WEAR
'Road rage can escalate quickly': Escambia County Sheriff speaks on gas station shooting
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- An arrest warrant shares new details on a shooting that injured multiple people at a Pensacola gas station last week. According to the arrest warrant, officers were called to the Beacon gas station on Mobile Highway last Tuesday about a potential robbery taking place but that wasn't the case, the victim and 21-year-old Shannon Wheat were arguing over a spot at the gas pump.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile PD: Officer arrested on domestic violence charges
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile police officer is facing domestic violence charges related to an off-duty incident that occurred on Monday, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department. The department says Officer Gavin Cotter, 25, was arrested and booked into Mobile County Metro Jail early Tuesday...
Mobile Police investigate shooting on South Florida Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating a shooting that took place just past 8 p.m. Monday. It happened at the intersection of South Florida Street and Taylor Avenue. WKRG News 5 arrived on the scene, to find an injured man in the street near that intersection. There is no word […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Almost three months after Prichard workers found body, still no answers on murder
EIGHT MILE, Ala. (WALA) - Nearly three months after Prichard city workers discovered a body near an abandoned house, the victim’s family on Monday gathered to mourn him – and search for answers. Antonio Hill said it was about 7:30 in the morning on June 10 when he...
WAAY-TV
Nurse who murdered husband in Alabama files for appeal
She poisoned him with insulin she stole from her job. She's being held in the Madison County Jail.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigate several disturbances on Schillinger Road South Saturday night
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police were busy Saturday night investigating two incidents on Schillinger Road South, including one in which shots were fired. Officers responded around 9:50 p.m. to the AMC Theater at 785 Schillinger Road South regarding a complaint of disorderly conduct involving juveniles in the parking lot. When officers arrived, the crowd dispersed, according to the Mobile Police Department.
Alabama train engineer indicted in death of worker on rails
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A train engineer who was allegedly chatting on video when his locomotive struck heavy equipment on the tracks in south Alabama, killing a Mississippi man, was charged with reckless manslaughter in the crash, court documents show. James Jeffery Elder, 49, of Spanish Fort was indicted last week by Mobile County grand […]
Man found dead in Greene County road
GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a Lucedale man was found dead in the road Friday night in Greene County. Lewis Rockwell, 45, was found next to a motorcycle in the roadway on Moody Chapel Road near McLain around 9 p.m. Friday, The Greene County Herald first reported. Gunshot wounds are […]
WAFF
North Alabama Electric Co-op GM pleads guilty to diverting funds
JACKSON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - An employee of North Alabama Electric Cooperative (NAEC) has been arrested for allegedly diverting funds through his company to another company and back to himself. Court documents show that Bruce Purdy has entered a plea agreement in which he admits to sending $200,000 since March...
WEAR
Jury finds man charged in Cantonment murder not guilty
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A jury has found Jonathon Hobbs not guilty of premeditated murder. Hobbs faced a life sentence after he admitted to shooting and killing Danny Blackmon in February of 2021 on Lawson Lane in Cantonment. Hobbs testified that Blackmon approached him in an aggressive manner and said...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man out on bond for murder arrested again, accused of trying to elude police
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man out on bond for murder was arrested early Friday morning after police say he refused to stop and led officers on a chase. Isaac Parker, 19, of Mobile, is charged with attempting to elude, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and reckless endangerment.
WALA-TV FOX10
Citronelle PD issues bulletin for man accused of domestic violence, reckless endangerment
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) - The Citronelle Police Department issued an all-points bulletin Friday for a 31-year-old man wanted on domestic violence and reckless endangerment warrants. Police said that on around 8:27 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, Marcus Leon Byrd, 31, observed the victim traveling in her vehicle on Coy Smith...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man helping Jackson residents with dozens of cases of bottled water
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Following the recent water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, a Mobile man is doing his part to make sure our neighbors have clean water. An 18-wheeler full of cases is set to arrive in Jackson Tuesday and it started with local business owner Lorenzo Martin. “It’s about...
WEAR
Driver extricated from car after 4-vehicle crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was hospitalized after a four-vehicle crash in Escambia County Monday night. It happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Palafox Street and Burgess Road. Escambia County Fire rescue says one driver was pulled from a vehicle after being trapped inside. The driver was...
wxxv25.com
Inmate jailed on public drunk charge dies in Jackson County jail
Jackson County Sheriff and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are looking into the Friday morning death of a Moss Point man at the Jackson County jail. Sheriff Mike Ezell said 33-year-old Justin Holloman was arrested Wednesday on a public drunk charge and was taken to the Jackson County jail. Friday morning...
WEAR
Deputies investigating body found along Molino Rd. in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating the discovery of a body along Molino Road. The sheriff's office says the body of an adult male was found around 6 p.m. Saturday on the 200 block of Molino road -- just west of Louie's Bar and Jahaza Road.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mississippi inmate dies at detention center
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is working with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department to find out why an inmate died Friday morning in the Adult Detention Center. Around 9 a.m., deputies found Justin Holloman unresponsive in his cell. The jail’s medical staff gave Holloman...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Suspect stabs 2 relatives
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are trying to determine what led a person to stab two relatives Saturday morning. The incident happened on Coronado Court. According to police, one victim sustained critical injuries while the other was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities said the suspect is related to both victims.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man found not guilty in 2020 Azalea Road murder
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury on Thursday found a man not guilty of murder in the 2020 shooting of De’Varea Rashad Powell on Azalea Road. Powell was at a birthday party at an apartment in June of that year. According to testimony, the victim had marijuana and money, and the perpetrators hatched a plan to rob him. Prosecutors alleged two gunmen shot him and then dumped the body in a wooded area off of Shelton Beach Road.
utv44.com
Thursday night's homicide victim a 2020 Blount High School graduate
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The victim in Thursday night's homicide in Mobile is Cornelius Harris, a Blount High School graduate, according to family. A window at the Shell gas station on Halls Mill Road was shattered by a bullet. Mobile Police were dispatched there Thursday night in response to shots fired, but there was no one there. Not long after, police got a call about a gun shot victim at a Krystal restaurant on Government.
