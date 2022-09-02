Read full article on original website
CASA Celebration of Children at VEA Newport Beach Nets Nearly $1.5 Mil
Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Orange County held their annual CASA Celebration of Children on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at VEA Newport Beach. This year’s gala celebration included 267 guests who were there to support CASA’s mission of serving abused, abandoned, and neglected children in Orange County with a trained and supported volunteer advocate.
newportbeachindy.com
Surf’s Up at The Wedge
Last week coastal Orange County experienced high tides and high waves. NB Indy photographer Jim Collins captured these shots of surfers at The Wedge on Balboa Peninsula.
orangecoast.com
Garrison Brothers Bourbon is Taking Over Orange County
September, also known as National Bourbon Heritage Month: A time for welcoming the changing of seasons with a heavy pour of the world’s finest bourbon whiskey. But in Orange County, a celebration of this amber spirit calls for the most unique, exclusive dining experiences. All through September, Garrison Brothers...
fullertonobserver.com
A History of Brea Creek
A group of Kizh (also called Tongva or Gabrieleno) people were witnesses to a very unusual sight on July 29, 1769. An exotic new people had arrived at their village, speaking a totally unfamiliar language, accompanied by bizarre animals, and with unknown technology. Despite any misgivings they may have had, the Kizh eventually decided to welcome the strangers, extending their hospitality by showing them the location of a valuable pool of fresh water, an especially valuable commodity in a typically hot and dry Southern California summer.
TripAdvisor Blog
Lido House, Autograph Collection Pool Pictures & Reviews (Newport Beach, CA)
Overall we enjoyed our stay at this small charming hotel, but we did have a few bumps and a few comments to make. We liked the style of our room that continued the yacht club vibe of the hotel. The blue and white room was cheerful with some built-in shelving, textured walls, and custom light fixtures that gave the space a homey but sophisticated look. We also appreciated ample drawer space and an empty mini refrigerator to put our own items in. We did not use the TV during our stay, but if we had, the best way would have been from the bed as the lounger in the room faces away from the screen. The black and white tiled bathroom was attractive with a large walk-in shower. We did have an issue with the air conditioning not really getting to a comfortable level until the middle of the third night of our stay, despite reasonable and consistent outside temperatures. Also of note two of the six showers taken by us were cool.
Popular Lebanese eatery Zankou Chicken coming to Long Beach
The Long Beach Zankou will be located at the corner of Lakewood Boulevard and Willow Street, near Starbucks, the company posted on Instagram. The post Popular Lebanese eatery Zankou Chicken coming to Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
southocbeaches.com
Orange International Street Fair Guide Saturday September 3 2022
Orange International Street Fair continues Saturday September 3 2022. The Orange International Street Fair is Friday September 2 2022 thru Sunday September 4 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy The Orange International Street Fair!. The Orange International Street Fair is a Family Friendly Event.
southocbeaches.com
San Clemente Bella Collina BBQ Labor Day Monday September 5 2022
San Clemente Bella Collina BBQ Labor Day Monday September 5 2022. Menu Features Baby Back Ribs/New York Steak/Chicken/Beef Sliders/Hot Links/All the Fixins. Adult Pricing Starts at : $22.00 (++) Kids Pricing Starts at: $12.00 (++)
newportbeachindy.com
City of Newport Beach Opens Cooling Centers Labor Day Weekend
As high temperatures are expected throughout Orange County, including Newport Beach, this Labor Day weekend, the City of Newport Beach will open three indoor Cooling Centers to the public on Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4 (and Monday, Sept. 5 if necessary) at the following locations and times:. Marina...
4 million LA County residents urged to suspend outdoor watering starting Tuesday
More than 4 million residents in Los Angeles County are being urged to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days -- starting Tuesday -- while the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a major delivery pipeline.
Santa Ana’s Street Vendors Are There For Community Members Year Round
Editors’ Note: Every year on Labor Day, Voice of OC profiles working people. This year, we showcase the voices of Santa Ana’s street vendors. On any given day, while driving or walking the streets of Santa Ana you are sure to find street vendors on a corner. Their bright rainbow umbrellas catch your eye, while the smell of their food and the sound of their horns lure you in for a snack.
Over 4M L.A. County residents urged to suspend outdoor watering starting tomorrow
More than 4 million residents in Los Angeles County are being urged to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days – starting Tuesday – while the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a major delivery pipeline.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
7 of the Best Things to Do in San Clemente, CA, With Kids
San Clemente is a coastal city in sunny California renowned for its numerous tourist attractions. The gorgeous boardwalks and exciting art scene are the tip of the iceberg for vacationers who’d like to sample exceptional craft beer while enjoying the most picturesque coastline. More importantly, San Clemente has numerous...
foxla.com
LA County outdoor watering ban in place
LOS ANGELES - Starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, Metropolitan Water District customers in portions of LA County must stop outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs. According to officials, the 36-mile Upper Feeder pipeline, which delivers Colorado River water into Southern...
Is Orange County’s Fire Authority on Fire?
The Orange County Fire Authority is wrestling with some big issues right now, including a drop in staffing, stalled contract negotiations, along with an ever expanding wildfire season and a revolving door of fire chiefs over the past decade. The authority is also facing a lawsuit from their former spokesperson...
localemagazine.com
6 Low-Impact Workouts in OC For Women Over 30
From Pure Barre to Yoga, We Love These 6 Orange County Classes. While 30 may be known as the new 20, it’s important to continue to prioritize health and wellness as you step into your 30s and beyond. With a variety of different workouts to choose from, a workout like barre keeps the body toned and tight while throwing in a hint of cardio too. When it comes to working out, it’s important to sculpt your silhouette the right way. Say goodbye to the days of heavy lifting and hello to a more mellow method of movement. Here are six low-impact fitness classes in OC for ladies 30 and up. Low Impact Workout Classes.
thehypemagazine.com
Meet ‘Heated Room’ LA’s Newest Workout Obsession LOVED By Celebs
Celebrities Becky G, Diplo, Alexis Ren & Kim Petras Love This HOT Fitness Studio. Heated Room – Los Angeles’ newest obsession amongst the mega-stars and workout enthusiasts is taking the fitness world by storm with its state-of-the-art studio – which uses a coveted infrared heating system, sculpting your body to its core to give you the ultimate workout experience. With some of the world’s biggest stars such as Becky G, Diplo, Alexis Ren and Kim Petras swearing by this workout – it’s no surprise that this is the hottest workout in town.
Long Beach breaks heat record set in 1988
Record temperatures were also recorded Saturday in Lancaster, Palmdale and Sandberg. The post Long Beach breaks heat record set in 1988 appeared first on Long Beach Post.
nomadlawyer.org
Irvine: 8 Best Places To Visit in Irvine, California
Travel Attractions & Places To Visit In Irvine, California, USA. When you’re looking for family activities in Irvine, consider visiting the Pretend City Children’s Museum. This non-profit organization is known for engaging kids and parents with interactive and hands-on exhibits. The museum is also a great place for children to develop math, literacy, and thinking skills. In fact, the museum’s building has a “construction site” for children to play in.
danapointtimes.com
Dana Wharf Fish Report: Dorado Still Piling in for Offshore Trips
