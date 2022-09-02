ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Osbournes Are Back! Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne Making New Reality Show About Returning to England

By Kristyn Burtt
 3 days ago
If you haven’t already heard, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are on the move and heading back to their 350-acre estate in Buckinghamshire, England. Depending on what day you speak to Ozzy, he may tell it’s because of California taxes or mass shootings in the US . Either way, the Osbournes don’t want you to miss out on all of their moving fun, so they are coming back to reality TV .

It’s been 20 years since The Osbournes graced our screens and ran on MTV from 2002-2005. At the time, they became the toast of the town for their wacky home, foul language, and warm interactions. Now, Sharon, Ozzy, and yes, even Kelly and Jack, are coming back for a 10-part, BBC docuseries called Home to Roost. Producers told The Hollywood Reporter that the show will focus on “Sharon’s 70th birthday, Kelly’s soon-to-be-born baby , Ozzy’s tour, and the move back to Britain.” It’s going to be anything but boring!

The Osbournes are currently in the process of selling their 11,565-square-foot Hancock Park home for a hefty $18 million. The residence was fully renovated after they purchased it in 2015, so they didn’t live there too long. The estate boasts six bedrooms and nine bathrooms and rests on just over half an acre with fabulous backyard amenities.

Fans will have to wait until 2023 to see the new series as Sharon and Ozzy aren’t expected to officially move to the UK full-time until February. We can only hope we get hilarious hijinks similar to the infamous ham-tossing incident that the original series delivered — their neighbors better get ready because the Osbournes are taking over!

