Plymouth, MN

CBS Minnesota

Man, 18, shot twice near Minnesota State Fairgrounds

ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night just outside the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, during the fair's final night of the year.Public Information Officer Mike Ernster says it happened at about 8:30 p.m. on the 1500 block of Como Avenue, which is about a block and a half east of the fair's main Snelling Avenue gate.Ernster says the victim, an 18-year-old man, was shot twice in the abdomen. He's being treated at Regions Hospital and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made.Officers upped their presence at the fairgrounds after another shooting on Saturday forced the fair to close early. Police say one person was shot in the leg during a fight near the Midway. No arrests have been made.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Officials pull body of 77-year-old angler from Long Lake

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. — A 77-year-old man was pronounced dead Monday afternoon after his body was pulled from Long Lake, according to police. The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said officers responded to the scene around 12:10 p.m. after a neighbor reported seeing a man was in the water about 30 feet from shore.
LONG LAKE, MN
bulletin-news.com

Shots fired outside St. Paul Target lead to store closing early

On Friday, police detained a man accused of firing shots outside a Target in St. Paul, potentially targeting workers. The business remained closed for the rest of the day with no injuries being recorded. Just before 2:00 p.m., police were summoned to a complaint of gunfire at the Target in...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KAAL-TV

One man shot during closing hour of the MN State Fair

(ABC 6 News) – Days after a shooting at the Minnesota State Fair, police are reporting another shooting Monday night, less than a block from the fair grounds. Police blocked off Como Avenue right before the fair was letting out for its final night. According to St. Paul Police...
SAINT PAUL, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Victims of St. Paul triple homicide identified

A spate of violence on St. Paul's East Side on Sunday left three people dead and two others wounded. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner identified those killed as Angelica Gonzales, 33; Cory Freeman, 42; and Maisha Spaulding, 44. Gonzales was a mother of four, according to her older sister Amanda...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man seriously hurt in Lakeville shooting

LAKEVILLE, Minn. – A man is in the hospital after a shooting early Sunday morning inside a Lakeville home.Police say it happened at a residence on Orchard Avenue, and the 23-year-old victim is seriously hurt.Police say they are not searching for any suspects.
LAKEVILLE, MN
willmarradio.com

Minneapolis Woman Facing Murder Charges In Camper Fire

(Bemidji, MN) -- A Minneapolis woman accused of setting a camper fire that left a man dead near Cass Lake is jailed on two million dollars bail. Beltrami County prosecutors are charging 34-year-old Cora Lee Quaderer with two counts of second-degree murder and first-degree arson. The criminal complaint says witnesses saw Quaderer yelling at a man inside the camper Tuesday before lighting a piece of cloth on fire and tossing it at the door. They told deputies she ran away when the fire began to spread. Quaderer was arrested the next day in Brooklyn Center.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Fisherman finds body on Lake O'Dowd in Shakopee

SHAKOPEE, Minn. -- Authorities say a fisherman discovered a body floating in a lake in Shakopee Sunday morning.The Scott County Sheriff's Office worked with the Shakopee police and fire departments to remove the man's body from Lake O'Dowd just after 7:30 a.m.The deceased man has not been identified. Officials do not suspect foul play. "The investigation is in the very early stages, so we have very little information to share at this time," Sheriff Luke Hennen said.  
SHAKOPEE, MN
KELOLAND TV

Police: 1 injured in MN State Fair shooting incident

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KELO) — The Minnesota State Fair closed early Saturday night after a shooting sent hundreds of fairgoers running from the area in a panic. Authorities shut down the fair around 10:20 p.m. for what they first called “disturbances” near the midway. State fair police...
SAINT PAUL, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Is there more speeding on Minnesota roads?

Driving in Minnesota has gotten so wild that irate strangers are reaching out to Pete Hosmer's driving school to complain. "They're calling our office saying this car of yours is driving 'too slow' – so get off the road," said Hosmer, who owns A+ Driving School in White Bear Lake.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Car fire halts traffic on I-35W near Hennepin Avenue

MINNEAPOLIS -- A car fire Friday evening caused significant traffic delays on southbound I-35W.State troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash just before 6:30 p.m. near Hennepin Avenue.Officers say two individuals in the car had non-life-threatening injuries due to the crash.The driver of the enflamed car is being processed for suspicions of driving while impaired, police say.The crash is under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Police: Shots in Target parking lot may have been aimed at employees

Shots fired in the parking lot of a St. Paul Target on Friday may have been aimed at store employees, according to police. Saint Paul police confirmed Friday that the shooting happened just before 2 p.m. at the Target located off of Interstate 94 near White Bear and Suburban avenues, with information provided to police suggesting that a man drove through the parking lot and opened fire.
SAINT PAUL, MN

