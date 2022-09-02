ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

NBC San Diego

Valencia Park Residents Await Answers After Mudslide Nearly Wipes Away Their Home

W. T. Jones’ vacation in Alaska came to a screeching halt Saturday when he got a call from a friend who said, “Your house is caving in!”. By the time his flight arrived in San Diego, he learned it wasn’t his house, but the earth beneath it, that had collapsed, sending tons of dirt into the canyon below. The landslide took out a retaining wall and threatened three neighbors’ homes.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Anthony Molina
CBS 8

Heat exhaustion and parking struggles at beaches on Labor Day

SAN DIEGO — Visitors from all over were trying to grab parking spots at Mission Beach early on Labor Day. "I've probably circled around for about 10-15 minutes. Still circling around and around. I don't know if it's worth it at this point," said Betty, who is visiting from Texas. "That’s what happens on Labor Day!"
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego residents find little relief from the heat at city pools

SAN DIEGO — Update: The city has announced it will be keeping the cool zones open as high temperatures continue in the region. Here is a link to all of the cool zones now open citywide: https://www.sandiego.gov/sites/default/files/cool_zones_7-22_revision_0.pdf. As temperatures soar for the sixth straight day in San Diego, residents...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
San Diego local news

