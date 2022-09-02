ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory

First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
IOWA CITY, IA
Scarlet Nation

Georgia football Monday news and notes

Kearis Jackson: Bulldogs still working on offensive identity. Georgia’s offense certainly opened eyes across the country by how it performed in Saturday’s 49-3 win over Oregon. However, despite the fact the Bulldogs ravaged the Ducks, scoring touchdowns to cap their first seven possessions, wide receiver Kearis Jackson said...
ATHENS, GA
Scarlet Nation

Florida: Two high school games, five takeaways

The action on the Florida high school football fields was popping in Week 2 with big games up and down the peninsula. Thursday night, Fort Lauderdale’s Stranahan traveled to Plantation seeing five-star receiver Hykeem Williams in action and on Friday, Naples took I-75 north to battle against defending state champs Venice.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kobe Bryant's top 100 games: No. 81

During the 2000-01 season, Kobe Bryant became universally regarded as the best non-big man or all-around player in the NBA. But there were still plenty of people who questioned if he was truly deserving of that accolade. One man vying with Bryant for that honor was Toronto Raptors star Vince...
NBA

