epicstream.com
Tom Brady Announcing Retirement Again After 2022 NFL Season? Gisele Bundchen, Football Quarterback Reportedly Looking At $600 Million Divorce
NFL star Tom Brady spent some time off with Gisele Bundchen and their kids at an ultra-private report in the Bahamas in an attempt to save their crumbling marriage, a new report claimed. Gisele Bundchen Still Angry Over Tom Brady’s Un-Retirement?. Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest edition,...
theScore
NFL division betting: Pass or play in the NFC?
It's officially Week 1 of the NFL season, and we've covered a lot of ground on the various futures markets for the coming year. We pointed out a handful of win totals to bet on, even though that market was picked over during the summer. The same can be said for the divisional championship markets (find the AFC here). With just four teams to choose from, we'll add a column to the oddsboard - including the implied win probability (IWP) that the odds suggest.
theScore
Carr admits recruiting approach for Adams was 'egregious'
Derek Carr wanted nothing more than to reunite with former college teammate Davante Adams, and he apparently wasn't worried about coming on too strong in his attempts to recruit the receiver to the Las Vegas Raiders. Carr told ESPN's Tim Keown that he called Adams right after the Raiders lost...
theScore
Big Ben: Steelers should start Trubisky over Pickett
Ben Roethlisberger believes the Pittsburgh Steelers should start the season with veteran Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback over rookie Kenny Pickett. "I think Mitchell Trubisky is the starter. He should start," Big Ben said in the first episode of "Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger." "He's a veteran, he's been around for a while. He gives you, in my opinion, the best chance to win right now. But I think Kenny has done a great job.
theScore
Week 1 NFL Power Rankings: Where every team stands entering season
The NFL Power Rankings are selected by a panel of theScore's football editors. All eyes are on the Bills entering the 2022 season. With Josh Allen commanding a high-powered offense and Von Miller now set to cause havoc on the defensive side of the ball, Buffalo is the team to beat this year.
theScore
Fantasy Podcast: Top waiver adds prior to Week 1
Get ready for your season with theScore's 2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. Find the show on iTunes, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, and Anchor. In this episode, Boone takes an early...
theScore
Rams' McVay: Stafford to have 'no limitations' in opener vs. Bills
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said Sunday that quarterback Matthew Stafford will have "no limitations" for Thursday's season opener against the Buffalo Bills, according to team reporter Stu Jackson. "He'll be ready to go," McVay said. The 36-year-old coach added he'll have "no hesitation" asking Stafford to throw...
theScore
Steelers' Trubisky listed as starting QB, named co-captain
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin deliberately — and quite effectively — declined to announce a starting quarterback for months, even as all signs pointed to Mitch Trubisky. The Pittsburgh Steelers’ longtime head coach wanted to wait until — as he said over and over and over during the offseason and throughout training camp — the time was “appropriate.”
theScore
Fantasy: Waiver Wire - Week 1
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Every Monday during the season, theScore's Justin Boone runs down the recommended waiver wire pickups. Roster percentages are based on Yahoo leagues. Free Agent Budget (FAB) amounts are based on a $100 salary cap....
theScore
Twitter erupts after chaotic FSU-LSU game ends with blocked last-second PAT
The final seconds of Florida State's nail-biting 24-23 victory over LSU set social media ablaze. LSU trailed 24-10 in the fourth quarter and scored the final 13 points of the game after a wild sequence of events. However, a blocked extra point on the final play of the night following a 99-yard touchdown drive cost them a comeback opportunity in overtime and spoiled head coach Brian Kelly's debut.
