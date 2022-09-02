Read full article on original website
J Walker
3d ago
Its bs, they’re following the California PG&E model, where utilities will soon be government owned.
Reply(1)
10
AP_001571.b3e6b32ebdcf4a25b119d7aa5776964d.0117
3d ago
I can understand how this is important, you won't get any complaints from Me. Just be Safe. and do what is necessary for the good of all of us.
Reply
5
Steve
3d ago
This is not really why the outages are being scheduled. It’s because so-called green energy alternatives, especially wind sourced energy, which Rocky Mountain Power and nearly all utility companies are forced to posture to using, don’t provide enough energy during hot still weather phases. Now we could develop nuclear power, like France, which has over 50 regional next-gen nuclear reactor power sources—but the Greens are scared of nuclear and will begin throwing a tantrum.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kjzz.com
Emergency officials warn about dangers of late-summer heat wave
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah’s late summer heat wave will likely stick around for much of the week, but emergency officials are asking people not to let their guard down. “This is a heat wave farther into the season than we’re used to,” said Ty Shepherd, battalion chief with the Salt Lake City Fire Department. “We definitely will see more heat related and fire related calls on the medical side.”
kslnewsradio.com
32 days above 100 degrees in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A tweet from the National Weather Service Salt Lake City says we’ve officially broken the triple-digit mark 32 times this year. This month alone we’ve hit over 100 degrees on five different occasions. Also, today is the hottest day ever recorded in September...
Crews battle fire overnight in abandoned Salt Lake City building
Fire crews worked overnight to battle a fire that sparked in an abandoned building in Salt Lake City.
luxury-houses.net
This Stunning $5.9 Million Estate in Sandy offers Unobstructed Mountain and Valley Views High Above The City
The Estate in Sandy located in the sought-after Lost Canyon neighborhood with unobstructed mountain and valley views high above the city is now available for sale. This home located at 11257 S Eagle View Dr, Sandy, Utah offers 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 12,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Paul Benson (Phone: 435-640-7441) at Engel & Voelkers Park City for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Sandy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kslnewsradio.com
Structure fire in Summit County burns down three barns
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — North Summit Fire extinguished a structure fire that burnt down three barns Sunday evening. According to a Facebook post from North Summit Fire Service District, the fire seems to have started in a barn. Following this, it spread to two others. North Summit Fire says each of the three structures is a complete loss.
Extreme heat in Utah causing fish to die in Utah's reservoirs, ponds
Biologists with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources say recent hot temperatures have caused dozens of fish to die.
ABC 15 News
Strange lights spotted in Utah sky on Labor Day morning
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSTU) — Many thought Labor Day was off to an extraterrestrial start after a strange strand of lights appeared over the Utah sky. However, the lights were Starlink Satellites, according to findstarlink.com. A video from Josue Garay shows the satellites in Salt Lake City. Garay...
More records broken as the heat goes on
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The broken record about us breaking records continues to play in Utah. Once again, we’ve bested a daily record, but with it came other records. We hit 103 in Salt Lake City Saturday, besting the old record for September 3 by a full 5 degrees. But 103 is also now […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gephardt Daily
Man in critical condition after falling 60 feet in Little Cottonwood Canyon
LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, Sept. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 60-year-old man was airlifted to an area hospital Monday after falling an estimated 60 feet while hiking near Lake Catherine in Little Cottonwood Canyon. Unified police detective Arlan Bennett told Gephardt Daily the man sustained a head injury...
VIDEO: 3-alarm fire in Taylorsville home causes over $125k in damage
A 3-alarm fire at a Taylorsville home Monday that resulted in over $125,000 in damages and displaced a family was caused by an electrical issue with the hot tub, officials report.
kslnewsradio.com
Hiker falls 60 feet at Lake Catherine State Park
SALT LAKE CITY — The Unified Police Department confirmed a male hiker fell 60 feet at Lake Catherine State Park and a search and rescue is underway. Arlan Bennett with Unified PD says the full extent of the hiker’s injuries is unknown at this time. However, Bennett says...
Public meeting for Heber Valley Airport master plan to be held Sept. 22
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — In a press release from August 31, Heber City announced that they will hold a public meeting about plans to update Heber Valley Airport. The meeting […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hiker found dead after falling in American Fork canyon
A hiker was found dead over the weekend by search and rescue crews after he fell in "very rough terrain," officials report.
Gephardt Daily
Video: West Jordan neighborhood rocked by blasts after fire breaks out overnight
WEST JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters from multiple agencies are still mopping up hotspots after an early Sunday morning fire in West Jordan. First responders were dispatched to the vicinity of 8450 S. 2700 West at about 4:25 a.m. after 911 operators received multiple calls of explosions and a possible garage fire.
KUTV
Heavy delays expected on northbound I-15 due to heat-related road buckling
CENTERVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — UDOT officials are warning drivers of road buckling from the extreme heat in Davis County. They are advising drivers to expect long delays on northbound I-15 in the Centerville area. Crews shut down the three left lanes near 2100 North approximately at 4 p.m. and...
utahrealtygroup.com
2573 E Lambourne Ave, Millcreek, UT 84109
Enjoy the amazing views of Mount Olympus from this great home situated in the highly sought after East MillCreek neighborhood. Best rated schools in Utah, easy access to the gorgeous canyons, ski resorts, wonderful hiking, convenient access to freeways, shopping, and restaurants. The private backyard with full mature trees makes this the perfect place to enjoy summer night BBQs or a dip in the hot tub after a ski day. Unique features include: South facing windows flooding the home with natural light, two large family rooms, a separate basement entrance, deep 2 car garage, RV parking and one of Salt Lake's friendliest neighborhoods. Wood floors refinished, new carpet and new paint. Great bones, all brick. Buyer and Buyers agent to verify all square footage per county records.
Hiker dies after falling 30 feet in Neffs Canyon
A man fell to his death Monday morning while hiking in a canyon in the Salt Lake area with a friend.
Family of 5 crash on Salt Flats, traveling over 100 mph in Tesla
A family of five from Utah County was traveling over 100 miles per hour in a Tesla when they crashed on the Bonneville Salt Flats Sunday night, police report.
VIDEO: House catches fire in West Jordan
A house in West Jordan caught fire early Sunday morning, and the flames also damaged some nearby vehicles.
kslnewsradio.com
Teen falls hiking Mount Timpanogos
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah County Sherrif’s office says an 18-year-old girl fell hiking Mount Timpanogos this morning. For several minutes she was unconscious. As of 11:00 a.m. today the 18-year-old is responsive and talking says Sgt. Spencer Cannon with UCSO. Ground search and rescue teams are...
Comments / 15