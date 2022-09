Just days after visiting Ohio State, the Buckeyes’ first commitment in the 2023 class, George Washington III, de-committed from the program on Monday. Washington is a 6-foot-2 shooting guard ranked as the No. 76 player in the nation by the 247Sports Composite. The four star is from Dayton, Ohio and plays for Chaminade Julienne High School.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO