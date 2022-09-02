ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Lawmakers looking to move forward economic development bill

By Ellen Fleming
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39AcHM_0hg4TtBH00

BOSTON (WWLP) – The economic development bill remains stalled in conference committee. However, lawmakers are pushing to move forward on the bill.

Both the House and Senate passed their own versions of the Economic Development bill during formal session, however they were unable to reconcile their differences in time to pass a final bill.

Interest high in limited sports betting licenses

The roughly $4 billion economic development bill includes funding for affordable housing, hospitals and climate initiatives, as well as around $1 billion in permanent tax relief and one-time $250 stimulus checks for middle income tax filers. Both the House and Senate passed their respective bill unanimously.

Now, 13 state Senators sent Senate President Karen Spilka a bipartisan letter to suspend Joint Rule 12A and return to formal session to continue work on the economic development bill. Three of those senators are from western Massachusetts: Senators Velis, Gobi and Fattman.

“The inflation that our constituents are experiencing, the pain they’re experiencing at the grocery store and really everywhere they go, doesn’t stop. So, if there were ever a time to suspend Rule 12A and come back and deal with it, I think it’s now,” said Senator Velis.

Because this is a spending bill, it needs to be initiated in the House. However, the letter is calling on the Senate’s leader to stand ready.

The economic development bill fell into question after revelations that Chapter 62F was triggered by the state’s surplus and lawmakers were unsure if they had enough money for both Chapter 62F funding as well as tax relief. A formal session needs to be called for bond authorizations, which require a roll call vote.

The economic development conference committee remains in private negotiations.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Tim Ryan backing Manchin plan for expediting energy permits

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) on Tuesday backed a plan by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) to fast-track the approval process for U.S. energy projects. “While energy prices fall in Ohio and across the country, [Russian President] Vladimir Putin continues to leverage Russia’s oil and gas reserves to hold Ukraine and the rest of the world hostage,” Ryan said in a statement, urging a House vote on the proposed legislation.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Missouri Independent

U.S. Senate passes major health, tax and climate bill in boost for Democrats

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate, along party lines, passed a sweeping energy, health care, climate and tax package Sunday afternoon, following an overnight marathon of votes that resulted in just a handful of notable changes to the legislation. The 755-page bill was passed after Vice President Kamala Harris broke a 50-50 tie in the evenly divided Senate. […] The post U.S. Senate passes major health, tax and climate bill in boost for Democrats appeared first on Missouri Independent.
CONGRESS & COURTS
eenews.net

Lawmakers race to pass spending bill, Biden energy request

Negotiations on legislation to avert a government shutdown next month will dominate discussions on Capitol Hill, including whether to include billions of dollars in emergency spending sought by the White House. Lawmakers need to pass a stopgap spending bill, also known as a continuing resolution, because they have failed to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
eenews.net

What to expect on permitting reform as Congress returns

Congress returns from its recess this week to face major questions over a promised vote on permitting reform. Progressives and their activist allies have been grumbling for weeks over a deal struck between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chair Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). allowing a vote to streamline environmental reviews of energy infrastructure projects.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

RNC leak: Megadonor urges Republicans to claim tax hikes on billionaires like him hurt workers

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Leaked audio obtained this week by Politico revealed that billionaire casino magnate and GOP megadonor Steve Wynn recently offered Republicans a bit of messaging advice as they attempt to win back control of the Senate: Amplify the lies about Democratic tax policies.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Development#Affordable Housing#Lawmakers#Politics State#Politics Federal#Linus Business#Politics Congress#House
Missouri Independent

Republican divide in Missouri Senate boils over in Kansas City radio interviews

Tension among Republicans that has mired the Missouri Senate in gridlock over the last two years bubbled up again this week, as a GOP state senator and an adviser to the conservative caucus took aim at each other in dueling radio interviews.  Sen. Mike Cierpiot, R-Lee’s Summit, took the first shot, laying into the Senate […] The post Republican divide in Missouri Senate boils over in Kansas City radio interviews appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
The Hill

Democrats clash over Manchin side deal, raising shutdown risk

Liberal lawmakers are pressing Democratic leaders in the House to not include a side deal undercutting environmental reviews worked out with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) in a short-term measure funding the government. House Natural Resources Chairman Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.) is circulating a letter asking leadership to separate the Manchin deal...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Senate
AOL Corp

The 5 Richest Members of Congress

Serving in Congress requires you to swear an oath to defend and uphold the Constitution. An oath of poverty, however, is not included, and there are a few members of Congress who are striking examples of that. The five richest members of U.S. Congress are each worth at least $200...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

After rough summer, Senate Republicans look for a rapid reset

WASHINGTON — If it’s Tuesday ... A Federal judge approves Trump’s request for special master. ... Legal experts criticize the judge’s ruling, calling it an “unprecedented intervention.” ... President Biden meets with his cabinet after hitting the campaign trail on Labor Day. ... Liz Truss takes over as Britain’s newest prime minister. ... Democrat Josh Shapiro questions Republican Doug Mastriano’s focus in new TV ad in the Pennsylvania governor's race. ... And it’s Primary Day in Massachusetts (yes, the day after Labor Day).
CONGRESS & COURTS
WWLP

WWLP

30K+
Followers
23K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy