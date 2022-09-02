ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Making Her Presence Known: behind the scenes of student curation at the Weatherspoon

The Weatherspoon Art Museum is a place for students to find inspiration and to create. New exhibits encourage interaction with art and reflection on its cultural purpose. This year, students in Assistant Professor of Contemporary Art History Nicole Scalissi’s Sophomore Seminar and the Art Museums and Exhibition Spaces class with the Weatherspoon Head of Exhibitions Dr. Emily Stamey will participate in researching a major promised gift of 20th Century Mexican prints for an exhibition in Spring 2023.
Spartan artists ready to take the stage at NC Folk Festival 2022

UNC Greensboro will be represented by alumni, current students, faculty, and staff with incredible musical talent at the 2022 NC Folk Festival. The musical showcase draws crowds to downtown Greensboro every year to hear world-class performers who have mastered musical styles from across the globe. This year’s festival is September...
Pop Tech: Expanding the Repertoire

After a century of excellence in classical music and jazz, the UNCG School of Music is adding a new degree concentration in Popular Music and Technology or “PopTech” as the students call it. Composition Professor Mark Engebretson, who is also a member of the band The Difficulties, says...
