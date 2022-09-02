ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saulsville, WV

Route 97 closed after gas tanker overturns

By Harper Emch
 3 days ago

SAULSVILLE, WV (WVNS) – An accident involving a gas tanker has closed Route 97 near Saulsville Mountain until further notice.

According to Wyoming County 911 Director Tim Ellison, a gas tanker overturned on Route 97 earlier today. It has not yet been determined how the tanker overturned. The driver sustained minor injuries. Below are pictures of the scene.

The road will be closed until further notice and alternate routes are advised.

T his is a developing story. Stick with 59News as we continue to provide updates to the story.

