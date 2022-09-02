ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas man wanted on child sex crime charges arrested at Washington Dulles in Virginia

By Brian Farrell
 3 days ago

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers arrested a man at Washington Dulles International Airport who was wanted on child sex crime charges in San Antonio, Texas.

The officers took Florentin Stefan Dita, 36, into custody Wednesday after he arrived on a flight from Austria.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office in Texas said Dita was wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child.

After his arrest, CBP officers turned over Dita to deputy U.S. Marshals and Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office deputies. HIs arrest came the same day that CBP’s Area Port of Washington, D.C. said that two Salvadoran men had been arrested at Dulles on sex crime charges out of Maryland.

How deadly is fentanyl? Virginia quarterly report paints grim picture

“Sex crimes charges are very serious allegations and when vulnerable children are victimized, the allegations are even more heinous,” said Daniel Escobedo, Area Port Director for CBP’s Area Port of Washington, D.C. “Customs and Border Protection is pleased that our unique border security mission helps our law enforcement partners to pursue justice for victims by capturing wanted fugitives.”

