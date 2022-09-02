ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Shell casings from homicide this week in KC leads to murder charge in 2021 killing

By Robert A. Cronkleton
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

Prosecutors have charged a 31-year-old Kansas City man with second-degree murder after ballistic evidence from shell casings found at a homicide scene this week tied him to a 2021 killing, prosecutors announced Friday.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Craig D. Moss Jr. with one count of armed criminal actions in the fatal shooting of 47-year-old Andre M. Green in the 4500 block of Chestnut Avenue on Oct. 16. 2021.

At the time of the fatal shooting last year, officers were in the area of 46th Street and Benton Boulevard when they heard the sound of gunfire. Shortly thereafter, a caller to 911 reported that someone had been shot in a home in the 4500 block of Chestnut Avenue.

Arriving officers found Green in the living room on a couch suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Spent shell cases were found in the driveway of the home.

A witness told police they heard Green and Moss argue, according to court documents. The witness looked out of his bedroom and saw the victim picking up a television off the living room floor. The witness returned to playing video games and then heard gunshots. He told police he went out into the living room and saw that Green had been shot and that Moss was gone.

A second witnessed returned home shortly after the shooting and when she opened the front door she saw Green slumped over the couch. She closed the door and called her mother, who was dating the victim. The witness also called police.

A third witness told police that Moss called him through Facetime video and allegedly became agitated. Moss allegedly told the witness he had “shot Andre in the head” and that the witness would “end up like him if you keep playin’.”

Police arrested Moss near his home and they took him in for questioning. Moss told detectives that earlier in the day, he had gone over to the home of second witness, but had to walk further than normal due to a marathon. Before detectives could get more information, Moss invoked his right to an attorney.

On Thursday, officers responded shortly before 8 a.m. to a reported shooting at home in the 3000 block of Harrison Street. Arriving officers found a man, whose identity has not been released, with gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers arrested Moss, who according to court records lives in the home. They also recovered spent 9mm casings. A rush comparison was completed on the shell casings from both scenes and it was determined they were fired from the same gun, according to court documents.

Until the new evidence was found, prosecutors didn’t have enough evidence to charge Moss with Green’s killing, a spokesman for the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said. Friday. No charges have been filed in the homicide from this week because the case is still being investigated.

Moss was being held in Jackson County jail on no bond. No attorney was listed for him in court records.

