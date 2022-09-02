Read full article on original website
SDPD: Man's body found in San Diego parking lot
Police received a call at about 1:30 p.m. from a concerned citizen who found the body of a deceased adult male in a parking lot in the 1800 block of San Diego Avenue.
Sheriff search for possibly armed, dangerous man in San Marcos
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is searching San Marcos for a man who may be armed and dangerous, authorities said.
Shooting in San Diego's Southcrest area leaves man dead
San Diego Police say a 40-year-old man was shot to death Monday night after an argument with another man on Una Avenue.
Police investigating deadly shooting in Shelltown
Detectives with the San Diego Police Department were investigating a deadly shooting Monday in the Shelltown area, police said.
Tree branch fall injures 4 in Mission Bay
Four people were hurt Sunday after a tree branch fell down on to a camping tent in the Mission Beach area, authorities said.
San Diego police respond to Colina del Sol stabbing
According to the San Diego Police Department, the stabbing happened around 5:30 p.m. on the 300 block of 50th St.
Police: ‘Fat Leonard’ escapes house arrest in San Diego
The military contractor who pleaded guilty to orchestrating the “Fat Leonard” corruption scandal and was under house arrest in San Diego is now on the run after cutting off his GPS monitoring ankle bracelet over the weekend, federal authorities said.
Valencia Park Residents Await Answers After Mudslide Nearly Wipes Away Their Home
W. T. Jones’ vacation in Alaska came to a screeching halt Saturday when he got a call from a friend who said, “Your house is caving in!”. By the time his flight arrived in San Diego, he learned it wasn’t his house, but the earth beneath it, that had collapsed, sending tons of dirt into the canyon below. The landslide took out a retaining wall and threatened three neighbors’ homes.
Officer injured after woman suspected of DUI crashes into patrol vehicle
An officer was taken to the hospital early Monday morning after a woman suspected of DUI crashed into his patrol vehicle, according to San Diego Police.
San Diego woman victim of seaplane crash in Washington's Mutiny Bay
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The U.S. Coast Guard says it has suspended the search for 10 people who went missing after a seaplane crashed into the waters of Washington's Mutiny Bay on Sunday. The plane was headed to Renton Municipal Airport when it crashed on Sept. 4 in...
Teenage boy arrested in connection to man's stabbing death in Imperial Beach
A 17-year-old boy was arrested Saturday on suspicion of fatally stabbing a 19-year-old man on Seacoast Drive in Imperial Beach Thursday night.
Firefighters halt North County brush fire to 30 acres
First responders are making good progress Sunday on a brush fire that has grown to 30 acres in North County, fire officials said.
19-year-old stabbed to death near Imperial Beach pier
A 19-year-old man was killed in a stabbing near the Imperial Beach pier, San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced Friday.
Heat exhaustion and parking struggles at beaches on Labor Day
SAN DIEGO — Visitors from all over were trying to grab parking spots at Mission Beach early on Labor Day. "I've probably circled around for about 10-15 minutes. Still circling around and around. I don't know if it's worth it at this point," said Betty, who is visiting from Texas. "That’s what happens on Labor Day!"
Boy, 17, Arrested at Border in 19-Year-Old’s Imperial Beach Stabbing Death
A 17-year-old boy was arrested at the San Ysidro Port of Entry on suspicion of fatally stabbing a 19-year-old man in an oceanfront neighborhood near Border Field State Park, authorities said Sunday. The teen was arrested just after noon Saturday by agents with the San Diego Regional Fugitive Task Force....
Clairemont neighbors say new apartments will make parking problems worse
SAN DIEGO — Neighbors in South Clairemont reached out to CBS 8 about the parking situation in their neighborhood off Clairemont Drive, and with new apartment complexes being built in the area, they foresee the parking problems getting even worse. “It’s already a mess. You add up to a...
San Diego residents find little relief from the heat at city pools
SAN DIEGO — Update: The city has announced it will be keeping the cool zones open as high temperatures continue in the region. Here is a link to all of the cool zones now open citywide: https://www.sandiego.gov/sites/default/files/cool_zones_7-22_revision_0.pdf. As temperatures soar for the sixth straight day in San Diego, residents...
11-year-old boy struck by vehicle in North County
An 11-year-old boy was hospitalized Friday after being hit by a vehicle in Vista, authorities said.
Homicide investigation underway after stabbing in Imperial Beach, sheriff says
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Sheriff's Department says it is investigating a fatal stabbing on Seacoast Drive in Imperial Beach that happened Thursday night. Deputies from the Imperial Beach Sheriff's Station responded to the drive's 900 block around 11:30 p.m. after a stabbing was reported in the area, according to a press release.
Boy, 11, Seriously Injured By Vehicle in Vista Trying to Cross Street
A boy was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle in Vista, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said Saturday. The 11-year-old child was trying to cross the street at the intersection of North Santa Fe Avenue and Vista Village Drive just before 6 p.m. Friday, Sgt. E. Cottrell said.
