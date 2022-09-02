ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LIST: Where to grab a bite or drink before the LSU vs Florida State game

By Michaela Romero
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Football season is here and this upcoming weekend the Superdome will be packed. On Sunday, September 4, the LSU Tigers will take the Florida State Seminoles at 6:30 p.m. Before heading out to the game some may be looking for a drink or bite nearby. Here is a list of places you can go to before and after the game.

If you are looking to grab a bite you can walk to the following locations:

  • Copper Vine
  • Walk-On’s
  • Juan’s Flying Burrito
  • Blaze Pizza
  • Johny Sanchez
  • Dave & Busters
  • Maypop
  • Reginelli’s Pizzeria
  • Jimmy John’s

If you are looking for a quick cocktail you can head down Poydras Street and head to Walk-On’s or Copper Vine. At Copper Vine, on all home game days, tailgaters can grab a drink to-go at the restaurant’s to-go window. Copper Vine is offering a variety of to-go drinks including rose/red/white wines, bloody Mary’s, Margaritas, Old Fashioneds, and more. Hours of operation are posted on each of the restaurant’s websites to plan ahead.

