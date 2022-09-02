The Weatherspoon Art Museum is a place for students to find inspiration and to create. New exhibits encourage interaction with art and reflection on its cultural purpose. This year, students in Assistant Professor of Contemporary Art History Nicole Scalissi’s Sophomore Seminar and the Art Museums and Exhibition Spaces class with the Weatherspoon Head of Exhibitions Dr. Emily Stamey will participate in researching a major promised gift of 20th Century Mexican prints for an exhibition in Spring 2023.

