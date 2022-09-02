Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in Pueblo West theft
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected in a “theft from auto” in Pueblo West.
If you know who this is or anything about the crime, contact the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at (719) 583-6250 or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or online at Pueblo Crime Stoppers website
