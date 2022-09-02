Read full article on original website
scttx.com
Daughters of the Republic of Texas to Meet This Saturday
September 6, 2022 - The William Carroll Crawford Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas will hold their first meeting of the 2022-2023 year this Saturday, September 10, at the Sam Samford Lodge in Center at 10am. A new member installation ceremony will be conducted by the District...
Local nonprofit and barber provide free haircuts to East Texas students
LONGVIEW, Texas — A local nonprofit and barber wanted to give back to East Texans battling inflation by providing free haircuts to students. Curtis Ford has been keeping the clippers steady for over a decade. "I been cutting hair for 15 years," Ford said. Ford is a Longview native...
scttx.com
VFW Post 8904 Remembers September 11, 2001
September 5, 2022 - Those who we lost on September 11, 2001, will forever hold a cherished place in our hearts and in the history of our nation. By a joint resolution approved December 18, 2001, (Public Law 107-89), Congress authorized the president to designate September 11 of each year as "Patriot Day" to perpetuate the memory of those who perished in the attack on America and to pursue peace and justice in the world and security at home.
KLTV
Boaters on Sam Rayburn Reservoir enjoying unofficial last day of summer
As the population ages and baby boomers retire, there will be ongoing challenges in finding people to fill jobs. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Parks Director Scott Caron about the Parks Master Plan from 2015 and the formative stages of the coming master plan for future Longview park’s development.
scttx.com
Sign Up Today for Hunter Education Course Set for Sept. 24
September 6, 2022 - Texas Parks and Wildlife is hosting a Hunter Education Classroom Course on Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 9am until 4pm at First Baptist Church of Shelbyville. This course is designed for novice or young hunters, ages 9 years and above. There is a $15 fee (state...
East Texas business donates golf cart to Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A local business donated a golf cart to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement shared a post on social media on Aug. 31 and said Jack Rabbit Offroad gave the cart to them. The company sells and repairs golf carts, ATVs and UTVs. Authorities said they will use the […]
scttx.com
Relocation Ribbon Cutting for Rae Sterling
September 6, 2022 - Rae Sterling has moved to the downtown square! We are excited to have this great business on the square. Please join the Ambassadors in celebrating Kaleigh’s new location on Friday, September 16th at 11:00am. Kaleigh Jones, owner of Rae Sterling, has a wonderful selection of...
PHOTOS: New construction house fire in Cedar Creek Cove
PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Payne Springs Fire Rescue (PSFR) responded to a structure fire at approximately 5 a.m. Monday. According to the fire chief, PSFR arrived to find a new house under construction with fire coming through the roof. Engine one arrived on the scene with five volunteers. Officials reported to have made entry […]
KSLA
LDH rescinds boil advisory for city of Shreveport
Marion County Judge, Lena Pope, was heading to conduct an inquest when she made a wrong turn on a rural road and her vehicle was shot at. The group was almost erased from history after they were uprooted from Eden Gardens High School and moved to Captain Shreve two months before graduation.
KSLA
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Shreveport, according to Tripadvisor
(Stacker) — These are the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Shreveport, according to Tripadvisor. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Shreveport from Tripadvisor. Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Shreveport, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch — the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch" — is the best of...
Watch This TikToker Roast Lufkin, Texas
I have had a really great time, up until now, laughing at Ralph The Comedian roast towns all over Texas. Now the spotlight has been shown on my own hometown. Lufkin made his list of "Cities In Texas You Don't Wanna Visit", and he is a little harsh on L town. This is part three of his series focusing on Texas, and Lufkin got his now famous denotation "Cause There Ain't A Damn Thing To Do Dawg!".
KLTV
Angelina County Farmers Market has animal day with exotic animals for sale
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - It was like a zoo at the Angelina County Farmers Market on Saturday, with the only difference being you could take the animals home with you. The first Saturday of every month, aside from January and February, special vendors come out to the market to sell animals. You have the usual pets for sale, like cats and dogs, plus all kinds of farm animals according to co-owner Lynn Bryan.
KLTV
Resident, two pets killed in Longview house fire
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An early Sunday morning house fire took the life of one of the residents and two pets. According to a report by the Longview Fire Department, the fire broke out at 3:56 a.m. at a residence in the 600 block of Rockwall Drive. When crews arrived, they were advised that one resident managed to escape with minor injuries, while a second resident was still inside the burning structure. The resident was rescued and transported to a local hospital where she later died. It was reported that two family pets died as well.
1 dead after house fire in Longview early Sunday morning
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after a house fire early Sunday morning in Longview. On Sept. 4 at 3:56 a.m., the Longview Fire Department was called to 610 Rockwall Drive for a structure fire. When crews arrived, they were told one of the residents was still inside the burning home. Crews were […]
Four Dogs Pass Away in Midday House Fire in Lufkin, Texas
Sad news to report today concerning a house fire that occurred in Lufkin. According to a press release, Lufkin Fire responded to a house fire just before noon today (Friday, September 2) in the 400 block of Whitehouse Drive. A neighbor called for help after noticing smoke coming from the...
etxview.com
Kilgore native living dream as a blues artist, mentored by legends
At 12 years old, Ally Venable couldn’t have dreamed what her life would be like now, more than a decade later. She had fallen in love with music and just learned to play guitar. Growing up in East Texas, she looked up to accomplished female artists like Carrie Underwood and Lindale-native Miranda Lambert. She started playing country music and performing live. Her sound changed and developed over time, but once she was introduced to the blues – she was hooked. It was Stevie Ray Vaughan’s music that really drew her into the genre.
KTBS
The Butterfly Man: 1934 crime that stunned Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. -- It was a crime that stunned Shreveport and made headlines across the nation. The year was 1934. Franklin Delano Roosevelt was President, the Great Depression was in full swing, and a bank robbing duo named Bonnie & Clyde were dominating headlines that year. But in Shreveport, a crime so shocking would soon create a national fascination and front-page headlines of its own.
scttx.com
Vaudrine McDaniel
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 9, 2022, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center with visitation at 10:00 a.m. Bro. Bill Holmes will officiate and Order of Eastern Star Funeral ceremony will be conducted by Center Chapter #348. Interment will follow at Ramah Cemetery in Tenaha.
KWTX
4-year-old on go-kart injured in hit-and-run incident in East Texas
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a hit-and-run crash on Farm to Market Road 95, about one mile north of the San Augustine County line. The preliminary crash investigation indicates that at approximately 2:15 p.m. Sunday, a four-year-old female child was riding a...
inforney.com
Despite recent rainfall, 'damage done' for Tyler-area farmers and ranchers
Even with recent heavy and consistent rainfall as well as the forecast of a wetter-than-average September, the “damage is done” for farmers and ranchers in the Tyler and Longview areas. “Without the rain, we have to catch up,” said Anthony Brown, Smith County Prairie View extension agent. “We’re...
