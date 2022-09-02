Overall we enjoyed our stay at this small charming hotel, but we did have a few bumps and a few comments to make. We liked the style of our room that continued the yacht club vibe of the hotel. The blue and white room was cheerful with some built-in shelving, textured walls, and custom light fixtures that gave the space a homey but sophisticated look. We also appreciated ample drawer space and an empty mini refrigerator to put our own items in. We did not use the TV during our stay, but if we had, the best way would have been from the bed as the lounger in the room faces away from the screen. The black and white tiled bathroom was attractive with a large walk-in shower. We did have an issue with the air conditioning not really getting to a comfortable level until the middle of the third night of our stay, despite reasonable and consistent outside temperatures. Also of note two of the six showers taken by us were cool.

