday after one person was injured in a shooting Saturday night, causing an early closure. According to the Minnesota State Fair Police, a gunshot was reported at Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street in the Midway area Saturday night. At the scene, they found a person with non-life threatening injuries.
Spring Valley man arrested by State Patrol for OWI at El Paso Day Parade
EL PASO, WI – Robert Francis Brodersen, 83 years of age, from Spring Valley, Wisconsin has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense. On Sunday, August 21, 2022, at approximately 3:21 p.m. a Wisconsin State Patrol...
Is there more speeding on Minnesota roads?
Driving in Minnesota has gotten so wild that irate strangers are reaching out to Pete Hosmer's driving school to complain. "They're calling our office saying this car of yours is driving 'too slow' – so get off the road," said Hosmer, who owns A+ Driving School in White Bear Lake.
St. Paul man files class action lawsuit over Kia theft vulnerability
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A St. Paul man who had his Kia stolen in August has filed a federal class action lawsuit against Kia and Hyundai Motors over an exploit that makes those vehicles more susceptible to being stolen. The lawsuit was filed Friday by LaShaun Johnson after...
Woman charged with murder, arson after fatal camper fire near Cass Lake
A Minneapolis woman is facing charges of murder and arson for allegedly lighting a camper on fire near Cass Lake on Tuesday, killing someone who became trapped in the blaze. Prosecutors in Beltrami County on Friday charged Cora L. Quaderer, 34, with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree arson.
17-year-old left with life-threatening injuries after head-on crash with semi on Hwy. 95
Franconia Township, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 17-year-old is fighting for his life after being involved in a head-on collision with a semi-truck on Highway 95 in Chisago County on Saturday afternoon. The teenager, who is from Saint Croix Falls, Wisconsin, was driving a Chevy Impala northbound on Highway 95...
Car fire halts traffic on I-35W near Hennepin Avenue
MINNEAPOLIS -- A car fire Friday evening caused significant traffic delays on southbound I-35W.State troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash just before 6:30 p.m. near Hennepin Avenue.Officers say two individuals in the car had non-life-threatening injuries due to the crash.The driver of the enflamed car is being processed for suspicions of driving while impaired, police say.The crash is under investigation.
Police: Shots in Target parking lot may have been aimed at employees
Shots fired in the parking lot of a St. Paul Target on Friday may have been aimed at store employees, according to police. Saint Paul police confirmed Friday that the shooting happened just before 2 p.m. at the Target located off of Interstate 94 near White Bear and Suburban avenues, with information provided to police suggesting that a man drove through the parking lot and opened fire.
Crystal house explosion caused by man attempting to extract marijuana oil, search warrant says
CRYSTAL, Minn — The explosion over the weekend was loud. "It shook the house. I was inside the kitchen and it shook," said neighbor Dennis Wauerflein. It blew the front door right off a small house, tucked into Perry Street in Crystal. And as neighbors gathered, they speculated whether...
Comments / 2